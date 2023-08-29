How To Get The Dran Memento Ring In Remnant 2

If you’re ever struggling to manage your weight or your stamina with one of your heavier builds in Remnant 2, then the Dran Memento Ring is definitely what you need.

This is a special ring that not only decreases your Encumbrance but also increases your overall Stamina by a considerable bit.

It hence allows you to maintain balanced mobility and compensate for the increased stamina consumption with heavier builds.

Though this may be a great Ring, the real question is where you can find it. If you don’t know, don’t fret, because we are here to help you out.

The Dran Memento Ring location in Remnant 2

The Dran Memento Ring is a unique Ring that can only be found by playing through the Burning Event in Remnant 2. This event takes place in the Butcher’s Quarry, Losomn.

However, the important thing to note is that this event is randomly generated. This means that you may have to start multiple playthroughs to get this Event if you don’t have it in yours.

Thus, acquiring the Dran Memento Ring in all playthroughs of Remnant 2 isn’t guaranteed for every playthrough – you just have to be lucky enough to get the Burning Event.

If you do manage to get the Burning Event, here’s what you need to do to get your hands on the Dran Memento Ring.

Save the hanging man from burning

The Remnant 2 Burning event is basically a choice that you have to make. It consists of a man who is about to be hanged by a bunch of angry mobs because of the alleged crimes he may have committed.

You are given the choice to either save the man from being burnt or let him turn to ash. Each choice plays out a different scenario and hence offers different rewards.

To acquire the Dran Memento Ring specifically, you have to make the choice of saving the hanging man from burning. This will initiate a fight with the mob, and you will have to defeat all of the enemies.

Try to go for the ones holding the torches first because they can burn the man mid-fight, and if that happens, you won’t get the ring.

If you manage to save the burning man, he will reward you with the Dran Memento Ring after having a short conversation with you.

How to use the Dran Memento Ring

The Dran Memento Ring is supposed to be used with heavier builds – or typically ones that lack mobility or have a higher stamina requirement.

This is because this Ring increases your stamina on top of reducing your encumbrance, which is an optimal bonus for those kinds of builds.

For example, you could try this ring with any build that has the Leto Mark II Set equipped, since that is the heaviest set in the game and greatly affects your mobility.