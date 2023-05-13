Skyrim Rare Items Locations Guide

Looking for the best items in Skyrim? Well, you have come to the right place. There are so many unique items you can find in Skyrim that often it is hard to keep track. However, the information we have for you today, with the help of this guide you will be able to find all the Skyrim Rare Items Locations and acquire these items.

Searching the most valuable items is what it takes to be a rich dude with a stockpile of Gold in Elder Scrolls V Skyrim. These items are rare and hence are the most valuable.

You can either wear them for a boost of a certain skill or you can sell them for good money. Either way, first you will have to find them, and if you are up for the task, these locations will get you started!

For more help on Skyrim, read our Unique Weapons and Unique Armor Locations guide.

There are many types of rare items in Skyrim and the following guide will help you find best items in Skyrim. We have a list of items that could be helpful to you in game. Keep in mind that some are very rare items so you will need to level up due to them being in high level and dangerous areas.

We have a list of weapons and other types of best items in Skyrim.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Skyrim Rare Items Locations

Some of the weapons are cosmetics and will have no effect on your gameplay experience. Keep in mind that you can sell these items to the vendor for extra cash to buy other items that are more useful to you.

Skeleton Key

Location. Irkngthand

You will get this key during Thieves Guild Quest – Blindsighted. It makes unbreakable lockpick.

The Black Star

Location. Frozen Hearth Inn in Winterhold.

You will get it as a reward for completing Daedric Quest – The Black Star. You can convert it into Reusable Black Soul Gem, then you can store human souls in it.

Mage’s Circlet

Location. College of Winterhold

You will get it a gift from Arch-Mage during College of Winterhold Quest – Good Intentions. You can enchant it to fortify magicka.

Targe of the Blooded

Location. Alftand Cathedral, Alftand

Kill Umana the adventurer to get this item. When enchanted, it will do bleeding damage every five seconds.

Yisra’s Necklace

Location. Yisra’s Beachside Combustion

You will find it on the corpse of Yisra during Lost Apprentices: Yisra – Miscellaneous Objective.

Amulet of Articulation

Location. Found after completing the quest “Under New Management”; a Thieves Guild quest.

Amulet of Bats

Location. Obtained during the quest “Amulets of Night Power.”, obtained from Feran Sadri in Castle Volkihar. Only obtainable if you chose to be a Vampire Lord.

Amulet of the Gargoyle

Location. Obtained during the quest “Amulets of Night Power.” Obtainable if you chose to become a Vampire Lord.

Andurs’ Amulet of Arkay

Location. Catacombs during the quest “Andurs’ Arkay Amulet”. Andurs will ask you to retrieve the amulet from the catacombs.

The Gauldur Amulet

Location. You will find three Gauldur Fragments in the three dungeons Saarthal, Folgunthur and Geirmund’s Hall. The Saarthal fragment can be found by joining the College of Winterhold and finishing the quest “Under Saarthal”. In order to make the amulet you will have to head to Reachwater Rock.

Locket of Saint Jiub

Location. The locket is given by Jiub after you complete the quest “Impatience of Saint” in the Soul Cairn.

Saarthal’s Amulet

Location. The amulet is found during the quest “Under Saarthal”, found in the College of Winterhold. You must be a part of the College in order to initiate the quest.

Savos Aren’s Amulet

Location. The amulet will be rewarded to you after completing the quest “Containment”. This amulet previously belonged to the Arch-Mage Savos Aren.

Strange Amulet

Location. Found in Hjerim under a bunch of Beware the Butcher! Pamphlets on a set of shelves

Azura’s Star

Location. Shrine of Azura

You may get it as a reward when you complete Daedric Quest – The Black Star.

Oghma Infinium

Location. Septimus Signus’s Outpost

You will get it as a reward from Daedric Quest – Discerning the Transmundane. This item gives you a skill boost.

Asgeir’s Wedding Band,Vittoria’s Wedding Band

Location. The item is located in the Temple of the Divines in Solitude.

You’ll find this Asgeir’s Wedding Band on the body of Asgeir Snow-Shod during the Dark Bortherhood quest’Bound Until Death’. During the same quest

collect the Vittoria’s Wedding Band from the body of Vittoria Vici.

Nightweaver’s Band

Location. Collect this item from the Dark Brotherhood Sanctuary.

Grab this item from Festus Krex after you complete the “Recipe for Disaster” quest. It will give you+10% Sneak and +10% Destruction bonus.

Reyda’s Necklace

Location. Collect this item from Ivarstead.

The item will be in a satchel by a skeleton on the north of the bridge that is southeast of town after you complete the “The Straw That Broke” Quest.

Diadem of the Savant,Kyne’s Token

Location. You can find both of these items in Froki’s Shack.

Complete the “Kyne’s Sacred Trail” Side quest to receive this item which will result in -10% damage from animals and +55 improved Archery. Collect the Diadem of the Savant from the top of the wood chopping block outside the shack. It will provide +5 less to cast on all spells.

Predator’s Grave

Location. You will find this item in Hag’s End.

You should find the waterfall in Deepwood Vale Summit which is near to the upper level of Vale. It will result in +1% stamina regeneration and muffle.

Spellbreaker

Location. Do quest from Shrine to Peryite through Bthardamz.

Complete the Daedric Quest ”The Only Cure” to receive this item. You get 50 points of magic absorb while blocking. Thanks – Daonitre

Ring of Namira

Location. You’ll find this item in Reachcliff Cave.

After completing ‘The taste of Death'(Daedric Quest)you’ll receive this item.

Viola’s Gold Ring

Location. This item is located in Gray Quarter in Windhelm.

Revyn Sadri will reward you with this item durring the “A Little Light Burglary” Favor Quest.

Balwen’s Ornamental Ring

Location. This item is located in the Arcaneum in the Investigator’s Chest. This piece of ornamental jewelry is found in the set of four required to complete “Daedric Relic”, a quest obtained at the College of Winterhold.

Bone Hawk Ring

Location. Found in Castle Volkihar in Elder Scrolls V: Dawnguard. This ring however is uncraftable unlike its amulet counterpart. You can find it in Lord Harkon’s room in Castle Volkihar locked in a display case. Taking it from the case will be considered theft should you not happen to have the trust of the inhabitants.

Katarina’s Ornamental Ring

Location. It can be found in the investigator’s chest in the Arcanaeum. It is a piece of ornamental jewelry part of a set of four required to finish the Daedric Relic, which is a quest at the College of Winterhold.

Pithi’s Ornamental Ring

Location. Can be found in the Arcanaeum at the College of Winterhold inside a chest.

Ring of Pure Mixtures

Location. You can get the Ring of Pure Mixtures from the Forsaken Cave as a part of the quest from Frida Dawnstar. You will however have to steal it back from her should you have happened to give it to her in order to complete her quest.

Ring of the Beast

Location. Can be found during the quest “Rings of Blood Magic”. If you happened to choose to be a Vampire Lord, only then will you be able to obtain this ring.

Ring of the Erudite

Location. You will be able to obtain this ring similar to the Ring of the Beast, during the quest “Rings of Blood Magic”. You will only be able to obtain this ring if you have chosen to be a Vampire Lord.

Silver-Blood Family Ring

Location. You will be given this item by Thonar Silver-Blood if and only if you choose to kill the leader Madanach.

Treoy’s Ornamental Ring

Location. It can be found in the Investigators Chest in the Arcanaeum, whilst completing the quest Daedric Relic.

Wedding Ring

Location. This ring is given to you by Moira during “A Night to Remember”. When Ysolda finds out the wedding was called off, she will attack you; simply kill her and loot the ring from her dead body

Fjotli’s Silver Locket

Location. Locate this item in Uttering Hills Cave.

It is located on Linwe’s cold dead body during the Thieves Guild Quest”Summerset Shadows”.

Fjola’s Wedding Band

Location. This item is waiting for you in Mistwatch.

Fjola is carrying this item for you during the Dungeon Quest”Forgetting about Fjola”.

Cursed Ring of Hircine, Ring of Hircine

Location. These items will be given to you during the “I’ll Met By Moonlight” Daedric Quest resulting in +1 Werewolf Transformation and will turn you into werewolf randomly.

Enchanted Ring

Location. It is located in Saarthal.

It can be found during the College of Winterhold Quest”Under Saarthal” which will result in +20 health.

llas-Tei’s Ring

Location. It can be found on the llas-Tei’s Last Stand in the Shrine of Talos.

This is located on the corpse of illas-Tei during the “Lost Apprentices” Quest.

Calcelmo’s Ring

Location. Calcelmo’s RingIt can be found in Kerath’s Market Stall in Markarth.

Receive this item during the “Calcelmo’s Ring” Quest.

Muiri’s Ring

Location. Calcelmo’s RingHag’s Cure in Markarth

End the “Sentenced to Death” Dark Brothoorhood Quest to receive this item and gain +15 Alchemy.

The Bond of Matrimony

Location. Calcelmo’s RingIt can be found in the Temple of Mara in Riften.

It is rewarded to you after the ‘The Bonds of Matrimony” Temple Quest and also gain +10 restoration.

Madesi’s Silver Ring

Location. Calcelmo’s RingThe market in Riften.

You’ll need to steal it during the “A Chance Encounter” Quest.

Charmed Necklace

Location. World Encounter

Offer a bottle of Honningbrew Mead to the drunks that you meet during the “Drinking Companions” Quest. You’ll receive +25 carry as well.

This was our Skyrim Rare Items Locations guide if you have any questions take to the comments below.