Skyrim Dragonborn Crafting Recipes Guide



Perhaps the most important part of any RPG is weapon and Armor manufacturing. Skyrim does that very well and this guide focuses on the Skyrim Dragonborn DLC Crafting Recipes.

You can fashion yourself some new equipment if you have the recipes for it. This is where we come in. We have compiled a definitive list of all the new recipes introduced in the Dragonborn DLC for Skyrim.

This guide will deal both with the armor and weapon’s recipes but first let’s talk about the weapon recipes. For more help on Skyrim Dragonborn, read our Legendar Weapons and Armor, Dragon Aspect Shout and Character Builds Guide.

Skyrim Dragonborn Crafting Recipes

Weapons

Note: You need to have the Ebony Smithing Perk unlocked. Furthermore, you also need to complete two special quest.

Key: ‘Name Of Material’ (‘Quantity’)

Stalhrim Weapons

Stalhrim Battleaxe

Stalhrim (5), Strips (2)

Stalhrim Bow

Stalhrim (3)

Stalhrim Dagger

Stalhrim (1), Strips (1)

Stalhrim Greatsword

Stalhrim (5), Strips (3)

Stalhrim Mace

Stalhrim (3), Strips (1)

Stalhrim Sword

Stalhrim (2), Strips (1)

Stalhrim War Axe

Stalhrim (2), Strips (2)

Stalhrim Warhammer

Stalhrim (5), Strips (3)

Stalhrim Arrows (24)

Stalhrim (1), Firewood (1)

Note: To craft Nordic, you’ll need the Advanced Armors perk unlocked.

Nordic Weapons

Nordic Battleaxe

Quicksilver (1), Strips (2), Steel (5)

Nordic Bow

Quicksilver (1), Steel (3)

Nordic Dagger

Quicksilver (1), Strips (1), Steel (1)

Nordic Greatsword

Quicksilver (1), Strips (3), Steel (5)

Nordic Mace

Quicksilver (1), Strips (1), Steel (1)

Nordic Sword

Quicksilver (1), Strips (1), Steel (2)

Nordic War Axe

Quicksilver (1), Strips (2), Steel (2)

Nordic Warhammer

Quicksilver (1), Strips (3), Steel (5)

Nordic Arrows (24)

Quicksilver (1), Iron (1), Firewood (1)

Armor Crafting Recipes

Note: You need to have the Ebony Smithing Perk unlocked. Furthermore, you also need to complete two special quests.

Stalhrim Heavy Armor

Stalhrim (6), Quicksilver (1), Strips (3)

Stalhrim Heavy Boots

Stalhrim (4), Quicksilver (1), Strips (2)

Stalhrim Heavy Gauntlets

Stalhrim (63, Quicksilver (1), Strips (2)

Stalhrim Heavy Helmet

Stalhrim (4), Quicksilver (1), Strips (2)

Stalhrim Light Armor

Stalhrim (5), Steel (1), Strips (3)

Stalhrim Light Boots

Stalhrim (3), Steel (1), Strips (2)

Stalhrim Light Bracers

Stalhrim (2), Steel (1), Strips (2)

Stalhrim Light Helmet

Stalhrim (3), Steel (1), Strips (2)

Stalhrim Shield

Stalhrim (4), Steel (1), Strips (1)

Bonemold Armor

Note: To craft with Bonemold, you’ll need the Steel Smithing Perk unlocked. All Bonemold Armor is heavy.

Bonemold Armor

Netch Leather (2), Iron (1), Bonemeal (10)

Bonemold Guard Armor

Netch Leather (2), Iron (1), Bonemeal (10)

Bonemold Pauldron Armor

Netch Leather (2), Iron (1), Bonemeal (10)

Bonemold Boots

Netch Leather (1), Iron (1), Bonemeal (6)

Bonemold Gauntlets

Netch Leather (1), Iron (1), Bonemeal (4)

Bonemold Helmet

Netch Leather (1), Iron (1), Bonemeal (6)

Bonemold Shield

Netch Leather (1), Iron (1), Bonemeal (8)

Improved Bonemold Armor

Netch Leather (2), Iron (1), Bonemeal (10), Netch Jelly (1), Stalhrim (1), Void Salts (1)

Improved Bonemold Boots

Netch Leather (1), Iron (1), Bonemeal (6), Netch Jelly (1), Stalhrim (1), Void Salts (1)

Improved Bonemold Gauntlets

Netch Leather (1), Iron (1), Bonemeal (4), Netch Jelly (1), Stalhrim (1), Void Salts (1)

Improved Bonemold Helmet

Netch Leather (1), Iron (1), Bonemeal (6), Netch Jelly (1), Stalhrim (1), Void Salts (1)

Improved Bonemold Shield

Netch Leather (1), Iron (1), Bonemeal (8), Netch Jelly (1), Stalhrim (1), Void Salts (1)

Nordic Armor

Nordic Carved Armor

Ebony (1), Quicksilver (1), Strips (3), Steel (6)

Nordic Carved Boots

Ebony (1), Quicksilver (1), Strips (2), Steel (4)

Nordic Carved Gauntlets

Ebony (1), Quicksilver (1), Strips (2), Steel (3)

Nordic Carved Helmet

Ebony (1), Quicksilver (1), Strips (2), Steel (4)

Nordic Shield