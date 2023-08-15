Remnant 2 Best Armors Ranked

Armors are a vital component of survival in RPGs and other video games. They help in protecting you and give you some damage negation as well. Even if there is not, armors just make you look good. In Remnant 2, there are many armor sets that you can put on to protect yourself.

Each brings something new to the table in protective ability and other benefits. However, some sets are better than others, while the rest may leave you wanting. As such, it is important to know which falls into which category so you can make your choice in a better way.

Remnant 2 Armor Tier List:

In Remnant 2, the most useful protective strategy is to ensure you don’t get hit. This is possible by dodging and rolling out of the way. You can only do this if your weight is low enough. The best way to ensure that is to not wear anything at all. But doing so will also affect your overall protective ability.

You also have to consider different builds and playstyles. Some people prefer to create tanks and just take whatever the enemies throw at them. And so, it is worth it to wear armor after all so you have some protective ability.

S-Tier

Leto Mark II armor set

Fae Royal armor set

A-Tier:

Knotted Armor Set

Void Armor Set

Radiant Armor Set

Technician Armor Set

Bruiser Armor Set

B-Tier:

Labyrinth Armor Set

Red Widow Armor Set

High Noon Armor Set

Trainer Armor Set

Survivor Armor Set

Academic Armor Set

Field Medic Armor Set

Nightstalker Armor Set

C-Tier:

Dendroid Armor Set

Elder Armor Set

Realmwalker Armor Set

Space Worker Armor Set

There are other sets in the game as well. But they do not give as many benefits as you would expect them to.

Best Armor Sets in Remnant 2

There are only two armor sets that can be considered the very best in the game. These are determined based on their overall protective ability and other benefits they give. As such, you should certainly consider getting them and using them in the game.

Leto Mark 2 Armor Set:

The Leto Mark 2 Armor Set is probably one of the heaviest armor sets in the game. It has a whopping 90 weight but its protection is unparalleled. Being an Ultra Heavy armor set, it provides you with 168 Armor which is more than enough in all cases. You can equip the Leto’s Amulet along with it which lets you reduce your encumbrance and lessens the amount of stamina used up. It also gives decent resistances against various forms of damage.

10 Bleed Resistance

10 Fire Resistance

10 Shock Resistance

10 Blight Resistance

10 Toxin Resistance

Fae Royal Armor Set:

The Fae Royal Armor Set is unarguably the best armor set you can find throughout the game. For its medium weight of 55, it can provide you with the following features;