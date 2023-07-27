How To Solve The Lament Bridge Puzzle In Remnant 2

The Lament Floating Stone Pillar puzzle or the Bridge puzzle, which many players are calling it, is another challenge that you must face in Remnant 2.

What makes this puzzle unique is that it is linked with other puzzles that you will encounter in the Lament Dungeon area.

So basically after completing the Symbols Puzzle in the Lament Dungeon, it will unlock a door for you to enter and inside you will find a coffin on your left.

Now you need to open that coffin and depending on your luck there might be a chance that the enemy (Wither) spawns and attack you. Deal with it and once you open the second coffin on the right you will be able to secure the Kolket’s Razor.

Inside your inventory, interact with this item and it will turn into the Kolket’s Key that you can use later on to complete the Lament: Floating Stone Pillar puzzle. This way you will be able to solve the Bridge Puzzle with relative ease in Remnant 2.

The Lament Bridge puzzle solution in Remnant 2

So inside the Lament Dungeon, you need to go to the place where you pulled the lever to basically deactivate the arrow trap. Once you reach there head left and go down the stairs.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

At the end you will find a ladder so climb down and then follow the path inside. You will eventually reach an open space with a large number of floating stone pillars.

These are connected by an invisible bridge so you have to check the stone pillars first to be sure to select the right one. For that, you can simply shoot these floating rocks for the correct path in Remnant 2.

Move towards the floating stone pillars

So start from the right stone and after shooting it and confirming that it has an invisible path you can simply walk towards it.

Now you will need to walk to the next stone pillar with the same symbol in Remnant 2. So if you look across you will find the second stone pillar having the same marking so proceed towards it directly.

You will have to repeat this step and find the other stone pillars with this marking and in a way you will be walking on an invisible bridge in Remnant 2.

If you come across stone pillars will similar markings you can shot these to confirm whether these are the right ones. This way the ones that keep standing are the ones you need to get to.

Unlock the chest

Follow this procedure and finally, you will reach the ledge so jump towards it and there you will find a chest as well. Unlock it and you will receive rewards such as Scrap (x45), Relic Dust (x3), and Iron (x2) in Remnant 2.

After that, you will then come face to face with a giant door that can only be unlocked using the Kolket’s Key in Remnant 2.

If you have acquired that then use it to open this door. Inside you will find six coffins. From the second coffin on your right side, you will receive the Ring of Diversion and Iron(x2).

So once you pick these up you can go back to the entrance of the room and dodge to go through the wall on the right side of that entrance.

This way you will somehow phase through, and after that, you can follow the stairs leading up and at the end simply jump down on the large wooden boat below.

Here you will find another open coffin with an item known as the Lodestone Crown which you can interact with to collect in Remnant 2.

So in a way, you will have completed the Lament: Floating Stone Pillar puzzle a.k.a the invisible Bridge Puzzle in Remnant 2.