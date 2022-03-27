The following guide will show you how to get the hammer in Rune Factory 5 while also including details for the associated quest and recipes which can help you craft better hammers in RF5.

Where to Get the Hammer in Rune Factory 5

You need to gather Material Stone for the blacksmith as part of a given task to get the hammer in RF5. Head to the Task Board outside the Seed Station and start completing some of the tasks.

After a few tasks have been completed, the Task Board will give you a new task to gather Material Stone for Darroch, the blacksmith.

Accepting the task will give you a hammer that you can use in the fields to hit rocks and boulders to complete the task.

Once that is done, turn in the task to get the hammer permanently as a reward. The item is useful for clearing large obstacles from the path for Stone Blocks and ore.

Besides the basic hammer given by the blacksmith, you can also craft your own. These hammers can be used as attack weapons as well to aid you in combat.

All Hammers Recipes in Rune Factory 5

Battle Hammer

Ingredients: Any Ore

Attack: 29

Magic Attack: 0

Element: None

Recommended Level: 3

Hammer

Ingredients: Cheap Hammer, Any Ore

Attack: 40

Magic Attack: 0

Element: None

Recommended Level: 7

Other Stats: Crit +8%

Toy Hammer

Ingredients: Stick and Stems, Cloth and Skin

Attack: 10

Magic Attack: 25

Element: Light

Recommended Level: 8

Other Stats: Dizzy +100. Different Sound Effect

Great Hammer

Ingredients: Silver, Any Shards

Attack: 198

Magic Attack: 0

Element: None

Recommended Level: 22

Ice Hammer

Ingredients: Gold, Aquamarine, Any Shards

Attack: 267

Magic Attack: 10

Element: Water

Recommended Level: 26

Bone Hammer

Ingredients: Gold, Giant’s Gloves, Shells and Bones x2

Attack: 400

Magic Attack: 20

Element: None

Recommended Level: 31

Flame Hammer

Ingredients: Diamond, Fire Crystal, Ruby, Any Shards

Attack: 472

Magic Attack: 35

Element: Fire

Recommended Level: 36

Giant Hammer

Ingredients: Platinum, Gold, Silver, Any Shards

Attack: 580

Magic Attack: 0

Elements: None

Recommended Level: 38

Sky Hammer

Ingredients: Platinum, Wind Crystal, Emerald

Thunderbird Feather

Attack: 644

Magic Attack: 50

Element: Wind

Recommended Level: 40

Spiked Hammer

Ingredients: Armored Fragment, Claws and Fangs

Sticks and Stems

Attack: 1320

Magic Attack: 0

Element: None

Recommended Level: 50

Other Stats: Deal bonus damage (1.5x) during Autumn.

Break Hammer

Ingredients: Orichalcum, Palm Claw, Stick and Steam

Any Shards

Attack: 7122

Magic Attack: 0

Element: Wind

Recommended Level: 77

Mjolnir

Ingredients: Dragon Golem Scale, Dragonic Stone

Small Crystal, Rune Crystal

Attack: 10000

Magic Attack: 3000

Element: Earth

Recommended Level: 86

Fatal Crush