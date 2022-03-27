The following guide will show you how to get the hammer in Rune Factory 5 while also including details for the associated quest and recipes which can help you craft better hammers in RF5.
Where to Get the Hammer in Rune Factory 5
You need to gather Material Stone for the blacksmith as part of a given task to get the hammer in RF5. Head to the Task Board outside the Seed Station and start completing some of the tasks.
After a few tasks have been completed, the Task Board will give you a new task to gather Material Stone for Darroch, the blacksmith.
Accepting the task will give you a hammer that you can use in the fields to hit rocks and boulders to complete the task.
Once that is done, turn in the task to get the hammer permanently as a reward. The item is useful for clearing large obstacles from the path for Stone Blocks and ore.
Besides the basic hammer given by the blacksmith, you can also craft your own. These hammers can be used as attack weapons as well to aid you in combat.
All Hammers Recipes in Rune Factory 5
Battle Hammer
- Ingredients: Any Ore
- Attack: 29
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: None
- Recommended Level: 3
Hammer
- Ingredients: Cheap Hammer, Any Ore
- Attack: 40
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: None
- Recommended Level: 7
- Other Stats: Crit +8%
Toy Hammer
- Ingredients: Stick and Stems, Cloth and Skin
- Attack: 10
- Magic Attack: 25
- Element: Light
- Recommended Level: 8
- Other Stats: Dizzy +100. Different Sound Effect
Great Hammer
- Ingredients: Silver, Any Shards
- Attack: 198
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: None
- Recommended Level: 22
Ice Hammer
- Ingredients: Gold, Aquamarine, Any Shards
- Attack: 267
- Magic Attack: 10
- Element: Water
- Recommended Level: 26
Bone Hammer
- Ingredients: Gold, Giant’s Gloves, Shells and Bones x2
- Attack: 400
- Magic Attack: 20
- Element: None
- Recommended Level: 31
Flame Hammer
- Ingredients: Diamond, Fire Crystal, Ruby, Any Shards
- Attack: 472
- Magic Attack: 35
- Element: Fire
- Recommended Level: 36
Giant Hammer
- Ingredients: Platinum, Gold, Silver, Any Shards
- Attack: 580
- Magic Attack: 0
- Elements: None
- Recommended Level: 38
Sky Hammer
- Ingredients: Platinum, Wind Crystal, Emerald
- Thunderbird Feather
- Attack: 644
- Magic Attack: 50
- Element: Wind
- Recommended Level: 40
Spiked Hammer
- Ingredients: Armored Fragment, Claws and Fangs
- Sticks and Stems
- Attack: 1320
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: None
- Recommended Level: 50
- Other Stats: Deal bonus damage (1.5x) during Autumn.
Break Hammer
- Ingredients: Orichalcum, Palm Claw, Stick and Steam
- Any Shards
- Attack: 7122
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: Wind
- Recommended Level: 77
Mjolnir
- Ingredients: Dragon Golem Scale, Dragonic Stone
- Small Crystal, Rune Crystal
- Attack: 10000
- Magic Attack: 3000
- Element: Earth
- Recommended Level: 86
Fatal Crush
- Ingredients: General Orb, Void Symbol, Dragonic Stone x3
- Attack: 11500
- Magic Attack: 0
- Element: None
- Recommended Level: 90
- Other Stats: Dizzy +40, Crit +7%