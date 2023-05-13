Rust Buildings Guide – How To Build and Secure Your Base



To start building things in Rust you will have to rely on your survival, you will need to plan and execute perfectly. You need to know how the objects are build, construct yourself a building shack out of a wood shelter, a wood door, a workbench, a sleeping bag, a campfire and a furnace.

For more help on Rust, read our Blueprints Recipes and Crafting Guide.

Rust – How To Build Your Base

Every step that follows is crucial if you are looking to build a rather spacious house so make sure you do it right!

Planning Phase

I recommend that you, first work on the floor-plan for your new house on some graph paper.

Make sure, if you are planning for the top floors to be bigger than the bottom floors, to include space for all the foundations (wood or metal) to allow space for all the pillars, you need for the ceilings.

You should design a house that is either able to be hidden really well, or a house that is so strong that trying to break in is virtually impossible.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Gathering Resources

Then, for about an in-game week if you are doing this with two or more friends, you go out and find as many Rocks and Wood Piles as you can find. Don’t bother mining trees, you only get about 10-12 wood for 30 seconds of mining while you get about 60-80 wood for the same amount of time from wood piles.

Choosing the Location

For the perfect location, refer to the map. I would recommend resource hole, coast resource, or coast valley. You need to choose an area that is isolated from the road and is hidden from plain view, or an area that is easily defensible from raids from other players.

Now that you have all the material you can start the construction.

Building Objects and Resources

Name Crafting Requirement Is it Researchable? Camp Fire 5 Wood No Furnace 15 Stones & 20 Wood & 10 Low Grade Fuel No Large Spike Wall 200 Wood No Large Wood Storage 60 Wood Yes Metal Ceiling 6 Low Quality Metal Yes Metal Door 200 metal fragments No Metal Doorway 4 Low Quality Metal Yes Metal Foundation 8 Low Quality Metal Yes Metal Pillar 4 Low Quality Metal Yes Metal Ramp 5 Low Quality Metal Yes Metal Stairs 5 Low Quality Metal Yes Metal Wall 4 Low Quality Metal Yes Sleeping Bag 15 Cloth No Small Stash 10 Leather No Smoke Signal Airdrop No Spike Wall 100 Wood No Wood Barricade 30 Wood No Wood Ceiling 6 Wood Planks No Wood Door 20 Wood No Wood Doorway 4 Wood Planks No Wood Foundation 8 Woodplanks No Wood Gate 120 Wood No Wood Gateway 400 Wood No Wood Pillar 2 Wood Planks No Wood Planks 10 Wood No Wood Ramp 5 Wood Planks No Wood Shelter 50 Wood No Wood Stairs 5 Wood Planks No Wood Storage Box 30 Wood No Wood Wall 4 Wood Planks No Wood Window 4 Wood Planks No Wooden Door 20 Wood No Workbench 8 Stones & 50 Wood No

Securing Your Base

If you want a proper house, it needs to be on stilts with a ramp leading up to the first floor. If it’s on stilts and properly pillared off outside, they can neither blow through the wall nor get to the top.

The design is very simple. It’s nothing more than 5 or 6 rooms in a line.

All rooms with doors lead to the next room. The last room is a stairwell going up and on the next floor, you do the same thing but in the opposite direction. When you reach the end of the second floor, (above the ramp now) another stairwell and rinse repeat.

Designing the house like this, with the outside pillars you are forcing bandits to go down every hall through every door so it becomes a numbers game, how many floors and doors can you build vs how much C4 they would be carrying.

Using this idea you can work on the design that fits your needs and is secure.