Remnant 2 Burning Event: Save The Hanging Man Or Not?

Remnant 2 features several events such as the Burning event where you are immediately given two choices that can either save the hanging man or you can just watch him burn.

This event takes place in the Butcher’s Quarter, where a hanged man is set to be burned by the villagers for crimes he may (or may not) have committed. However, note that you may not get this event in your playthrough at all, as it is set at random in a single playthrough.

Upon encountering this hanging man, players will be able to decide their fate, given that they have a choice to either save the hanging man or stop the hanging man from burning.

Each choice will bring forth a different outcome and a different set of rewards. Before moving on straight to the choice though, it’s better to have a fair idea of what to expect. That said, let us guide you through the outcomes and rewards you can get for each of the choices in the Burning Event in Remnant 2.

The Burning Event location in Remnant 2

The Burning Event is set at random for playthroughs. This means that it is determined for some specific playthroughs, and may not occur in other ones at all. That said, you may need to start multiple playthroughs until this event occurs.

The Burning Event occurs in the Butcher’s Quarry, which is located in Losomn. When you enter the area, you will hear a man pleading for his life. If you follow where the voice is coming from – through a fogged wall, you will be able to see a bunch of angry mobs trying to burn the man alive.

The Burning Event choices explained in Remnant 2

When encountering the hanging man set to be burnt alive, you will be given two choices. You can either sit back and watch the hanging man burning to a crisp, or you can choose to save him.

Each choice will bring forward a different scenario, but it is wise to make your choice depending on the rewards that each offers.

What happens if you stop the hanging man from burning?

If you choose to save the hanging man from burning in Remnant 2, you will have to fight the mob that’s trying to burn him. The most important of these enemies will be the ones holding the torches as these are the ones that are able to set the man on fire.

Therefore, you must first focus on these enemies and then turn your attention to the rest of them. When you get rid of the mob trying to burn the man, you will unlock an interesting conversation with him, as well as an exciting reward.

The man in question informs you why the mob was trying to burn him, and then rewards you with a Dran Momento Ring as a token of his appreciation. This Ring increases your overall maximum Stamina at the cost of a bit of your Embrace.

Moreover, you also receive a Shadeskin Trait as a reward. This Trait increases your maximum resistance to Elemental Status Effect Damage.

What happens if you watch the hanging man burning?

If you choose to go along with the mob and watch the hanging man burn in Remnant 2, you will still receive your rewards, except that they will be different from the alternative choice.

You will still receive a Shadeskin Trait after the man is burned, but some time later, you see a pig feeding on the Dran’s ashes. You must kill this pig to receive the second reward.

This is the Singed Ring. This Ring increases the damage you deal to burning enemies by a certain extent.

Note that since the Burning Man Event occurs only once in a single playthrough, you can only gain one of the aforementioned rewards. This is why it is important to take note of the rewards before you make your choice.

From a moral aspect though, and if you want a good night sleep, you will want to save the hanging man from burning in Remnant 2.

If you want both of the rewards related to this event, though, then you will have to wish for another event in a separate playthrough.