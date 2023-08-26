How To Get The Resonating Heart In Remnant 2

Benevolent like the world’s soul, Resonating Heart is a Relic in Remnant 2. It belonged to none other than the Creator, the best of worlds, but despite its purity became the unfortunate source of corruption.

As the name implies, this relic appears as a fleshy muscle enclosed in a wooden structure with branches sticking out in place of heart tubes.

This healing-focused Relic provides health regeneration over time with additive bonuses on over-heals. Here is how you get it.

The Resonating Heart location in Remnant 2

To get the Resonating Heart Relic in Remnant 2 you will need to teleport to Ashen Wasteland’s main checkpoint.

Head down to the open area under the bridge and towards your right, there will be an office building with a red square opening up front. Head into the building to find a smaller checkpoint on the second floor.

There is going to be a hallway here that you need to take and find the room with a hole in the floor. It should be on your left. Drop through the hole and follow the map until you come across another hole.

Drop through this one as well and you will find Resonating Heart in Remnant 2 embedded in a wooden pedestal behind you.

Resonating Heart effects and builds

The Resonating Heart is one of the best support relics for survivability that takes the edge off instantly with its massive healing capabilities.

It heals 50% of your health upon use within a 5s interval. Any overheal done in this duration is stored till 5s are up. The stored heal is doubled and given over the duration of the next 20s.

The ability of Resonating Heart relic to regenerate 50% health upfront while providing sustenance for an extended period makes it an easy fit into any build.

Certain Archetypes in Remnant 2 like Summoner and Medic can make the best use of Resnonating Heart. That being said, support builds for Handler and Alchemist along with any tank or glass-canon builds can also make use of this relic.

If you are struggling for survivability or gearing up for the most challenging content Remnant 2 has to offer then you will find Resonating Heart worth looking into.