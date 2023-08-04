How To Get Familiar Secret Mod In Remnant 2

In Remnant 2, equipping the Familiar Secret Mod on your weapon allows you to deal effectively with all kinds of enemies and take them out with relative ease. You can summon the Faerie Familiar with each fire by equipping this cool-looking weapon mod.

The Faerie will aid you in fighting all kinds of elite enemies and bosses alike in Remnant 2. Once it takes out one enemy, it will move to another. This makes taking out hordes of enemies much easier for you.

How to craft the Familiar Secret mod in Remnant 2

You will need to use the Dreamcatcher secret weapon to craft this mod. So firstly, you will require the Dreamcatcher, located in the Losomn Biome, specifically the version which begins in the Morrow Parish Overworld location.

Once you have the weapon, go to Briella’s Garden and use the Dreamcatcher on the sleeping huntress. This way, you can acquire the Huntress Dream item in Remnant 2. You must approach this beast while she is sleeping. Once you tip-toed her successfully, you can press the normal melee attack button to gain the item.

After this, you can use this particular item to enter Briella’s Reverie in Remnant 2. After entering that specific area, you can explore until you finally stumble across the enemy boss, The Huntress. So now your task will be to defeat it. This way, the enemy boss will drop the Sacred Hunt Feather, which you can salvage in Remnant 2.

Now that you have all the required items, you can meet and interact with Ava McCabe to finally craft the Familiar Secret Mod in Remnant 2.

Select the crafting option and then scroll over to the Familiar weapon mod. So to craft this specific item, you will require the following items which include:

Sacred Hunt Feather (x1) Lumenite Crystal (x5) Scrap (x650)

This way, you will finally craft the Familiar Secret Mod.

Familiar Weapon Mod uses

You can summon the Faerie Familiar with each fire by equipping this cool-looking weapon mod. In terms of appearance, it will look like a crow-shaped creature with a bat-shaped face.

This familiar will target the random enemies in your attack radius, approximately 10m, and then perform a vicious series of slash attacks on them. Hence, you will do decent damage for a short period with this Familiar Weapon Mod in Remnant 2.