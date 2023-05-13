Rust Crafting Recipes Guide – Metal Fragments and How To Craft

Basic crafting in Rust requires you to have the proper ingredients necessary to make the item in your inventory. You can check recipes that you currently have in the crafting window to see what ingredients you need.
You can then access the crafting screen and select the item you wish to craft.
You are also given the option to select how many of those items you would like to craft. After you begin crafting the item, a timer will appear in the lower right-hand corner of the crafting screen indicating the amount of time it will take to finish crafting those items.
Some items require that you obtain blueprints in order to craft them.
Blueprints may be found on the bodies of slain NPC characters or loot boxes. Upon obtaining the blueprint and using it, the recipe will show up on the right side of the crafting screen. Recipes that you have researched with blueprints will stay with you even after death.
For more help on Rust, read our Blueprint Recipes and Building Objects Guide.
Rust Crafting Recipes and Metal Fragments
Sulfur and metal fragments are key components to crafting as they are required to make gunpowder and weapons.
To gather these metal fragments and sulphur, you need to get the metal and sulfur ore. To harvest these ores, you need to go up to a mineral rock and keep hitting it with your hatchet until it disappears.
Once you’ve got your ores find or make a furnace and place the ores in the furnace along with wood (Campfires no longer melt ores). Over time you will get metal fragments and sulfur from the ores.
Metal Fragments
Metal fragments can be obtained by different ways:
- Drops from the sky
- Crafting
- Zombies
- Crates at Radiation Zones
To craft metal fragments you need both fuel and metal ore. Place them both inside a furnace. Ignite the furnace and the ores will slowly start to turn into metal fragments. The yield per metal ore is between 3-8 metal fragments with an average of 5.5 metal fragments. Metal fragments can then be used to craft items for survival.
Metal Fragments Crafting
Metal fragments can be crafted into:
- Low Quality Metal
- Hatchet
- Pickaxe
- F1 Grenade
- Metal Door
- Metal Window Bars
Low Quality Metal
Low Quality Metal is crafted from 15 Metal Fragments. It is used for crafting and sensitive Parts.
Rust Crafting Recipes
|Name
|Requirements to Craft
|Researchable?
|556 Ammo
|2 Metal Fragments & 5 Gunpowder
|Yes
|9mm Ammo
|1 Metal Fragments & 3 Gunpowder
|No
|9mm Pistol
|5 Low Quality Metal
|No
|Arrow
|1 Stone & 4 Wood
|No
|Bandage
|2 Cloth
|No
|Bolt Action Rifle
|50 wood, 30 low quality metal, 20 leather
|No
|Camp Fire
|5 Wood
|No
|Cloth Boots
|3 Cloth
|No
|Cloth Helmet
|5 Cloth
|No
|Cloth Pants
|8 Cloth
|No
|Cloth Vest
|10 Cloth
|No
|Explosive Charges
|15 Explosives & 1 Flare
|No
|F1 Grenade
|80 Gunpowder and 25 Metal Fragments
|Yes
|Flare
|8 Metal Fragments & 8 Gunpowder
|Yes
|Flashlight Mod
|5 Low Quality Metal
|Yes
|Furnace
|15 Stones & 20 Wood & 10 Low Quality Fuel
|No
|Gunpowder
|No
|Hand Cannon
|20 Wood & 20 Metal Fragments
|No
|Handmade Shell
|1 Stones & 5 Gunpowder
|No
|Hatchet Melee
|10 Metal Fragments, 20 Wood
|No
|Holo sight
|5 Low Quality Metal
|Yes
|Hunting Bow
|35 Wood & 5 Cloth
|No
|Kevlar Boots
|40 Metal Fragments
|Yes
|Kevlar Helmet
|70 Metal Fragments
|Yes
|Kevlar Pants
|4 Low Quality Metal & 4 Leather
|Yes
|Kevlar Vest
|50 Metal Fragments
|Yes
|Large Medkit
|3 Cloth & 3 Blood Bags
|Has to be researched
|Small Medkit
|2 Cloth & 2 Blood Bags
|Has to be researched
|Large Spike Wall
|200 Wood
|No
|Large Wood Storage
|60 Wood
|Yes
|Laser Sight
|5 Low Quality Metal
|Has to be researched
|Leather Boots
|4 Leather
|Yes
|Leather Helmet
|7 Leather
|Yes
|Leather Pants
|12 Leather
|Yes
|Leather Vest
|15 Leather
|Yes
|M4
|25 Low Quality Metal
|Yes
|MP5A4
|15 Low Quality Metal
|Yes
|Metal Ceiling
|6 Low Quality Metal
|Yes
|Metal Door
|200 metal fragments
|No
|Metal Doorway
|4 Low Quality Metal
|Yes
|Metal Foundation
|8 Low Quality Metal
|Yes
|Metal Pillar
|4 Low Quality Metal
|Yes
|Metal Ramp
|5 Low Quality Metal
|Yes
|Metal Stairs
|5 Low Quality Metal
|Yes
|Metal Wall
|4 Low Quality Metal
|Yes
|P250
|7 Low Quality Metal
|Yes
|Paper
|10 Wood
|Yes
|Pick Axe
|40 Wood & 15 Metal Fragments
|Yes
|Pipe Shotgun
|50 Wood + 40 Metal Fragments
|no
|Rad Suit Boots
|Yes
|Rad Suit Helmet
|10 Cloth, 30 Metal Fragments
|Yes
|Rad Suit Pants
|15 Cloth, 40 Metal Fragments
|Yes
|Rad Suit Vest
|Yes
|Revolver
|No
|Shotgun
|15 Low Quality Metal
|Yes
|Shotgun Shells
|2 Metal Fragments, 3 Gunpowder
|Yes
|Silencer
|8 Low Quality Metal
|Yes
|Sleeping Bag
|15 Cloth
|No
|Small Stash
|10 Leather
|Yes
|Spike Wall
|100 Wood
|No
|Stone Hatchet
|5 Stones & 10 Wood
|No
|Torch
|1 Low Grade Fuel & 1 Cloth & 1 Wood
|No
|Wood Barricade
|30 Wood
|No
|Wood Ceiling
|80 Wood
|No
|Wood Door
|20 Wood
|No
|Wood Doorway
|20 Wood
|No
|Wood Foundation
|8 Woodplanks
|No
|Wood Gate
|120 Wood
|No
|Wood Gateway
|400 Wood
|No
|Wood Pillar
|2 Wood Planks
|No
|Wood Planks
|10 Wood
|No
|Wood Ramp
|5 Wood Planks
|No
|Wood Shelter
|50 Wood
|No
|Wood Stairs
|5 Wood Planks
|No
|Wood Storage Box
|30 Wood
|No
|Wood Wall
|4 Wood Planks
|No
|Wood Window
|4 Wood Planks
|No
|Wooden Door
|20 Wood
|No
|Workbench
|8 Stones & 50 Wood
|No