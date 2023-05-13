Rust Crafting Recipes Guide – Metal Fragments and How To Craft



Basic crafting in Rust requires you to have the proper ingredients necessary to make the item in your inventory. You can check recipes that you currently have in the crafting window to see what ingredients you need.

You can then access the crafting screen and select the item you wish to craft.

You are also given the option to select how many of those items you would like to craft. After you begin crafting the item, a timer will appear in the lower right-hand corner of the crafting screen indicating the amount of time it will take to finish crafting those items.

Some items require that you obtain blueprints in order to craft them.

Blueprints may be found on the bodies of slain NPC characters or loot boxes. Upon obtaining the blueprint and using it, the recipe will show up on the right side of the crafting screen. Recipes that you have researched with blueprints will stay with you even after death.

For more help on Rust, read our Blueprint Recipes and Building Objects Guide.

Rust Crafting Recipes and Metal Fragments

Sulfur and metal fragments are key components to crafting as they are required to make gunpowder and weapons.

To gather these metal fragments and sulphur, you need to get the metal and sulfur ore. To harvest these ores, you need to go up to a mineral rock and keep hitting it with your hatchet until it disappears.

Once you’ve got your ores find or make a furnace and place the ores in the furnace along with wood (Campfires no longer melt ores). Over time you will get metal fragments and sulfur from the ores.

Metal Fragments

Metal fragments can be obtained by different ways:

Drops from the sky

Crafting

Zombies

Crates at Radiation Zones

To craft metal fragments you need both fuel and metal ore. Place them both inside a furnace. Ignite the furnace and the ores will slowly start to turn into metal fragments. The yield per metal ore is between 3-8 metal fragments with an average of 5.5 metal fragments. Metal fragments can then be used to craft items for survival.

Metal Fragments Crafting

Metal fragments can be crafted into:

Low Quality Metal

Hatchet

Pickaxe

F1 Grenade

Metal Door

Metal Window Bars

Low Quality Metal

Low Quality Metal is crafted from 15 Metal Fragments. It is used for crafting and sensitive Parts.

Rust Crafting Recipes

Name Requirements to Craft Researchable? 556 Ammo 2 Metal Fragments & 5 Gunpowder Yes 9mm Ammo 1 Metal Fragments & 3 Gunpowder No 9mm Pistol 5 Low Quality Metal No Arrow 1 Stone & 4 Wood No Bandage 2 Cloth No Bolt Action Rifle 50 wood, 30 low quality metal, 20 leather No Camp Fire 5 Wood No Cloth Boots 3 Cloth No Cloth Helmet 5 Cloth No Cloth Pants 8 Cloth No Cloth Vest 10 Cloth No Explosive Charges 15 Explosives & 1 Flare No F1 Grenade 80 Gunpowder and 25 Metal Fragments Yes Flare 8 Metal Fragments & 8 Gunpowder Yes Flashlight Mod 5 Low Quality Metal Yes Furnace 15 Stones & 20 Wood & 10 Low Quality Fuel No Gunpowder No Hand Cannon 20 Wood & 20 Metal Fragments No Handmade Shell 1 Stones & 5 Gunpowder No Hatchet Melee 10 Metal Fragments, 20 Wood No Holo sight 5 Low Quality Metal Yes Hunting Bow 35 Wood & 5 Cloth No Kevlar Boots 40 Metal Fragments Yes Kevlar Helmet 70 Metal Fragments Yes Kevlar Pants 4 Low Quality Metal & 4 Leather Yes Kevlar Vest 50 Metal Fragments Yes Large Medkit 3 Cloth & 3 Blood Bags Has to be researched Small Medkit 2 Cloth & 2 Blood Bags Has to be researched Large Spike Wall 200 Wood No Large Wood Storage 60 Wood Yes Laser Sight 5 Low Quality Metal Has to be researched Leather Boots 4 Leather Yes Leather Helmet 7 Leather Yes Leather Pants 12 Leather Yes Leather Vest 15 Leather Yes M4 25 Low Quality Metal Yes MP5A4 15 Low Quality Metal Yes Metal Ceiling 6 Low Quality Metal Yes Metal Door 200 metal fragments No Metal Doorway 4 Low Quality Metal Yes Metal Foundation 8 Low Quality Metal Yes Metal Pillar 4 Low Quality Metal Yes Metal Ramp 5 Low Quality Metal Yes Metal Stairs 5 Low Quality Metal Yes Metal Wall 4 Low Quality Metal Yes P250 7 Low Quality Metal Yes Paper 10 Wood Yes Pick Axe 40 Wood & 15 Metal Fragments Yes Pipe Shotgun 50 Wood + 40 Metal Fragments no Rad Suit Boots Yes Rad Suit Helmet 10 Cloth, 30 Metal Fragments Yes Rad Suit Pants 15 Cloth, 40 Metal Fragments Yes Rad Suit Vest Yes Revolver No Furnace 15 Stones & 20 Wood & 10 Low Quality Fuel No Shotgun 15 Low Quality Metal Yes Shotgun Shells 2 Metal Fragments, 3 Gunpowder Yes Silencer 8 Low Quality Metal Yes Sleeping Bag 15 Cloth No Small Stash 10 Leather Yes Spike Wall 100 Wood No Stone Hatchet 5 Stones & 10 Wood No Torch 1 Low Grade Fuel & 1 Cloth & 1 Wood No Wood Barricade 30 Wood No Wood Ceiling 80 Wood No Wood Door 20 Wood No Wood Doorway 20 Wood No Wood Foundation 8 Woodplanks No Wood Gate 120 Wood No Wood Gateway 400 Wood No Wood Pillar 2 Wood Planks No Wood Planks 10 Wood No Wood Ramp 5 Wood Planks No Wood Shelter 50 Wood No Wood Stairs 5 Wood Planks No Wood Storage Box 30 Wood No Wood Wall 4 Wood Planks No Wood Window 4 Wood Planks No Wooden Door 20 Wood No Workbench 8 Stones & 50 Wood No

Don’t forget to point out if we have missed any crafting recipe or if the table needs to be updated.