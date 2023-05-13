Alright, Hearthfire is out which means that you should start building. Let’s assume that you have built a house with all the basic necessities. Now what? Well, you may want to turn it into a home by filling it with family members which is where this Skyrim: Hearthfire Adoptable Children Locations guide comes in.

The first thing you do is invite your spouse to move in. But what about kids? The game lets you adopt some children which can be made to live in your created virtual house.

Now, the question is, where one can find these adoptees? The list below answers the question.

For more help on Skyrim Hearthfire, read our Building Materials, How To Build House and Plot Locations Guide.

Skyrim: Hearthfire Adoptable Children Locations

The list is categorized into two: ones with the sad story and the ones on the conditional basis.

Sad Story

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Alesan

Location: Dawnstar

Story: Sailor father died from illness.

Blaise

Location: Katla’s Farm

Story: Legion parents killed in action.

Dorthe

Location: Honorhall Orphanage

Story: N/A

Francois Beaufort

Location: Honorhall Orphanage

Story: N/A

Hroar

Location: Honorhall Orphanage

Story: N/A

Lucia

Location: Whiterun

Story: Abandoned by greedy relatives.

Runa Fairshield

Location: Honorhall Orphanage

Story: Unknown

Samuell

Location: Honorhall Orphanage

Story: N/A

Sofie

Location: Windhelm:

Story: Stormcloak father killed in action.

Conditional Basis

Britte

Location: Rorikstead

Condition: Lemkil is dead.

Gralnach

Location: Heartwood Mill

Condition: Grosta is dead. Earlier quest to find dead father may also be necessary.

Sissel

Location: Rorikstead

Condition: Lemkil is dead.

Skuli

Location: Old Hroldan

Condition: Eydis is dead.

Svari

Location: Solitude

Condition: Addvar and Greta are dead.

Minette Vinius

Location The Winking Skeever

Condition: Sorex and Corplus vinius are dead.

Knud

Location: Katla’s Farm

Condition: Katla and Stilling are dead.

Hrefna

Location: Darkwater Crossing

Condition: Tormir and Sondas Drenim are dead.

Frodnar

Location: Riverwood

Condition: Hod and Gerdur are dead.

Erith

Location: Left Hand Mine.

Condition: Daighre is dead.

Eirid

Location: The Frozen Hearth

Condition: Haran and Dagur area dead.

Clinton Lylveive

Location: Dragon Bridge

Condition: Azzada Lylvieve, Michel Lylvieve and Julienne Lylvieve are dead.

Braith

Location: Whiterun

Condition: Amren and Saffir are dead.

Aeta

Location: Skaal Village

Condition: Osla and Finna are dead.

New Children Locations

The DLC adds up some NPCs including the children, the list is as follows:

Sofie – She is a girl you will find on the streets of Windehelm selling flowers.

Blaise – He is a boy working at the Katla’s Farm (as a stable boy).

Lucia – She is a beggar wandering in the streets of Whiterun.

Aleson – A boy who works with the miners in Dawnstar.

Keep in mind that all the children across skyrim are sent to Honorhall orphanage if their parents die, and once they are at the orphanage they can be adopted.

They can also be adopted on the spot even before they are sent to orphanage.

This was our Skyrim Adoptive Childern Guide if you have any questions take to the comments below.