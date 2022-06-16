The Sims 4 Households Management Guide

You will continuously move your Sims in and out of the Households In The Sims 4. We have created this Sims 4 Households Management guide for you to know all the details about Splitting and Merging Households and how you can move your Sims in and out of the houses.

How to Setup Household in The Sims 4

In The Sims 4, the Household is generally referred to as your Sim’s family, friends, or roommates. The Household can be managed in the Create-A-Sim section, and you’re allowed to have a maximum of eight Sims.

While it’s a good idea to focus on a single Sim, you can always go with friends, parents, wife, husband, children, and roommates.

Create-A-Sim mode not only allows you to create parents and children, but you can also use the genetics feature to create your fraternal twin siblings. Now that you know what you can do with your Household experiment with it and build strong relationships immediately.

How to Merge Households in The Sims 4

To Merge Households in Sims 4, go to Manage Households and click on it. This will take you to your households. Now select the Household you want to merge into another household.

A pop-up will appear, and you have to select two arrows icon that denotes “Transfer Sims between Households.” This will take you to the Household Split and Merge window. Now you can select any household from there to merge into the first one.

After that, you have to select Sim or Sims on the right Household and click the arrow to transfer them to the left Household. You can select all Sims in one Household and move them to the other to merge two households in Sims 4.

In this way, not only will they be merged with different households, but also their funds will be transferred to the other Household. After completing the merging process, you can simply click the green checkmark to save. You can go to the My Households to see the newly merged households.

How to Merge Households After Wedding in The Sims 4

After the wedding, you can move active Sim to the one you want to move in with and speak for merging the households. Now you have to choose the “Ask to Move In” option.

Like in Sims 4, Christine can call Freddie and invite him to stay with her. He is going to accept the proposal as they are married.

How to Split Households in The Sims 4

The splitting and the merging household process are pretty much similar. Once you get to the Household Split and Merge window, you have to select a Sim or Sims in the left Household and click the arrow button to transfer them to the right Household.

In this way, you can split households in Sims 4. You can also type in the number of funds you want to move to the other Household and transfer it.

While splitting households, ensure you are not leaving a child, toddler, baby, or pet behind as you can’t leave them alone. If you do so, they will be moved automatically, and instead of splitting, you will merge two households.

Once you are done with splitting, just click the green checkmark, which will save your changes. You can see Split households in the My Households option.

How to Ask Another Sim to Move in

For asking another Sim to move in with you in Sims 4, you will need to have a relationship with them. A relationship with a Sim will enable an interaction called “Ask Move In,” which can be seen in the friendly category.

When you do this interaction on a Sim, a screen will open up that will show you all the Sims from both Households. Using this interaction, any Sim can move from one Household to another. The Sim will take Simoleons to the other households as well.

How to Move a Sim out of the Household

Like the move-in, you can also use the Move-out interaction to ask a Sim to move out from the Household and go to other households. Once you use the Move out interaction on a Sim, a window will pop up, giving you two options.

One is “Leave Household,” and the other is “Pack Up and Leave.” You can choose Leave household for moving the Sim from one Household to the neighboring one.