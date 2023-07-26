How to Get Sentry’s Torch in Elden Ring to Reveal Invisible Enemies and Walls

The Sentry’s Torch in Elden Ring is a very useful item it not only illuminates dark areas but can also be used to attack enemies. Its specialty is that it reveals invisible enemies allowing you to easily kill them.

Our guide will brief you on how you can get the Senty’s Torch in Elden Ring.

How to get Sentry’s Torch in Elden Ring

The Sentry’s Torch is purchasable from a Hermit Merchant for 7000 Runes. You can find the Hermit Merchant inside the Hermit Merchant Shack on a small hill near the city wall in the Lyndell Royal Capital.

Approach the Hermit Merchant and talk to him. Select the Sentry’s Torch from the purchase catalog and purchase it.

What is the purpose of Sentry’s Torch in Elden Ring

Sentry’s Torch can be used as both a weapon and a torch. It requires 15 Strength, 8 Dexterity, and 15 Faith.

The Sentry’s Torch can be used to deal with physical attacks. It can also be used to illuminate the dark areas. The special thing about this torch is that it will reveal invisible enemies like Ordina’s Evergaol Assassins which are very hard to fight when invisible.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

And if you want to get the Concealing Veil Talisman in Elden Ring, you are going to need this torch as it will reveal the invisible wall in Altus Plateau to enter Sage’s Cave.

If you want to hold a weapon while holding this torch, you can shift it to your offhand so that you can fight with a weapon.