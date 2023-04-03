The Island is the third and the last part of Resident Evil 4 which encompasses Chapters 13 to 16. Not only it houses some of the most difficult enemies the game has to offer, but the Island is also home to lots of treasures and one of the best weapons in Resident Evil 4.

Most of the Resident Evil 4 Island treasures can be sold separately to make easy money, but a few can be fitted with proper gemstones in various treasure combinations to raise their value by a huge margin. Always listen to what Merchant has to say. He will warn you against selling those treasures separately.

Where to find treasure map of Island

The treasure map of the Island in RE4 can be traded for 5 spinels from the Merchant. Go to the East part of the first cave of the Island to find the Merchant. We highly recommend getting the Treasure Map as it will mark all the treasures on your map.

Resident Evil 4 Island treasure locations

The island region of Resident Evil 4 has the least number of treasures in the game as compared to both Village and Castle.

All of the optional treasures on the Island in RE4 remake can easily be missed. You need to find all 24 of them, including LE 5 Submachine Gun, to unlock the “Burglar” trophy in a single playthrough. Worry not, we are here to guide you to obtain each and every one of those shinnies.

Island Treasure #1 (Pearl Bangle)

Pearl Bangle can be found on the wharf. To find Pearl Bangle, turn off the turret on the left (by circling around). Pick up the Pearl Bangle from a treasure box in the line of sight of the turret. Beware of lots of enemies in the area. Pearl Bangle can be sold for 12000 pesetas to the Merchant.

Island Treasure #2 (Golden Lynx)

Golden Lynx can be found inside the tunnels after the first rocket launcher enemy. Clear the rubble by shooting an explosive barrel. Golden Lynx is inside the treasure box behind the rubble. Golden Lynx can be fitted with 2 gemstones. Base value of Golden Lynx is 15000 pesetas, but it can be sold for way more with proper gemstones.

Island Treasure #3 (Elegant Crown)

Elegant Crown can be found after your first encounter with the Rocket Launcher enemy. Go through the gate and climb down some stairs. Turn right and Elegant Crown is waiting for you inside a treasure chest. Elegant Crown can be fitted with 5 gemstones.

Elegant Crown can be sold separately for 19000 pesetas, but it will fetch a much heftier price with proper gemstones.

Island Treasure #4 (Velvet Blue)

Velvet blue can be found inside the Surveillance room. To find Velvet Blue, go upstairs after finding the last treasure. Go through the door on the right and open a briefcase to get the reward. Velvet Blue can be sold for – pesetas to the Merchant.

Island Treasure #5 (Velvet Blue)

Velvet Blue can be found in Utilities area. Just one room before the Merchant’s second location. Turn left as soon as you go through the door to find Velvet Blue inside a briefcase. Velvet Blue can be sold for 2500 pesetas to the Merchant.

Island Treasure #6 (Red Beryl)

Red Beryl can be found inside the Dissection room. After restoring power, go straight through a corridor and enter the room to the left (green sliding door). Red Beryl can be obtained by smashing the glass of medicine cabinet and can be sold to the Merchant for 9000 pesetas.

Island Treasure #7 (Gold Ingot)

Gold Ingot is also present in the same area. After getting the level 1 keycard by solving the Dissection room terminal puzzle, go to the room in Southeast corner. Gold Ingot can be obtained by smashing the glass of a medicine cabinet. Gold Ingot can be sold for 20000 pesetas to the Merchant.

Island Treasure #8 (LE 5 Submachine Gun)

LE 5 SMG can be found inside Freezer. Solve the Freezer Terminal puzzle to the right to enter this room. LE 5 SMG will be right in front of you. Getting this weapon is extremely important for three reasons. Not only is LE5 the best SMG in the game, but it also counts towards both weapons and treasure completion progress.

Island Treasure #9 (Biosensor Scope)

Biosensor Scope can be found inside Incubation Lab. You can get here by using Level 2 keycard on the door in South hallway of the Freezer. Jump through the broken window and get Biosensor Scope from an open briefcase.

Biosensor Scope can be attached to rifles and used to find parasites inside Regeneradors. Biosensor Scope is essential in finding the Wrench to get Level 3 keycard.

Island Treasure #10 (Crystal Ore)

Crystal Ore can be found in the Holding cell. As soon as chapter 14 starts, turn right to get Crystal Ore from a trolley. Crystal Ore can be sold for 14000 pesetas to the Merchant.

Island Treasure #11 (Alexandrite)

Alexandrite can be found just outside the Merchant door. Look above to your left and shoot down a silver lamp. Alexandrite can be sold for 6000 pesetas to the Merchant.

Island Treasure #12 (Gold Bangle)

Gold Bangle can be found in the Cargo Depot. From the last treasure, go up and the stairs and drop a ladder to reach cargo depot. Turn right and then open a trash can to the left to find Gold Bangle. Gold Bangle can be sold for 9800 pesetas to the Merchant.

Island Treasure #13 (Velvet Blue)

Velvet Blue can be found in the Facility 2 area. Leave the cargo depot and go straight ahead. Shoot a silver lantern hanging from the ceiling. Velvet Blue can be sold to the Merchant for 2500 pesetas.

Island Treasure #14 (Emerald)

Emerald can be found in the room filled with sewage. drop into the sewage and go to the Southwest corner of the room to find Emerald. Emerald can be sold for 5000 pesetas to the Merchant.

Island Treasure #15 (Ornate Necklace)

Ornate Necklace can be found in an open briefcase inside a control room. Ask Ashley to raise a bridge for you in Waste Disposal area. The open briefcase with treasure is just past the bridge.

Ornate Necklace can be fitted with 4 gemstones. The base value of Ornate Necklace is 11000 pesetas, but it can be sold for way more with proper gemstones.

Island Treasure #16 (Crystal Ore)

Crystal Ore cab be found inside Amber Storeroom. The ore is present on a box to the North of the room. Crystal Ore can be sold for 14000 pesetas to the Merchant.

Island Treasure #17 (Gold Bar Large)

A large Gold Bar can be found in the campsite. drop down and enter the camp to the left with a huge treasure box. Gold bar Large can be retrieved from that box and be sold to the Merchant for 15000 pesetas.

Island Treasure #18 (Red Beryl)

After your first encounter in Chapter 15 (enemies with flashlights), circle behind the house to the left. Red Beryl is housed inside a hanging silver lantern. Shoot it down. Red Beryl can be sold for 9000 pesetas to the Merchant.

Island Treasure #19 (Velvet Blue)

Velvet Blue can be found in the Stronghold area. After the cutscene, climb up a ladder and shoot down a silver lantern hanging from the beam. Velvet Blue can be sold for 2500 pesetas to the Merchant.

Island Treasure #20 (Staff of Royalty)

The Staff of Royalty can be found in Cliffside Ruins. Climb down a ladder and go to the end of the ruins, to find the Staff inside a blue treasure box. The Staff of Royalty can be sold for 25000 pesetas to the Merchant.

Island Treasure #21 (Splendid Bangle)

Splendid Bangle can be found inside Specimen Storage. It is in a treasure box to the North of the room. Beware of a Regenerador enemy. The Splendid Bangle can be fitted with 2 gemstones. Base value of Splendid Bangle is 4000 pesetas, but it can be sold for way more with proper gemstones.

Island Treasure #22 (Velvet Blue)

Velvet Blue is hidden inside a silver lantern. At the start of the 16th Chapter, exit Luis’s laboratory and turn left. Boost Ashley up so she can open a collapsed ladder. Climb up and the silver container will be hanging on the bridge right in front of you. Velvet Blue can be sold for 2500 pesetas.

Island Treasure #23 (Iluminados Pendant)

Iluminados Pendant can be found on the path to Sanctuary. Grab the treasure from a monolith behind the altar (where you found Ashley in Chapter 15). Iluminados Pendant can be sold for 18000 pesetas to the Merchant.

Island Treasure #24 (Gold Ingot)

The final treasure of the Island and Resident Evil 4, the Gold ingot can be found outside the Merchant room. Gold Ingot can be sold for 20000 pesetas to the Merchant.

These are all the treasures you can find in the last area, the Island of RE4. Don’t go past the last Merchant before collecting all of these or it will trigger a point of no return, locking you out of Trophies/Achievements until the next playthrough.