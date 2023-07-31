In Remnant 2, Amulets are one of the pieces of equipment you can use on your build to get valuable buffs. Based on the value this piece of equipment offers, it’s natural that gamers would like to know which one would suit them best. Moreover, you can only equip one amulet at a time, which makes choosing an amulet even harder in Remnant 2.

But you don’t have to worry; this guide will list some of the best Amulets in the game and how to get them.

Best Amulets in Remnant 2

Here is a list of the ten most useful Amulets in the game we have found so far, alongside their buffs and locations in the game.

Shock Device

You can find this amulet in a basement inside a small cell. You will have to crawl through a tight squeeze to get there. The basement in question itself is located in Morrow Sanitorium, Losomn Region. This device essentially increases your Shock Damage by 20% and your Overloaded Damage by 50%.

Soul Anchor

The Soul Anchor is an amulet in Remnant 2 that you can purchase from the Bloodmoon Altar in Yaesha. It is expensive and costs you 3 Lumenite, 10x Blood Moon, and 1000 Scraps. This amulet works best with the Summoning Archetype as it increases all damage by 20% for 30 seconds when you use Summoning.

Talisman of the Sun

Another item for the increment of damage dealt by the Hotshot Mod (as it wasn’t enough already). This will give a 20% boost to the Fire Damage. You will also get a 50% boost in Burning Damage. This talisman is a necessary steal if you’re using the Hotshot Mod.

You can find it in the Yaesha Region at the Dungeon in the Imperial Gardens. Go towards the Dungeon’s back, and you will find this amulet in a chest in Remnant 2.

Death’s Embrace

The Death’s Embrace is an amulet that you can buy from the Bedel of Vaunnt in the Forbidden Grove of Yaesha Region. This amulet will cost you 1000 Scraps; it seems like money well spent for what it does. If your health bar depletes below 50%, it will give you a Haste Effect; if it goes below 100%, you will have an increased Damage buff by 20%.

Vengeance Idol

You can pick this amulet in Remnant 2 from Kaeula’s Rest in the Yaesha Region. You can find it in one of the chambers in the Dungeon. This will give a 30% boost in damage if you meet a condition: your health needs to be lower than 50%.

Jester’s Bell

The Jester’s Bell can be a lifesaver for building heavily dependent on Mod and Skills. This amulet increases the Cast speed by 35% and all Damage by 20% if a Mod or Skill is cast for 15 Seconds in Remnant 2. This amulet can be found in the Losomn Region.

Gunslinger’s Charm

This amulet can come in handy when in challenging battle situations. The Gunslinger’s Charm will increase your Fire Rate by 15% and make your Reloads 20% faster. This charm can be found in Ward 13 from Mudtooth by exhausting his dialogue.

Your preference for dialogue doesn’t matter; make sure you reach the end of his dialogue every time. Eventually, he will grant you the Amulet.

Rusted Navigator’s Pendant

This rusty old thing can be pretty helpful for heavier builds in Remnant 2. This pendant can be found in N’erud Region. Equipping it will increase your Health by 15, give you 15 Stamina, and take away 15 Armor Encumbrance.

Twisted Idol

This amulet can be considered a second option after the Rusted Navigator’s Pendent to get a 30% boost in Armor Effectiveness in Remnant 2. You can buy it from Ward 13.

Butcher’s Fetish

This amulet will increase your Crit Strike Chance by 15% and the Crit Damage by 25% for 15 seconds after you deal any damage with a Charged Melee Attack. You can buy this amulet from Reggie, an NPC merchant, for 1000 Scraps.