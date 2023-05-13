Just like the Unique Weapons, Skyrim also features a lot of Unique Armor sets that are specific to races and this Skyrim Unique Armor Locations Guide will help you with all the Unique Armor locations and how to get these Unique armors.

Similar to weapons, every armor piece in Skyrim has a unique style and look. Skyrim offers more options when it comes to armor with each race having a distinct armor set unique to that race.

Most of the armor you will find in Skyrim has a Nord’ written all over it – but if you explore, you will find some unique pieces of armor which you can equip and enchant to create your own custom Armor Set.

Skyrim Unique Armor Locations

There are quite a few Unique Armor in Skyrim which provide better stats compared to the regular armors and this Skyrim Unique Armor Locations guide we will detail all the Unique Armor locations and how to get these Unique Armors.

Aela’s Shield

Location: For this shield you have to do the Companions Quest called “Take Up Arms”. Once you complete this quest it will stay in your inventory.

Falmer Armor

Locations: You can find this armor set on a table present behind the Dwemer gate, which you can unlock using expert level skill

Shield of Solitude

Location. The Blue Palace in Solitude.

Complete Side Quest – The Wolf Queen Awakened and you will get this item as a gift from Falk Firebeard. It improves your resistance against magic by 10% and block by 15%.

Party Boots, Clothes

Location. Katla’s Farm

You will get these items during Main Quest – Diplomatic Immunity.

General Tullius’ Armor

Location: You will get this after you complete the quest “Battle for Solitude” or you can steal it from the coffin of General Tullius after the quest Solitude Catacombs.

Hevnoraak

Location: Valthume

You can get this mask during the quest “Evil in Waiting” when you defeat Hevnoraak the Dragon priest.

Krosis

Location: Dragon Lair of Shearpoint.

You will get this mask after killing the Dragon Priest called Krosis.

Morokel

Location: Labyrinthian

Defeat Dragon Priest Morokel when finishing the quest “The Staff of Magnus”.

Nahkriin

Location: Skuldafn

You will get it from the Dragon Priest Nahkriin while doing the quest “The World-Eater’s Eyrie”.

Otar

Location: Ragnvald temple

Defeat Dragon priest Otar and get this mask.

Rahgot

Location: Forelhost

You will get this by defeating Dragon priest Rahgot while doing the quest “Siege on the Dragon Cult”.

Vokun

Location: High gate Ruins

You will get this by defeating Dragon priest Vokun while doing the quest “A Scroll for Anska”.

Volsung

Location: Nordic Ruin of Volskygge

You will get this by defeating Dragon priest Volsung, you can find him in the location mentioned above.

Konahrik

Location: You will get this mask when you acquire all the other Dragon priest masks before.

Linwe’s Armor Set

Location: Uttering Height Cave

You can get this by looting or pickpocketing it from Linwe while you are doing the Thieves Guild quest called “Summerset Shadow”.

Gauldur Amulet Fragment

Location: Folgunthur

You will find it on the corpse of Mikrul Gauldurson, during the Side Quest – Forbidden Legend. You get a boost of health.

Predator’s Grace

Location: Go to Deepwood Vale and find a waterfall there. Above that waterfall is a chest and next to this chest are the boots. To get to the waterfall exit using the Hag’s End top level door and you will find it.

Tsun’s Armor

This armor can be acquired using console commands. The armor ID is 000C0165.

To equip it type: player.equipitem 000c0166

To remove it type: player.unequipitem 000C0166

Spellbreaker

Location: You will get this shield when you complete the Daedric quest called “The Only Cure.”

Ulfric’s Braces

You will get these braces after the Battle for Winhelm in case you were able to join the Imperials with the Civil war questline.

Execution Hood

Location. Abandoned Shack

You will find it with the captives during Dark Brotherhood Quest – With Friends Like These.

Movarth’s Boots

Location. Movarth’s Lair

Search it by the bed in the corner at the back of the cave. You get fortify sneaking skill.

Ancient Helmet of the Unburned

Location. Labyrinthian

You will find it in a corner behind a locked gate in the Labyrinthian Tribune on top of a sword, druing College of Winterhold Quest – The Staff of Magnus.

Jester’s Armor – Boots, Clothes, Gloves, Hat

Location. Dawnstar Sanctuary

There are two possible locations to find Jester. 1# on a table in the Dawnstar Sanctuary, 2# in the chapel of the Dark Brotherhood Sanctuary.

Cicero’s Armor – Boots, Clothes, Gloves, Hat

Location. Dawnstar Sanctuary

Cicero, a keeper for the Dark Brotherhood. You can kill him during Dark Brotherhood Quest – The Cure for Madness to get his armor.

Worn Shrouded Armor – Boots, Cowl, Gloves

Location. Dawnstar Sanctuary

In the Dawnstar Sanctuary, during Dark Brotherhood Quest – The Cure for Madness.

Tumblerbane Gloves

Location. Dawnstar Sanctuary

To get these gloves, upgrade your Dawnstar Sanctuary Bedroom during Dark Brotherhood Radiant Quest – Where You Hang Your Enemy’s Head. It improves your lockpicking.

Jeweled Amulet

Location. Volunruud

You will get this Amulet as a reward from Amaund Motierre during Dark Brotherhood Quest – The Silence Has Been Broken.

Jagged Crown

Location. Korvanjund Crypt

You will get this crown during Civil War Quest – The Jagged Crown.

Archmage’s Robes

Location. College of Winterhold

You will get it as a reward from Tolfdir at the end of College of Winterhold Quest – The Eye of Magnus. It reduces your spell cost.

Savos Aren’s Amulet

Location. College of Winterhold

You will get it as a gift from Mirabelle Ervine when you complete College of Winterhold Quest – Containment. You get magicka bonus with this item.

Mystic Tuning Gloves

Location. College of Winterhold

You will get it as a gift from Drevis Neloren after you complete College Radiant Quest – Out of Balance.

Shield of Ysgramor

Location. Ysgramor’s Tomb

Loot the chest near Ysgramor’s Sacrophagus during The Companions Quest – Glory of the Dead. You get Health and Magic Resistance Boost.

Saarthal Amulet

Location. Saarthal

You will find this amulet during College of Winterhold Quest – Under Saarthal. It reduces spell cost.

Gauldur Amulet Fragment

Location. Saarthal

You will find it on the corpse of Jyrik Gauldurson during Side Quest – Forbidden Legend. Get magicka bonus.

Helm of Yngol

Location. Yngol Barrow

On top of the head of the skeleton sitting on the throne at the end of this dungeon. It boosts your frost resistance.

Shrouded Armor, Boots, Cowl, Shoes, Gloves, Cowl Maskless, Hand Wraps, Hood

Location. You will find the Boots, Armor, Gloves, Cowl Maskless, Hand Wraps, Shoes, and Hod from the Dark Brotherhood Sanctuary.

Collect these items from the Shelf in the Dark Brotherhood Sanctuary in Astrid’s Foyer. These items can collectively give you 20% improved Archery,25% Sneak, Muffle, Double backstab damage.

Nightingale Boots,Gloves,Hood,Armor

Location. Find the above items from the Nightingale Hall.

You’ll receive these items after you end the Guild Quest”Trinity Restored”. These items will result in improved prices, Muffle, Resist Frost and Improve Illusion,+10% Sneak and +10% Destruction and the Pickpocket and lockpicking is also enhanced.

Ancient Shrouded Armor,Boots,Cowl,Gloves

Location. Collect all these items from Hag’s End.

Find these items on a dead assassin during the Dark Brotherhood Radiant Quest”The Feeble Fortune”. All these goods will enhance archery by +35%, Muffle,+100% poison resist, one-handed sneak will cause double damage.

The Gauldur Amulet

Location. Grab this item from the Reachwater Rock.

Finish the side quest “Forbidden Legend”.It will provide you +30 stamina, health, magicka.

Andurs’Amulet of Arkay

Location. Collect this item from Hall of the dead in Whiterun.

You’ll be rewarded with this item during the ‘Andurs Arkay Amulet’Quest and will receive +10 health.

Ironhand Gauntlets

Location. Find this item in White River Watch.

Look for Hajvarr Ironhand who is holding the item and you’ll get this by killing him. Gaining +15% Two-Handed.

Stange Amulet

Location. Collect this item from Hjerim in Windhelm.

Finish “Blood on the Ice” Side Quest to get this item.

Necromancer Amulet

Location. You’ll find this item in the Palace of the Kings in Windhelm.

Complete side Quest “Blood on the ice” to receive this item which will result in +50 Magicka,-75% Health/Stamina regeneration,+25% Conjuration.

Ebony Mail

Location. Collect this item from the Knifepoint Ridge.

End the “Boethiah’s Calling” Quest to receive this item which will enhance the Muffle/Poison Cloak.

Savior’s Hide

Location. It is located in the Bloated Man’s Grotto.

Finish the “I’ll Be Met by Moonlight” Quest to get this item and receive +15% magic and poison resistance.

Oghma Infinium

Location. It can be found in the Septimus Signus’s Outpost.

Get this item by completing the”Discerning the Transmundane” Daedric Quest and get the +5 increase to either combat, magic or stealth.

Targe of the Blooded

Location. It is can be found the Alftand Cathedral in Alftand.

Umana the Adventurer carries this item and you’ll receive 3 bleeding damage while bashing.

Silver-Blood Family Ring,Armor,Boots,Helmet,Gauntlets of the Old Gods

Location. All these items can be found in Markarth.

You can find these during the “No One Escapes Cidhna Mine” Side Quest where you’ll need to side with the Forsworn. Receive +20% sneak and archery,+30 Magicka,+20 Smiting and -15% cost to all destruction spells after collecting these items.

Ogmund,Raerek’s Inscribed Amulet of Talos

Location. Both are located in the Understone Keep in Markarth.

Complete the “Sentenced to Death” Dark Brotherhood Quest to gain +20 smiting and use the amulet in the”Triumph Over Talos” Quest to blackmail Ogmund and receive shout reload time reduced by 20%.

Masque of Clavicus Vile

Location. Haemar’s Shame

Complete “A Daedra’s Best Friend” Quest to get this item and achieve +10 Speech/+5 Magicka Regen/+20% Prices.

Gloves of the Pugilist

Location. Riften

It can be found in the Ratway also resulting in +10 Unarmed.

Thieves Guild Armor,Boots,Gloves,Hood

Location. Ragged Flagon in Riften.

Tonilia will give these items to you during the “Loud and Clear” Thieves Guild Quest.You can gain +15 Lockpick, Pickpocket,+10 Prices improved and +20 Carry.

Guild Master’s Armor,Boots,Gloves,Hood,Amulet of Articulation

Location. Ratway Cistern in Riften.

Receive Amulet of Articulation from Brynjolf in “Under New Management” Quest and the rest of the items from Tonilia in the”Under New Management” Quest.All these items will let you gain +50 carry,+35% pickpocket and lockpick,+20 improved prices.

Improved Thieves Guild Gloves,Armor,Boots,Hood

Location. All can be found in in Ragged Flaggon in Riften.

Once you complete the “Scoundrel’s Folly” Quest, Tonilia will give you all these items resulting in +25% lockpick and pickpocket,+15% improved prices and +35 carry.

Helm of Winterhold, Hrolfdir’s Shield, Moon Amulet, Noster’s Helmet, Ring of Pure Mixtures, Roggi’s Ancestral Shield, Shahvee’s Amulet of Zenithar, The Forgemaster’s Fingers

Location. All these items can be found randomly throughout the game.

That is all for our Skyrim Unique Armor Locations guide with tips on all the Unique Armor locations and how to get the Unique armors.