How To Get Mythic Relic Fragments In Remnant 2

In Remnant 2, you get your hands on a plethora of materials; among these, you can also come across the Mythic Relic Fragments. To get it, you need to level up the Relic Fragments, which can be done by collecting the Relic Dust.

These can be turned into Relic Fragments, which can then be equipped onto your archetype. One such example is if you are using the Dragon Heart Relic, you can upgrade that Relic in Remnant 2.

However, you need to keep one thing in mind that these Relics have different levels to them and carry different rarities. All of these can contribute to giving you incredible buffs and make your builds so much better.

Moreover, these Relic Fragments will only upgrade based on the level of your archetypes. So basically, if you have all of your archetypes at Level 10, you will have a big chance of obtaining the Mythic Relic Fragments in Remnant 2. This will give you insane buffs if we compare it to the normal Relic Fragments.

All methods to get Mythic Relic Fragments in Remnant 2

There are different ways to get your hands on the Mythic Relic fragments. You can get them by killing the end game bosses. Moreover, you can also purchase them in Remnant 2. We have covered both methods in detail. You don’t have to worry at all.

Kill end game bosses

So the first and foremost method of obtaining the Mythic Relic Fragment would be engaging end-level Bosses. So after that, there is a good chance that some of these might drop the Mythic Relic Fragment for you to acquire in Remnant 2.

However, you shouldn’t rely too much on this method because facing these enemies is challenging. So if you are still determined, you should try your luck at the Root Earth location.

So before engaging enemies here, you need to level up your various archetypes to at least Level 10. This will increase the odds of that Mythic Fragment drop from those enemy bosses.

This way, you can check the total Archetype Level for your characters in Remnant 2. So to get an idea of your total Archetype Level, you can head into the Character screen. You can go through the Advanced Stats, and below Archetype Level, you can spot your Total Archetype level.

This means that the more this level rises, the higher your chances of getting the Mythic Remnant.

Purchase Mythic Relics from Dwell

This method is also quite efficient if you aim to secure the Mythic Relics in Remnant 2. You must gather the Relic dust, so have the adventure mode for Losomn first unlocked. After that, you can enter any sewer dungeon in that world area.

In our case, the Great Sewers area was next. There you will discover a hidden entrance covered by a barrel that you can shoot to explode. Go through that area, and you will find some cages floating, and there will be one in particular with a purple item. Don’t shoot it yet; go through the enemies and get underneath it.

Then open fire at the body inside the cage; this way, you can collect massive amounts of severed hands. Gather them and go to the basement of the Sanitorium next in Losomn. Make your way to the Tormented asylum, where you will find a room with large grey webs. Interact with it by giving it the hands you got from the sewer you will get the Relic Dust in return.

Once you have gathered enough relic dust, you can return to Ward 13 and interact with a creepy hunchback vendor named Dwell. Now, you can purchase the Mythic Relic Fragment for the Relic Dust you collected.

However, there is a trick here: before purchasing the Relic Fragments; you can re-roll Adventure Mode and then choose Apocalypse Difficulty next in Remnant 2. As the game’s difficulty is tied to your Archetypes, you can now head directly to the NPC vendor Dwell.

All Mythic Relic Fragments in Remnant 2

Below, we have listed all the Mythic Fragments you can get in Remnant 2. These include:

Yellow Relic Fragments

Yellow Relic Fragments: Buffs Mythic Ammo Pickups 30% Ammo Pickups Mythic Ammo Reserves 20% Ammo Reserves Mythic Casting Speed 20% Mod and Skill Cast Speed Mythic Consumable Duration 20% Consumable Duration Mythic Consumable Speed 20% Consumable Use Speed Mythic Mod Cost 10 Mod Cost Mythic Recoil 30% Recoil Mythic Skill Cooldown 15% Skill Duration Mythic Spread Recovery 30% Reticle Spread Recovery Speed Mythic Weapon Spread 30% Weapon Spread Mythic Weapon Swap 20% Weapon Swap Speed

Blue Relic Fragments

Blue Relic Fragments: Buffs Mythic Armor Effectiveness 15% Armor Mythic Blight Resistance 30% Blight Resistance Mythic Charge Melee Cost 30% Melee Charge Attack Stamina Cost Mythic Damage Reduction 5% Damage Reduction Mythic Elemental Resistance 10% Elemental Damage Resistance Mythic Grey Health Rate 20% Grey Health Rate Mythic Healing Effectiveness 20% Healing Effectiveness Mythic Health 15% Health Mythic Revive Speed 25% Revive Speed Mythic Stamina Recovery Delay 30% Stamina Recovery Delay Mythic Stamina Cost 20% Weapon Swap Speed Mythic Stamina 15% Stamina Mythic Shield Effectiveness 20% Shield Amount

Red Relic Fragments