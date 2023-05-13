Having weapons while exploring the world of Skyrim is important unless you are a mage and like to cast spells. As beautiful the world is, it is also dangerous and there are various weapons that players can use to defend themselves and this Skyrim Unique Weapons Locations guide help you track down or forge Unique weapons in the game.

Skyrim doesn’t differ from weapon formula that has been laid down in previous Elder Scrolls games. All weapons have a unique appearance and style which makes some of the unique weapons in the game even more, desirable and that is where our Skyrim Unique Weapons Locations guide comes in.

You can’t repair weapons in Skyrim but you can upgrade them with different kinds of ores and with a variety of magical effects. You can read our Enchanting Guide and Smithing Guide for more on how you can upgrade weapons and induce magical effects in them.

You can choose among swords, axes, maces, staves, bows, and shields – Which can also be used to bash enemies. Among these weapons, Bows are relatively rear in Skyrim, so if you are an Archer, make sure you stock a large number of bows before going out on a dangerous quest.

All weapons in Skyrim have a damage stat and block stat. These two stats decide how good a particular weapon is and how good it will go with a particular Character Build.

You can also dual-wield in Skyrim, but it compromises your defense a bit, so you need to the skilled defender if you are to go down that path. You can dual-wield sword/shield, sword/torch, sword/axe, spell/mace, duel spells, block spell (ward)/axe and many more.

Skyrim Unique Weapons Locations

There are some weapons in Skyrim that have unique stats that are very hard to replicate and this Skyrim Unique Weapons locations guide will list all the unique weapons in the game and where to find these weapons.

One-Handed Daggers

Alessandra’s Dagger

Location. Hall of the Dead in Riften

You will get this weapon during Quest – Pilgrimage.

Blade of Woe

Location. Dark Brotherhood Sanctuary

You will get it when you complete Dark Brotherhood Quest – Death Incarnate.

Blade of Sacrifice

Location. Sacellum of Boethiah

You will get it from Priestess of Boethiah when you complete Daedric Quest – Boethiah’s Calling.

Bloodthorn

Location. Deepwood Redoubt

You will find it on the body in the upper level platform of Hag’s End.

Borvir’s Dagger

Location. Journeyman’s Nook

You will find it lying next to Borvir’s body near the Alchemy lab inside the domed ruin.

Kahvozein’s Fang

Location. Random Dungeon With Dragon Priest

It will be given to you by Tolfdir during College of Winterhold Radiant Quest – Alternation Ritual Spell.

Keening

Location. Random Dungeon

It will dropped by Arniel during College of Winterhold Radiant Quest – Arniel’s Endeavor.

Mehrunes’ Razor

Location. Shrine of Mehrunes Dagon

You will get it as a reward for completing Daedric Quest – Pieces of the Past.

Nettlebane

Location. Orphan Rock

You will get it when you complete Temple Quest – The Blessings of Nature.

Rundi’s Dagger

Location. Rundi’s Mistake

On the edge of the small altar.

Shiv

Location. Abandoned House in Markarth

You will get it as a reward from Grisvar when you complete the Side Quest – No One Escapes Cidhna Mine.

Valdr’s Lucky Dagger

Location. Moss Mother Cavern

You will get it from Valdr when you complete Hunter and Hunted quest.

One-Handed Maces

Horksbane

Location. Horker Island

This item can be found by the corpse of Saden.

Lunar Iron Mace

Location. Silent Moon Camps.

Once you’re a level 2, the weapon will randomly spawn near the Lunar Forge.

Lunar Steel Mace

Location. Silent Moon Camps.

Once you’re at level 4, the weapon will randomly spawn near the Lunar Forge.

Mace of Molag Bal

Location. Abandoned House in Markarth

You will get it as a reward for completing Daedric Quest – The House of Horrors.

Prelate’s Mace

Can only be obtained via a cheat code (button prompts).

One-Handed Swords

Akaviri’s Sword

Location. Dexion Evicus

This weapon can be looted from Dexion after the ‘Prophet’ Quest.

Amren’s Family Sword

Location. Bandit Camp

You will find it in a random bandit camp.

Bloodscythe

Location. Gyldenhul Barrow.

Can be taken from the spirit of Haknir.

Bolar’s Oathblade

Location. Shrine of Talos

Can be found in the Bloated Man’s Grotto.

Ceremonial Sword

Location. Volunruud

It is one of the weapons needed to open the Elder’s Cairn Door in the dungeon – Inside Volunruud.

Chillrend

Location. Riftweald Manor, Riften

You will have to steal it from the locked display in Mercer’s study room during Thieves Quest – The Pursuit.

Dawnbreaker

Location. Killreath Ruins by Statue to Meridia

Complete the Daedric Quest – The Break of Dawn and you will be given this weapon as a reward for your effort.

Dragonbane

Location. Sky Haven Temple

You will find it on table in Sky Haven Temple’s armory.

Drainheart Sword

Location. Labyrinthian

Spectral Draugr in Labrinthian carries it.

Eduj

Location. Volunruud

You may find it in possession of Knevel the Tongue at the end of this dungeon.

Gauldur Blackblade

Location. Folgunthur

It is wielded by Mikrul Gauldurson at the end of this dungeon. Loot the remains and it will be added automatically in your inventory.

Ghostblade

Location. Ansilvund

Get it from Fjori and Holgeir at the end of this dungeon.

Grimsever

Location. Mzinchaleft

Help Mjoll The Lioness and retrieve this weapon. She will ask you to take Grimsever’s Return quest, agree, and then you can take this weapon.

Harkon’s Sword

Location. Kindred Judgement

Defeat Harkon to obtain this sword.

Herebane’s Courage

This item can only be obtained via console commands.

Hjalti’s Sword

Location. Random Dungeon

Another weapon you will find in a random dungeon.

Lunar Iron Sword

Location. Silent Moon Camps.

This weapon will spawn randomly near the Lunar Forge.

Lunar Steel Sword

Location. Silent Moon Camps.

This weapon will spawn randomly near the Lunar Forge.

Miraak’s Sword

Location. Apocrypha

Can be obtained from the corpse of Miraak at the conclusion of the ‘At the Summit of Apocrypha’ Quest.

Nightingale Blade

Location. Winterhold

Complete Thieves Guild Quest – Hard Answers and you will be rewarded this weapon by Karliah.

Queen Freydis’s Sword

Location. Random Cave

You will find it during Favor – Item Retrieval.

Red Eagle’s Bane

Location. Rebel’s Cairn

Get it on a pedestal on your way out of Rebel’s Cairn after having slain Red Eagle.

Red Eagle’s Fury

Location. Sundered Towers

Can be picked up after being dropped by the Forsworn Briarheart.

Soulrender

Location. Gyldenhul Barrow

Obtained at the conclusion of the ‘Deathbrand’ quest.

The Pale Blade

Location. Frostmere Crypt

You will find it in possession of Ra’jirr at the end of the dungeon.

Vilkas’s Sword

Location. Outside of the Meadhall.

Defeat Vilkas in a friendly spar.

Windshear

Location. The Katariah

You will find it embedded in the far end of the forward mast.

One-Handed War Axes

Ceremonial Axe

Location. Volunruud

Second weapon needed to open Elder’s Carin Door in the dungeon – Inside Volunruud.

Dawnguard Rune Axe

Location. Radiant Location.

Can be found in the Radiant Location you’ll come across during the ‘Lost Relic’ Quest.

Ghorbash’s Ancestral Axe

Location. Random Dungeon

Another weapon you will find in a random dungeon. When you find it, Ghorbash will become your follower.

Hoarfrost Axe

Location. Southeast of Raven Rock

Pickpocket from Ralis Sedarys.

Lunar Steel War Axe

Location. Silent Moon Camps

Will randomly spawn near the Lunar Forge

Notched Pickaxe

Location. Throat of the World

You will find it on the rock face on the highest elevation of these mountains.

Okin

Location. Volunruud

Second weapon that you may find in possession of Knevel the Tongue.

Poacher’s Axe

Location. Halted Stream Camp

You will find it on an Orc near this forge.

Ulfric’s War Axe

Delivered to you by Ulfric Stormcloak.

Two-Handed Battleaxes

Drainblood Battleaxe

Location. Labyrinthian

You will come across a Spectral Draugr in Labyrinthian during College of Winterhold Quest – The Staff of Magnus, who carries this weapon.

Headsman’s Axe

Location. Solitude

Ahtar, Jailor of Solitude carries it. You can either pickpocket him to get this weapon or you can do him a favor and recruit him as your follower to get this weapon.

Steel Battleaxe of Fiery Souls

Location. Ironbind Barrow

It is attached to the back of the throne at the end of this dungeon.

The Rueful Axe

Location. Rimerock Burrow

You will find it during Daedric Quest – A Daedra’s Best Friend.

The Woodsman’s Friend

Location. Lake Ilinalta, The Conjuror’s Altar

You will find it southwest of the altar, by some cut logs, next to a dead body.

Tsun’s Battle Axe

Can only be acquired through console commands.

Wuuthrad

Location. Skyforge in Whiterun

Forged by Eorlund, you get it when you complete Companions Quest – Glory of the Dead.

Two-Handed Greatswords

Ebony Blade

Location. Dragonsreach, Whiterun

Get it by completing Daedric Quest – The Whispering Door.

Balgruuf’s Greatsword

Location. Warmaiden, Whiterun

You will get it as a reward from Adrianna Avenicci when you complete Greatsword for a Great Man quest.

Bloodskal Blade

Location. Bloodskal Barrow

It can be found near the remains of Gratian Caerellius.

Stormfang

Location. Brodir Grove

It’s wielded by a Reaver Lord.

Two-Handed Warhammers

Aegisbane

Location. Raldbthar

Kill Alain Dufont during Dark Brotherhood Quest – Sentenced to Death and loot his remains.

Champion’s Cudgel

Location. Fort Frostmoth

Defeat General Falx Carius and obtain it from him.

Dawnguard Rune Hammer

Location. Bloodskal Barrow

Located in a Radiant Location found during the ‘Lost Relic’ Quest.

Shagrol’s Warhammer

Location. Followstone Cave

You will find it on Giant’s Grove during Daedric Quest – The Cursed Tribe.

The Longhammer

Location. Liar’s Retreat

Loot bar owner’s corpse to get this weapon.

Trollsbane

Location. Cradle Stone Crag

You will find it on the corpse of Frofnir Trollsbane.

Volendrung

Location. Fallowstone Cave

You will get it when you complete Daedric Quest – A Cursed Tribe.

Archery

Auriel’s Bow

Location. Forgotten Vale

In the Inner Sanctum, after defeating Arch-Curate Vrythur

Dwarven Black Bow of Fate

Location. Kagrumez

On a rack in the southeast room.

Glass Bow of the Stag Prince

Location. Ramshackle Trading Post

Can be obtained from Falas Selvayn.

Karliah’s Bow

Can only be obtained through console commands.

Nightingale Bow

Location. Bronze Water Cave

Complete Thieves Guild quest – Blindsighted and you will get this weapon as a reward.

Firiniel’s End

Location. Solitude

You will find it during Dark Brotherhood Quest – Bound Until Death. Gabriella will leave it on a balcony overlooking the Temple of the Divines during the quest. You can then pick it up.

Drainspell Bow

Location. Labyrinthian

Spectral Draugr in Labrinthian carries it.

Froki’s Bow

Location. Graywinter Watch

Near the tent on the back of the cave, by the barrel.

Angi’s Bow

Location. Angi’s Camp

Complete all the archery lessons and she will reward you with this weapon.

Dravin’s Bow

Location. Ratway Warrens in Riften

You will get it during Miscellaneous Quest – Bow to the Master.

Gauldur Blackbow

Location. Geirmund’s Hall

You can get it from Sigdis Gauldurson at the end of this dungeon.

Bow of the Hunt

Location. Clearspring Tarn

You will find it at the altar at the back of the Cave.

Staves

Aetherial Staff

Can be forged at the Aetherium Forge.

Dragon Priest Staff

Location. Forelhost

You can get it from Dragon Priest Rahgot at the end of this dungeon.

Eye of Melka

Location. Blind Cliff Cave

You will get it when you complete Blind Cliff Cave quest in the dungeon.

Gadnor’s Staff of Charming

Location. Crystaldrift Cave

You will find it on top of the giant rock, by the body of Gadnor.

Halldir’s Staff

Location. Halldir’s Cairn

Kill Halldir at the end of the dungeon and get it.

Hevnoraak’s Staff

Location. Valthume

Kill Dragon Priest Hevnoraak at the end of the dungeon to get this weapon.

Miraak’s Staff

Location. Apocrypha

Can be obtained at the conclusion of the ‘Summit of Apocrypha’ Quest.

Sanguine Rose

Location. Misty Grove, Morvunskar

You will get it when you complete Daedric Quest – A Night to Remember.

Staff of Hag’s Wrath

Location. Darklight Tower

You can get it from Silvia at the end of this dungeon.

Staff of Magnus

Location. Labyrinthian

You will get it as a reward a the end of College of Winterhold Quest – The Staff of Magnus.

Skull of Corruption

Location. Nightcaller Temple

Complete Daedric Quest – Walking Nightmare and you will get this weapon as a reward.

Staff of Arcane Authority

Location. The Frozen Hearth In Winterhold

You will steal it from Malur Seloth during ‘A Little Light Thievery’ quest.

Staff of Jyrik Gauldurson

Location. Saarthal

Look for this weapon lying on the altar in front of Jyrik Gauldurson at the end of the dungeon.

Rusty Mace

Location. Abandoned House in Markarth

You will get this weapon during Daedric Quest: The House of Horrors.

Spider Control Rod

Location. Understone Keep

You can get it during Thieves Quest – Hard Answers in Calcelmo’s Lab in a room to the side of the first chamber.

Wabbajack

Location. Blue Palace Pelagius Wing, Solitude

You will get it when you complete Daedric Quest – The Mind of Madness.

Dragon Priest Staff

Location. Skuldfn

You can get it from Dragon Priest Nahkriin near the portal to Sovngarde.

Staff of Tandil

Location. Random Dungeon

You will find it during College of Winterhold Radiant Quest – Arniel’s Endeavor