Skyrim Dragon Priests and Masks Guide

Dragon Priests, the pesky little bastards you encounter mostly in dragon lairs, are also some of the most difficult creatures to face in Skyrim. These dragon priests are mostly defending Word Wall, where you learn different words part of Dragon Shouts.

When you defeat them, they drop masks that have different magical properties. When you put on these masks, they will induce these magical properties in you.

Collecting these masks, is also important considering it’s part of a quest, and completing that quest will reward you with much cooler wooden mask. To get Wooden Mask, you need to collect 8 Dragon Priest Masks, which will drop off from 8 Dragon Priest.

So, you have no choice but to kill 8 Dragon Priests. Once you have collected these dragon priest masks, take them to the dragon shrine near the Labyrinthian. When you will reach the shrine, you will find it broken.

Take the Wooden Mask from the skeleton near the shrine and you will travel to a time when it worked. Now, place these masks on its pedestal and the dragon head will reveal a ninth mask ‘Konahrik’ that has defensive and Conjuration abilities.

For more help on Skyrim, read our Walkthrough, Dragon Hunted Guide, Rare Items, and Vendors.

Skyrim Dragon Priest Locations

Krosis

Location. You will find it in Shearpoint in The Pale.

After wearing this mask, Lockpicking, Alchemy, and Archery get a 20% boost.

Morokei

Location. Labyrinthian in Hjaalmarch during ‘The Staff of Magnus’ quest.

After wearing this mask, Magicka, Regen get +100% boost.

Location. Skuldafn in Other Realm during ‘The World-Eater’s Eyrie’ quest.After wearing this mask, Magicka, Destruction, and Restoration get +20% boost.

Otar

Location. Ragnvald in The Reach

Resist Fire, Frost, and Shock all +30%

Rahgot

Location. Forelhost in The Rift.

After wearing this mask, you get +70 Stamina.

Vokun

Location. High Gate Ruins in The Pale. You will find it during ‘A Scroll for Anska’ quest.

After wearing this mask, you will get 20% boost in Conjuration, Illusion, and Alteration magic skills.

Volsung

Location. Volskygge in Haafingar

Wear this mask to boost your carrying capacity, waterbreathing, and prices by 20%.

Hevnoraak

Location. You will find it in Valthume in The Reach during ‘Evil in Waiting’ quest.

It gives you +40 boost in heavy armor skill.

Konahrik

You have to go to Bromjunaar Sanctuary to get this mask but you would have to collect all the other fore mentioned masks before. This sanctuary is located in the Labyrinthian within its central barrow. You will get a wooden mask there that will take you to the time when the Bromjunaar Sanctuary wasn’t destroyed. You will have to place all the eight masks in their respective slots in order to reveal Konahrik and then you can get the rest of these masks back.

This mask damages nearby enemies and heals the wearer when your health is low.

Ahzidal

You can get this mask from the Dragon Priest Ahzidal who is present in the Nordic Ruin of Kolbjorn Barrow. You get 25% more damage from fire spells and you get 50% resistance from fire.

Dukaan

You can get this mask from the Dragon Priest Dukaan who is present in the Nordic Ruin of White Ridge Barrow. You get 25% more damage from frost spells and you get 50% resistance from frost.

Zahkriisos

You can get this mask from the Dragon Priest Zahkriisos who is present in the Nordic Ruin of Bloodskal Barrow. You get 25% more damage from Shock spells and you get 50% resistance from shock.

Miraak

You can get this mask from the Dragon Priest Miraak when you finish the Dragonborn Questline. It enhances your Magicka by 40-70 points.