Remnant 2: How To Unlock The Dormant N’Erudian Facility Door

While exploring the surface of N’erud in Remnant 2, you might have come across a locked door inside the Dormant N’Erudian Facility, a zombie-infested dungeon. The locked door for the Dormant Facility is right next to the checkpoint and you can see something shiny inside. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like you can open this door.

Well, we are here to tell you otherwise. The key to unlocking the Dormant N’Erudian Facility door is nearby if you know where to look. Opening the door will allow you to grab the Memory Core II which can be used to unlock Core Booster and Pulse Rifle.

How to unlock the Dormant N’Erudian Facility door in Remnant 2

The item you need to unlock the locked Dormant Facility Door in Remnant 2 is actually called Biome Control Glyph. You will already have a Biome Portal Key in your inventory but that is not what you need here to open the door.

The Biome Control Glyph is found inside the Dormant N’Erudian Facility dungeon itself so you don’t have to travel far. Since the dungeon is on a 5-minute timer before everyone inside is killed, it’s best to look for the item after you complete the dungeon. This will cause the lockdown to be lifted and there won’t be any enemies to hinder your progress.

Where to find Biome Control Glyph in Remnant 2

While going through the dungeon, you must have crossed an area with metal platforms hanging over a chasm and pipes below. Which section of the dungeon this area appears in will be different but the overall layout of the area will be similar. It should look like this

On both sides of the platforms should be solid metal railings but if you walk along those, you will eventually see a spot where there is a gap in the railings. Carefully look down and you will see some pipes and another platform below. You need to drop down (don’t jump or you might overshoot and fall to your death) to this platform.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The platform will lead you through a corridor to an elevator. Ride the elevator up and you will end up above the platforms where you dropped down from earlier. In the distance you can see a control room and a red glow inside it. Make your way to that.

You should see the Biome Control Glyph on a control station in there. Pick it up, use the checkpoint in the room next to it, and return to the entrance of the Dormant N’Erudian Facility. Now simply interact with the locked door, insert the Control Glyph you just picked up, and enter the room.

You can pick up Memory Core 2 from the room and take it to Ascension Spire for Core Booster and Pulse Rifle.