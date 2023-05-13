Skyrim Hearthfire Plot Guide – How To Buy, Where To Find



Before you can start building your house in Skyrim: Hearthfire, you need to acquire a piece of land where you can start the construction. Yes, there is plenty of land in Skyrim but just like in real life, you will have to purchase a plot to build your dream villa.

After downloading and installing the DLC, you will be able to receive a letter from the courier. It may take a few minutes before you stumble onto a courier so you need some patience here.

The letter will be from a Steward, who will be willing to sell you the land. The letter will also tell you the place you need to visit, which can be one of the following:

Falkreath Hold : Falkreath City (Tekla, Jarl’s Longhouse)

The Pale Hold: Dawnstar

Hjaalmarch Hold: Morthal (Aslfur)

If any of the Stewards don’t sell you the place, you should visit the other locations. After you have purchased the land, the location of the plot will be updated on your map, and you will also unlock the achievement: Landowner.

You can now visit your plot and start the with the construction work. For help on how to build your house, read our Hearthfire House and Building Materials Locations Guide.