How to Grow Fruits, Find Orange and Apple Juice in Rune Factory 5

In Rune Factory 5, several types of fruits are available that can be grown. These include fruit like pineapple, strawberry, oranges, apple, etc. To grow these fruits, you will require seeds and then need to plant and water them properly. This guide will explain how to grow fruits and get apple and orange juice in Rune Factory 5.

How to Grow Fruits in Rune Factory 5

To grow fruits, you will first require seeds. Seeds can be purchased from either Flowerstruck shop or Serendipity General Store.

The number of seeds available at these stores will be minimal at the start of the game, but as you complete different types of requests for the shops, they will increase their types.

Another good thing is that growing fruits is not dependent on weather, and any type of fruit can be grown in any weather. Once you obtain seeds for different fruits, you can plant them at the field present behind Rigbarth Outpost or any Farm Dragon field.

You will need to water the seeds that you plant every day to grow successfully. Once a fruit tree is grown completely, it will yield fruit for you daily. However, if you chop down a fruit tree after its growth, it will never regrow.

How to get Apple Juice in Rune Factory 5

If you are not interested in growing the fruit yourself, many fruits can also be found in the wild and purchased from some general shops.

One of the common places you can find apples is Pharos Woodlands. Teleport there and then head southeast up the hill to find an apple tree.

To make the apple juice, interact with your apple, and it will give you an option to make some juice.

How to get Orange Juice in Rune Factory 5

Oranges can also be found in Pharos Woodlands. Head east on the path, and you will find tall orange trees near the end of the path.

To get the oranges, you will need to cast spells to get them down from the tall trees. Once you have the orange, interact with it to make some orange juice.