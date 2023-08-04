How to Get the Hero’s Sword in Remnant 2? 

The Hero’s Sword is one of the strongest melee weapons in Remnant 2. The sword exhibits a unique yet familiar design. If you’re a fan of the Legend of Zelda game series, then you’ll recognize that it is an easter egg reference to the Master Sword. This weapon is wielded by the protagonist Link in the Zelda games. The Hero Sword features the best in class damage along with one of the best weapon mods in the game already installed.

Here is what you need to do to unlock this sword in Remnant 2, and what you get with this weapon in terms of stats.

How to Unlock Hero’s Sword in Remnant 2

Unlocking the Hero’s Sword in Remnant 2 takes quite a bit of work. It is something you won’t be able to use until after you beat the game at least once. So it’s best used after you reroll your campaign or in adventure mode. As such, there are two main ways in which you can unlock this weapon.

The first method involves completing the game by defeating the final boss, Annihilation. Once you do, you obtain the broken compass. Next, you need to craft the Golden Compass Engram. You will need the broken compass along with 10 Lumenite Crystals and 1000 scrap. Go to Wallace in Ward 13 and he’ll craft it for you. As you equip this engram, you will have the Hero’s Sword unlocked as a starting weapon.

If you don’t feel like doing all that then you can go the other route. This is significantly more difficult. it requires you to complete the game on the nightmare difficulty mode. Once you’re successfully able to do this, you can purchase The Hero’s Sword from Brabus, the arms dealer in Ward 13.

Hero’s Sword Stats

The Hero Sword is one of the best (if not the best) melee weapons in Remnant 2. It boasts a base damage of 61.1. You can upgrade it a total of 10 times to reach a maximum base damage of 153. It has a quick recovery time and a large area of effect with each swing casting a sizeable area of damage. The Hero’s Sword also boasts +90% weak spot damage.

It will allow you to take down enemies fairly quickly if you know where to hit your shots. All these benefits do however come at the cost of a negative stagger modifier. The Hero’s Sword in Remnant 2 does not come with any mutations so the player is free to apply whatever mutation they see fit. It does, however, come with a rather strong weapon mod.

The Energy Wave weapon mod allows you to send an energy projectile with each charged attack. This will allow you to damage foes that are at a distance. These projectiles travel quite far and deal significant damage. Energy projectiles cost 35 stamina points each. The bad news is that this weapon mod cannot be equipped with other weapons as you cannot remove it from the Hero’s Sword.