Alright, Hearthfire is out which means that you should start building. Let’s assume that you have built a house with all the basic necessities. Now what? Well, you may want to turn it into a home by filling it with family members which is where this Skyrim: Hearthfire Adoptable Children Locations guide comes in.
The first thing you do is invite your spouse to move in. But what about kids? The game lets you adopt some children which can be made to live in your created virtual house.
Now, the question is, where one can find these adoptees? The list below answers the question.
Skyrim: Hearthfire Adoptable Children Locations
The list is categorized into two: ones with the sad story and the ones on the conditional basis.
Sad Story
Alesan
Location: Dawnstar
Story: Sailor father died from illness.
Blaise
Location: Katla’s Farm
Story: Legion parents killed in action.
Dorthe
Location: Honorhall Orphanage
Story: N/A
Francois Beaufort
Location: Honorhall Orphanage
Story: N/A
Hroar
Location: Honorhall Orphanage
Story: N/A
Lucia
Location: Whiterun
Story: Abandoned by greedy relatives.
Runa Fairshield
Location: Honorhall Orphanage
Story: Unknown
Samuell
Location: Honorhall Orphanage
Story: N/A
Sofie
Location: Windhelm:
Story: Stormcloak father killed in action.
Conditional Basis
Britte
Location: Rorikstead
Condition: Lemkil is dead.
Gralnach
Location: Heartwood Mill
Condition: Grosta is dead. Earlier quest to find dead father may also be necessary.
Sissel
Location: Rorikstead
Condition: Lemkil is dead.
Skuli
Location: Old Hroldan
Condition: Eydis is dead.
Svari
Location: Solitude
Condition: Addvar and Greta are dead.
Minette Vinius
Location The Winking Skeever
Condition: Sorex and Corplus vinius are dead.
Knud
Location: Katla’s Farm
Condition: Katla and Stilling are dead.
Hrefna
Location: Darkwater Crossing
Condition: Tormir and Sondas Drenim are dead.
Frodnar
Location: Riverwood
Condition: Hod and Gerdur are dead.
Erith
Location: Left Hand Mine.
Condition: Daighre is dead.
Eirid
Location: The Frozen Hearth
Condition: Haran and Dagur area dead.
Clinton Lylveive
Location: Dragon Bridge
Condition: Azzada Lylvieve, Michel Lylvieve and Julienne Lylvieve are dead.
Braith
Location: Whiterun
Condition: Amren and Saffir are dead.
Aeta
Location: Skaal Village
Condition: Osla and Finna are dead.
New Children Locations
The DLC adds up some NPCs including the children, the list is as follows:
Keep in mind that all the children across skyrim are sent to Honorhall orphanage if their parents die, and once they are at the orphanage they can be adopted.
They can also be adopted on the spot even before they are sent to orphanage.
This was our Skyrim Adoptive Childern Guide if you have any questions take to the comments below.