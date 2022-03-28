In Rune Factory 5, most of the players are searching for the Flower Shop so they can buy Flower Seeds. But they cannot locate this shop early on in the game. This guide will tell you complete details on how to unlock the flower shop and buy Flower Seeds in Rune Factory 5.

Where to Buy Flower Seeds in Rune Factory 5

Buying Flower Seeds is not a difficult job in RF5. The only difficulty is finding the Flower Shop so you can buy Flower Seeds.

Once you have unlocked the Flower Shop, you can visit it from 9 am to 6 pm on weekdays, and 9 am to 1 pm on holidays to buy flower Seeds.

Now you might think you don’t know how you will unlock the Flower Shop? Don’t worry, because we have you covered on this as well.

How to Unlock the Flower Shop

For unlocking the Flower Shop in Rune Factory 5, you have to progress through the Storyline till you have completed the Bandit King’s Old Base.

After that, Ludmila comes to live in Rigbarth, and you have to buy the limited flower resources.

After that, once you progress a little further in the game, Flowerstruck will be unlocked. Flowerstruck is the official name of the Flower Shop in Rune Factory 5.

Once the Flower Shop is unlocked, you can visit it at the time mentioned above to buy Flower Seeds. You can also increase your friendship level with Ludmila by visiting her again and again and buying Flower Seeds.