

You enjoyed Dawnguard, right? It’s time that you have some household experience as this Skyrim Hearthfire House Building guide will highlight all about the construction system in the DLC.

Do you want to build a house? Of course, you do. If you need help building a house of your dreams in a game of your dreams, refer to this guide for everything you will need to build that house. For more help on building houses, read our Building Materials Locations Guide.

Skyrim Hearthfire House Building

1# You Need a Plot (Buy One)

Of course, you can’t build a house in air so the first thing you are going to need is a place (a plot) where you can start the construction.

If you have the Hearthfire DLC installed, you will soon get a letter asking you to meet Steward of Falkreath, who deals in land purchase and sale. You can find the concerned places at the following places:

Falkreath Hold: Falkreath City (Tekla, Jarl’s Longhouse)

The Pale Hold: Dawnstar

Hjaalmarch Hold: Morthal (Aslfur)

2# Draw a Map for your House

So you have the land. Next, you need to decide what sort of house you need to build. You can make use of the new ‘Drafting Table’ and the Carpenters bench.

You will be making a layout room by room and choosing the materials to be used for your house. The process is not much different from crafting different items.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

3# Types of Rooms

You will start up the basic room structures as bedroom, kitchen or library. You can also choose to build specialized rooms like a laboratory or an enchantress tower where you can craft or enchant your items.

After making the primary room layout, you can then furnish them with a variety of items that you have crafted or collected throughout your adventure in the game. It’s a total show off.

4# Start the Construction

If you are building the house for the first time, I will recommend that you hire a steward who will do all the furnishing for you. You will have to buy the materials and after the house is complete, you can move in quickly.

5# Move in Your Family

Alright, you have the house now. Shall it remain without your better half (in the game of course)? So, you may want to move in your spouse. You will get the option in the dialogue. Similarly, you can also adopt children and let them live in your new home.

That’s it. Five simple steps to create a personal home in Skyrim: Hearthfire. If you have anything to share, let us know in the comments below.