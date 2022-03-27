Lucas is one of the many bachelors you can decide to marry in Rune Factory 5. He’s a highly courteous gentleman and intelligent with a wealth of information on a variety of subjects. Lucas however suffers from amnesia, just as the protagonist. The following guide will highlight the likes and dislikes of Lucas, and what you need to do to marry Lucas in Rune Factory 5.

How to win Lucas’s heart in Rune Factory 5

Lucas can be found at his house which will be marked on the map. Speaking with him on a daily basis will increase your friendship level. That as well as surprising him with gifts.

Remember that Lucas’ birthday is on Spring 1. Gifting him on his birthday will earn you extra friendship points.

Curry rice, fried udon, juices, and crystals are among his favorites. Lucas absolutely loves fried udon but can prove to be difficult to obtain because it is a reward for taming 50 monsters. You can also win him over with crystals or by creating drinks.

The biggest advantage of courting Lucas is that he has no dislikes. He is hence a safe character to romance in the game without any concerns for gifting him the wrong item. Use the BTW Menu to confess to Lucas once you have reached heart level 7.

Take note that in Rune Factory 5, you can date multiple characters at the same time but can only marry one.

How to marry Lucas in Rune Factory 5

To begin, you must accomplish three normal Lucas’s events, each of which will be shown by a pink icon on your map icon. After that, finish Lucas’ final plot event.

To unlock the engagement ring, you must meet everyone in town. You will also need ten hearts and a double bed to convince him.

You will be able to propose and marry him once you have fulfilled and acquired these items.