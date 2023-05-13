Skyrim Dragonborn Dragon Aspect Shout Word Locations Guide



With the DLC comes exciting new quests, places, characters, weapons, and of course, shouts. Actually, there is one shout in particular that is worth notice, and that is the all-new Dragon Aspect shout. This guide will expand more on that should and give you Skyrim Dragonborn Dragon Aspect Shout Word Locations.

Dragon Aspect shout allows the Dragonborn to take on true aspects of dragons and their powers when the dragon aspect shout is active with all three of it powers.

Skyrim Dragonborn Dragon Aspect Shout Word Locations

Though it may not seem like much by its name, it is easily one of the most powerful shouts in the entire game. The shout does the following:

Player is enveloped in a set of dragon armor for a short time

Massive increase in weapon damage

Massive increase in effectiveness of all other shouts

Since this is such an amazingly powerful shout, things had to be balanced, and hence you can only use this once a day – still pretty badass, if you ask me. Here’s how you obtain all three words of the shout (hope you haven’t forgotten the drill):

“Strength”

The first word of the shout is ‘Strength’. It is found in the Temple of Miraak, in the main quest-line of the Dragonborn DLC (after completing the Dragonborn quest). As you enter the temple, follow Frea down a set of stairs and then turn left. The first word is located on the wall there.

“Wyrm”

The second word of the shout is ‘Wyrm’. This is found in the Raven Rock Mine. You need to find Crescius Caerellius in the mine. Talk to him, and follow the quest-line till you come to the “The Final Descent” and get the Bloodskal Blade.

Once the Wyrm is acquired for this shout, an ancient Dragonborn will be summoned to assist the Dragonborn each time his health falls below 50 percent.

But the damage must be caused by an enemy not by using the Equilibrium as that will not summon the ancient dragonborn.

The ancient dragonborn is capable of using multiple shouts too such as Unrelenting force and Frost breath. He is also garbed in a full set of Dragonplate Armor.

Complete the puzzle to open the door by hitting each red line with an energy blast from the sword you obtain. Continue onwards into the mine till you encounter the Dragon Priest. The place there is filled with water, and on the other end of it is the shout of the wall.

“Armor”

The final word of the shout is ‘Armor’. This is found in the Apocypha, a place accessible by obtaining a Black Book. Later in the main quest-line of Dragonborn, you will obtain the Black Book: Waking Dreams. Once you have that, read it (anywhere, anytime), and you will travel into the book.

Once this third word of the shout is active, the effects of the Dragonborn become very much impressive. It gives a 25 percent increase for power attacks, 125 percent increase in power ratings and 25 percent increase in resistance against Fire and Frost. It also grants 20 percent decrease in shout recharge time.

Hermaeus Mora will ask you to find four books here. Search the area for the four books, and place them on the pedestals that have pictures that match the name of the books.

When the central structure glows green, go to it and observe the large book next to it. Interact with Chapter VI, and you will travel to another place with some enemies. Defeat them, and you should be able to find the final word of the shout.