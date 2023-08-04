Sorrow handgun in Remnant 2 is a fantastic weapon that has a unique build, and it comes with an excellent perk. You might use it for the rest of the game if you get one. This weapon helps you deal deadly damage to enemies once its mod is equipped.

You might want to get it, but you probably don’t know how. Don’t worry. We will help you get this secret weapon in Remnant 2.

How to get the Sorrow handgun in Remnant 2

The first requirement before getting this weapon is getting the Tear of Kaeula. It is one of the best rings, and to get it, you must get to the Kaeula’s Rest. Just run inside the dungeon and pick up the Tear of Kaeula from the stone in a pond.

After that, you will be dragged into the water and find yourself in a biome. In this biome, you will first face tentacles emerging from the water. It is recommended to fight these tentacles with a sword. If not, you can use guns, too, but it will be pretty inaccurate.

Then after that, you will fight a tall black four-armed lady with a machete in Remnant 2. As tentacles were part of the Kaeula Shadow fight, she will already have a quarter of health when she appears. So it is super easy to defeat her.

After killing the Kaeula’s Shadow, you must find The Dappled Glade in Remnant 2. There is no specific location of this place, and it will randomly spawn on the map, but most commonly, it is found in Yaesha. If you didn’t find it there, you will eventually get here at some point.

Inside The Dappled Glade, you will meet a blue lady. After she asks dozens of questions from you, you have to give her the Tear of Kaeula Ring. Most importantly, she will tell you to keep the ring. Here, you must be careful.

Don’t keep the ring to get the Sorrow handgun in Remnant 2. If you own the ring, you will not get the Sorrow Handgun.

Sorrow handgun stats and mods

The Sorrows Handgun is a potent weapon with insane accuracy and massive damage. The Sorrows Handgunin Remnant 2 is unique and extraordinary because it comes with a mod called Eulogy.

The Eulogy mod will recall all the bolts that had given 36 damage to the enemy. Recalled Bolts from the enemy also give you 2% of the max health. Also, the recalled bolts will overfill your Sorrow by +5, and the unused bolts will return to reserves.

The following are the Sorrow handgun stats.

Stats Amount Damage 45 RPS 2.6 Magazine 5 Accuracy 97% Range 16m ideal range and 52m fallout range. Chance of Critical Hit 10%

This is all about the Sorrows Handgun in Remnant 2.