How To Get The Knotted Armor Set In Remnant 2

The Knotted Set is one of the more difficult armor sets to get your hands on in Remnant 2. Containing signs of Root corruption in its design, this heavyweight armor set is designed to give you increased defenses, durability, and resilience. That and a high level of protection against Toxic damage.

Here is what you need to do to unlock the Knotted Set in Remnant 2.

The Knotted armor set location in Remnant 2

There are two ways to get your hands on the Knotted armor set in Remnant 2, both of which are a bit tedious and not at all easy compared to most of the other armor sets.

Firstly, you can unlock the secret Summoner archetype in the game because the class automatically starts with the Knotted Set. This is also the most straightforward method to get the armor set provided that you have unlocked the class.

Secondly, you can choose to craft the Knotted Set at a Bloodmoon Altar in Yaesha which, incidentally, is also a location where you unlock the Summoner archetype in Remnant 2.

The Bloodmoon Altar is a unique crafting table to let you craft unique items. It can only be found on Yaesha when (and if) the world is experiencing a Blood Moon event.

If there is a Blood Moon on the horizon, your Yaesha map will have a large blue icon to show the location of the Bloodmoon Altar.

Do note that the stone altar has a chance to spawn in a number of different locations on Yaesha during a Blood Moon, including the Far Woods.

However, before making your way to a Bloodmoon Altar to craft the Kotted Armor Set in Remnant 2, you are going to need to farm Blood Moon Essence by shooting down Root Wisps. These are harmless enemies that you can spot flying around on Yaesha during a Blood Moon event, mostly in the Far Woods and the Faithless Thicket.

Once you have 25x Blood Moon Essence, head to the Bloodmoon Altar and craft all of the Knotted armor set pieces for a total of 2,000 Scrap.

Knotted Set stats and bonuses

The Knotted Set is one of the heavy armor sets you can find in Remnant 2 that gives a high level of protection against enemy attacks. That level of defense and protection is going to shine, especially against either high-level enemies or during boss fights.

Its Toxin resistance is going to come in handy in areas like the Hive where enemies blast you with acid. If you have the Knotted Set on you, you are going to have an easier time.

One major drawback of this armor Set is its mobility. Due to being a Heavy Armor Set it definitely compromises your stamina by 50% while dodging enemy attacks so be cautious to fall back a bit while maneuvering through enemy territory.