Remnant 2 features an engaging storyline that will keep you entertained for hours. You’re tasked with stopping the Root which has devastated many worlds. Eventually, you’ll complete the story and get the ending. Now this raises the question of what to do after finishing the story in Remnant 2.

The campaign is not all that Remnant 2 offers. There’s a plethora of content you can explore again and again due to the procedurally generated nature of the game. You can also try adventure mode, reroll your campaign, try another archetype, and much more.

Re-roll the campaign

Rerolling the campaign allows you to start a New Game Plus run of the game. You get to keep all of your stuff including your progress level, your loot, etc. So you start the game already leveled up. However, everything else will be different. You’ll get to experience the story in new ways since everything you saw before wouldn’t be there.

Different elements of the game will also be randomized. You will see some new cinematics and go through new areas. The order of enemies also gets randomized. So, essentially you will be playing a completely new campaign and not just replaying the older one.

Try different archetypes

Ever wondered how the game would play out if you had chosen a different archetype? Well, after finishing the story with your current archetype in Remnant 2, you can head right back in and try another class.

Each Archetype brings something new to the table and allows you to get a completely new playing experience. You can try your luck with a lot of them. What’s more, is that you can also find some hidden archetypes to further increase your options.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Change the difficulty

After you have finished the story, try another difficulty and challenge yourself. The enemies will be harder and smarter which will keep you on your toes. Since you’ll likely be rerolling, you’ll get a randomized world where you can have a fresh experience.

The game will give a new challenge for you to conquer. Try and see how far your gaming skills take you and how many enemies you can take out.

Play with a friend

If you played solo the first time around, try and play with a friend and see how the shared experience turn out. Remnant 2 has a co-op mode with which you can easily play alongside your friends. If you have already played in co-op mode, then try playing through the game on your own after finishing the story in Remnant 2.

The point is to give yourself a fresh experience. Depending on what your playthrough was like, switch it up the next time for a new experience. You’ll find having help will make going through certain areas easier and you’ll have more fun.

Play Adventure Mode

Have you ever wished to replay a boss battle with better equipment? Did you miss out on a particular challenge that you wanted to try again? Well, with adventure mode, you can do just that. Adventure mode enables you to replay different sections of the game.

After finishing the story, use adventure mode to test your skill. And this will definitely keep you occupied for a while. You can reroll in adventure mode and get a new randomized world. So if you wanted to get your hands on a particular item or gear piece, adventure mode is the way to go.