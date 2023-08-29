Remnant 2 Bulwark Buff Explained

You might be wondering what Bulwark is and does in Remnant 2 because the game provides little to no information about basic gameplay mechanics. That is by design because players are encouraged to discover for themselves how things work.

Bulwark, for example, is one of the many buffs you can get in Remnant 2. The game, however, makes no mention of what Bulwark does or what advantage you get out of it for your character.

Bulwark explained in Remnant 2

The Bulwark buff icon is a white shield. You can confirm if your character has the buff through your character menu. Check the top-left corner of the screen for that white shield icon.

As for what it does in Remnant 2, the Bulwark buff boosts your defenses by increasing your damage reduction from all sources by 5 percent. That may not sound much, but this is a stackable buff.

You can increase your damage reduction up to 15 percent provided that you can stack it three times—5 percent for each stack.

How to get the Bulwark buff in Remnant 2

If you are starting a playthrough with the Challenger archetype, you are going to get the Bulwark buff by default in Remnant 2. For other archetypes, there are other ways to get the buff.

Below are items that you can find in Remnant 2 to give your character Bulwark. However, note that these items come with pre-determined Bulwark effects. While the Challenge archetype has skills to improve its Bulwark effect, these items only do what they are designed to do.