Rust Blueprints Recipes, Research and Recycle Kits Guide



Blueprints are basically the crafting recipes you need to learn what you need to craft a certain item in Rust. You can find these by killing zombies or they can be researched with the Research Kit or they can be looted in crates around the map.

When you have a blueprint in the quick-access bar, you can use it, and it will research one for you. Once you have learned a recipe, it will stay with you even after your characters death. Do note that blueprints are to be used one-time only.

You can also use blueprints by right-clicking them in your inventory and press study. However, unlike your inventory, once you die, you keep the blueprint learned and can craft the item.

For more help on Rust, read our Crafting Recipes and Building Objects Guide.

Rust Blueprints and Crafting Recipes

Following items can be crafted with the blueprints:

F1 grenade

The F1 grenade can be crafted with 80 Gunpowder and 40 Metal Fragments. In game, F1 grenade is a weak due to its low damage radius and medium damage. The F1 grenade, therefore, is unsuitable for players with few materials.

MP5A4

MP5A4 can be crafted using 20 Low Quality Metal to craft. Crafting also requires a workbench. MP5 is expensive but it does good damage, fast automatic fire, and they are best against multiple enemies, especially in close ranged combat.

P250

P250 is craftable with 12 low quality metals. The P250 is a better at long range than 9mm Pistols. This is a good for the sharpshooters who want a good sidearm.

M4

M4 is craftable with 30 low quality metals. The M4 is an excellent with high accuracy, huge damage and rapid fire. M4 though uses the ammo quickly; you may want to reserve it for the biggest encounters.

Charge

Charges can be crafted with 15 explosives, one flare and five leathers. The crafting requires a workbench. Charges are one of the only ways to destroy metal doors. It can also destroy walls and also deals damage to players.

Shotgun

Shotgun is craftable with 12 low quality metals. It requires a workbench as well. Shotguns are extremely powerful; it usually kills the opponents’ with one shot to the head, but it is only useful at close range.

Flashlight

Flashlight can be crafted on the work bench with five low quality metals. It increases the visibility of your s at night. It can be attached to 9mm Pistol, P250, M4, Shotgun and MP5A4.

Holo Sight

The Holo Sight can be crafted on a workbench with 5 low quality metals. It is currently the only sight upgrade to ranged s in the game. All you need is a weapon with an open attachment spot.

After that you just need to drag the attachment onto the weapon and you are done. It can be attached with 9mm Pistol, P250, M4, Shotgun, MP5A4 and Bolt Action Rifle.

Laser Sight

Laser Sight can be crafted on workbench with 5 Low Quality Metal. It attaches laser sight to your weapon. The laser dot however is visible to everyone and can give away your position. It can be attached to 9mm Pistol, P250, M4, Shotgun and MP5A4.

Silencer

Silencer is crafted using 8 Low Quality Metal. It will suppress the sound of your weapons. It can be attached with 9mm Pistol, P250, M4, Shotgun and MP5A4.

Kevlar Body

Full Kevlar costs 14 Leather and 19 Low Quality Metal (285 Metal Fragments), and it can be acquired from zombies directly or blueprints.

Kevlar Helmet

Bullet +25

Melee +25

Explosion +15

Cold +10

Radiation +N/A

Kevlar Vest

Bullet +30

Melee +30

Explosion +15

Cold +N/A

Radiation +N/A

Kevlar Pants

Bullet +15

Melee +15

Explosion +15

Cold +10

Radiation +10

Kevlar Boots

Bullet +15

Melee +15

Explosion +15

Cold +10

Radiation +10

Research Kit

Research Kits are used to research various weapons found throughout the world. You must have the weapon in order to research how to create it.

The research kit works like the blueprints. Do note that some weapons in the game can’t be researched. Research Kits have a random chance to have multiple uses. You’ll need to find many Research Kits to learn all the craftable weapons.

You need to have a Research Kit in your inventory. Then drag the research kit onto the weapon that you’d like to research while standing near a Workbench. Doing so will complete the research and the weapon will become available in the crafting menu.

Recycle Kits

Recycle Kits are very similar to Research Kits since they require both the same resources and follow the same steps. They are used to research various weapons found throughout the world.

You must have the weapon in order to research how to create it. The recycle kit works exactly like the Research Kit. Before you can start research, you need to have a piece of paper with you because one research requires one paper.

You need to have a Recycle Kit and one Paper in your inventory. Then drag the recycle kit onto the weapon that you like to research. Doing so will complete the research and weapon will become available in the crafting menu.

