A player who doesn’t own a house in Raven Rock Skyrim never really played the game to the extent that it should’ve been played – just about anyone would agree to that. Getting a house in Skyrim let alone Raven Rock requires some grinding but it is worth it as shown by this Skyrim Dragonborn House Buying Guide.

But as much as we love our cozy home that may or may not have a spouse and set of followers (in my case, both were present), it’s nearly impossible to reject a potential offer of a free home in a place as historically important as Raven Rock.

The Dragonborn DLC gives players the opportunity of obtaining a house for free here, provided you can earn the trust and respect of the people. But that doesn’t come from just co-curricular activities and minor philanthropic gestures; you’ll have to earn it by carrying out a certain set of quests.

Skyrim Dragonborn House Buying

There are a few things you need to do before you can get your hands on a house in Raven Rock. The following are the quests that you must complete in order to get the house in Raven Rock. Keep in mind that completing these tasks won’t be easy so you need to bring your best combat skills forward. Raven Rock is one of the prime properties on Skyrim and offers some of the best house in Skyrim.

March of the Dead

You can begin the March of the Dead quest by going east of Raven Rock, to the Old Attius Farm. Do so by taking the main road, and you’ll spot an NPC being attacked by ash spawns. Help him, and you will start the quest.

The Final Descent

After having finished the March of the Dead Quest, it’s time to head into the Raven Rock mines. The Final Descent isn’t actually integral to obtaining the house, but is necessary in order to unlock the next side mission, Served Cold, which will give you the house.

You need to find Crescius Caerellius in the mine. Talk to him, and follow the quest-line till you come to The Final Descent quest. It’s a relatively long quest, but it’s worth it, as you also find the second Dragon Aspect word over there.

Served Cold

The final quest for obtaining the house is Served Cold, and you’ll have it accessible after completing March of the Dead and The Final Descent. Speak to the Captain to initiate this quest.

Once you have completed all three quests, you will be given a new home in Raven Rock. Enjoy it!

If you are not in mood of doing such hefty loads of missions just to obtain a house- if that is how you see it (just a house in Raven Rock), then this Skyrim: House Buying Guide is also equipped to guide you on how to buy a house and also how to build one.

Following is the guide on buying houses in Skyrim, their locations and specification and the guide on building houses in Skyrim.

Buying Houses

Skyrim offers you a variety of option in terms of houses that you can buy and live in. They cost differently and offer different option and facilities. However, in order to buy these houses, you need to first unlock them with in-game quests and challenges. These options in choices of residence are listed below:

Breezehome

This house is the second building just as you enter Whiterun. It is a humble abode in the middle of the alley, marked by a majestic door with stairs opening down into the alleyway. The stairs are lined with lush green bushes on one side and a formation of rocks embedded into the ground on the other.

In order to acquire this encroachment, you need to first complete the Raising Dragons story mission. Then you have to head into the house on location as mentioned above to find living quarters. Then talk to him and he will offer to sell you the house. The cost of this place is 5000 Gold.

Hjerim

This house is located in the North-west corner of the city of Windhelm just opposite the House of Cruel-Sea. This place costs a total of 12000 Gold.

This house is one of the best of all houses available for you to purchase owing to a large amount of storage space and the heavy armory. It also has a secret chamber which can later be converted into something of use such as an Enchanting Room.

To obtain this house you have to complete a quest in the Windhelm called the Blood on the Ice as well as one of the two, Battle for Fort Sungard or the Imperial Legend questline. After having completed these, go speak to Jorleif in the Palace of the Kings, he will sell the house.

Vlindrel Hall

This house is located in the northeast corner of Markarth, high above the city. It has both enchanting and alchemy table. Its cost is 8000 Gold.

In order to unlock this property, you need to go the Understone Keep and talk to Jarl Igmund. Later on, this house will be sold to you by Steward Raerek.

Proudspire Manor

You can find this on the high street in the center of the right wing of the city. This house can be bought with 25000 Gold.

In order to purchase this house, visit Falk Firebread. He will request you to clear a cave nearby. After having done that talk to Jarl the fair and he will send you back to Falk who will offer you to buy the property.

Honeyside

This house is located in Riften, where you enter the town. On the right side, it is the last house on the corner of the street.

In order to buy this house, you need to win the trust of Jarl Laila of Riften by completing the skooma dealer quest. Then you have to earn a reputation among the Riften citizens by doing the chores.

After having done that, return to Jarl Laila and report to her. She will send you to her Steward who will sell you the property for 8000 Gold.

This was our Skyrim Dragonborn House Buying Guide that should let you get your hands on a house in Raven Rock. If you have any questions take to the comments below.