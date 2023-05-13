Skyrim Dragonborn Crafting Recipes Guide

Perhaps the most important part of any RPG is weapon and Armor manufacturing. Skyrim does that very well and this guide focuses on the Skyrim Dragonborn DLC Crafting Recipes.
You can fashion yourself some new equipment if you have the recipes for it. This is where we come in. We have compiled a definitive list of all the new recipes introduced in the Dragonborn DLC for Skyrim.
This guide will deal both with the armor and weapon’s recipes but first let’s talk about the weapon recipes. For more help on Skyrim Dragonborn, read our Legendar Weapons and Armor, Dragon Aspect Shout and Character Builds Guide.
Skyrim Dragonborn Crafting Recipes
Weapons
Note: You need to have the Ebony Smithing Perk unlocked. Furthermore, you also need to complete two special quest.
Key: ‘Name Of Material’ (‘Quantity’)
Stalhrim Weapons
Stalhrim Battleaxe
- Stalhrim (5), Strips (2)
Stalhrim Bow
- Stalhrim (3)
Stalhrim Dagger
- Stalhrim (1), Strips (1)
Stalhrim Greatsword
- Stalhrim (5), Strips (3)
Stalhrim Mace
- Stalhrim (3), Strips (1)
Stalhrim Sword
- Stalhrim (2), Strips (1)
Stalhrim War Axe
- Stalhrim (2), Strips (2)
Stalhrim Warhammer
- Stalhrim (5), Strips (3)
Stalhrim Arrows (24)
- Stalhrim (1), Firewood (1)
Note: To craft Nordic, you’ll need the Advanced Armors perk unlocked.
Nordic Weapons
Nordic Battleaxe
- Quicksilver (1), Strips (2), Steel (5)
Nordic Bow
- Quicksilver (1), Steel (3)
Nordic Dagger
- Quicksilver (1), Strips (1), Steel (1)
Nordic Greatsword
- Quicksilver (1), Strips (3), Steel (5)
Nordic Mace
- Quicksilver (1), Strips (1), Steel (1)
Nordic Sword
- Quicksilver (1), Strips (1), Steel (2)
Nordic War Axe
- Quicksilver (1), Strips (2), Steel (2)
Nordic Warhammer
- Quicksilver (1), Strips (3), Steel (5)
Nordic Arrows (24)
- Quicksilver (1), Iron (1), Firewood (1)
Armor Crafting Recipes
Note: You need to have the Ebony Smithing Perk unlocked. Furthermore, you also need to complete two special quests.
Stalhrim Heavy Armor
- Stalhrim (6), Quicksilver (1), Strips (3)
Stalhrim Heavy Boots
- Stalhrim (4), Quicksilver (1), Strips (2)
Stalhrim Heavy Gauntlets
- Stalhrim (63, Quicksilver (1), Strips (2)
Stalhrim Heavy Helmet
- Stalhrim (4), Quicksilver (1), Strips (2)
Stalhrim Light Armor
- Stalhrim (5), Steel (1), Strips (3)
Stalhrim Light Boots
- Stalhrim (3), Steel (1), Strips (2)
Stalhrim Light Bracers
- Stalhrim (2), Steel (1), Strips (2)
Stalhrim Light Helmet
- Stalhrim (3), Steel (1), Strips (2)
Stalhrim Shield
- Stalhrim (4), Steel (1), Strips (1)
Bonemold Armor
Note: To craft with Bonemold, you’ll need the Steel Smithing Perk unlocked. All Bonemold Armor is heavy.
Bonemold Armor
- Netch Leather (2), Iron (1), Bonemeal (10)
Bonemold Guard Armor
- Netch Leather (2), Iron (1), Bonemeal (10)
Bonemold Pauldron Armor
- Netch Leather (2), Iron (1), Bonemeal (10)
Bonemold Boots
- Netch Leather (1), Iron (1), Bonemeal (6)
Bonemold Gauntlets
- Netch Leather (1), Iron (1), Bonemeal (4)
Bonemold Helmet
- Netch Leather (1), Iron (1), Bonemeal (6)
Bonemold Shield
- Netch Leather (1), Iron (1), Bonemeal (8)
Improved Bonemold Armor
- Netch Leather (2), Iron (1), Bonemeal (10), Netch Jelly (1), Stalhrim (1), Void Salts (1)
Improved Bonemold Boots
- Netch Leather (1), Iron (1), Bonemeal (6), Netch Jelly (1), Stalhrim (1), Void Salts (1)
Improved Bonemold Gauntlets
- Netch Leather (1), Iron (1), Bonemeal (4), Netch Jelly (1), Stalhrim (1), Void Salts (1)
Improved Bonemold Helmet
- Netch Leather (1), Iron (1), Bonemeal (6), Netch Jelly (1), Stalhrim (1), Void Salts (1)
Improved Bonemold Shield
- Netch Leather (1), Iron (1), Bonemeal (8), Netch Jelly (1), Stalhrim (1), Void Salts (1)
Nordic Armor
Nordic Carved Armor
- Ebony (1), Quicksilver (1), Strips (3), Steel (6)
Nordic Carved Boots
- Ebony (1), Quicksilver (1), Strips (2), Steel (4)
Nordic Carved Gauntlets
- Ebony (1), Quicksilver (1), Strips (2), Steel (3)
Nordic Carved Helmet
- Ebony (1), Quicksilver (1), Strips (2), Steel (4)
Nordic Shield
- Quicksilver (1), Strips (1), Steel (4)