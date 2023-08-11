What goes around comes around. This might be true about karma but you probably never have heard of this when it comes to bullets fired from a gun. What if we told you that instead of bullets, a gun has 5 boomerangs that come back after hitting the target? Seems far-fetched but is true because we are talking about the Cube Gun in Remnant 2.

The Cube Gun is a special weapon crafted from a special material. It is a powerful handgun that is going to make your life a whole lot easier. Before you wonder how you can get yourself one of these bad boys, we bring you this handy guide.

Throughout this guide, we have mentioned every single detail you will need to keep in mind to get the Cube Gun in Remnant 2.

How to get the Cube Gun in Remnant 2

The Cube Gun in Remnant 2 isn’t readily available to the players as a ground loot or reward for completing an objective. This gun needs to be crafted using special materials, acquired through special means.

Once you have all the necessary materials, required to craft the Cube Gun, you will need to make a stop at Ava McCabe’s workshop in Ward 13. Talk to her and you will see the option to craft this small but lethal handgun.

If you don’t already know, Ward 13 is the base of all operations in Remnant 2. This is the first area you will visit after completing the tutorial and you will mostly likely keep coming back here throughout the game for various reasons.

The Conflux Prism location

Cube Gun in Remnant 2 isn’t your ordinary hand blaster. Even though you can get the weapon crafted but as mentioned earlier, you will need special materials to craft this masterpiece. You will need the following items:

Conflux Prism x1

Lumenite Crystal x7

Scrap x1000

Scrap and Lumenite Crystals are relatively easier to come across but the main problem here is the Conflux Prism. This is not your everyday loot. You can only get your hands on this one-of-a-kind alien rock by defeating The Labyrinth Sentinel.

You will face this giant flipping stone as your final foe during your visit to the Labyrinth. As you must have guessed by now is that it is the final world boss and defeating it isn’t going to be a piece of cake. If you jump into the fight without any preparation, you are going to get crushed, quite literally.

The fight against this world boss is rather simple but requires a lot of patience and planning. Your main objective is going to be to take down multiple giant-sized cubes. Now how does one go about defeating a rock?

The answer to this question is, by exploiting its weakness. The boss gives off a white light from all sides. This is exactly the weak spot you need to be targeting. Your best course of action will be to take a long-range weapon to the fight to shoot the weak spot from a safe distance.

Before the fight starts, The Labyrinth Sentinel will be a single ginormous cube but will later split into multiple cubes to target you from all directions. One will on the group constantly rolling around. Another one will be in the sky, shooting projectiles at you.

Avoid both at all costs because a single hit can be lethal. Once you manage to take the boss out, you will be rewarded with the Conflux Prism, along with other loot. Take it to McCabe and get your Cube Gun.

Cube Gun Weapon Mod

Much like many of the other secret weapons in Remnant 2, the Cube Gun also comes with a weapon mod by default. It is called the Cube Shield. It works exactly the way it sounds.

When you activate the mod, you will not have a giant shield in front of your face. This is going to soak up all of the damage coming your way in the form of projectiles.

The shield has a limit of 500 damage. Once the damage goes above that threshold, the shield will automatically be disabled. This is not all. Once you have the shield activated and then you reactivate it, the shield will turn into a cube and will start moving forward.

Anything or anyone that comes in contact with the cube will take damage. The best thing is that the more damage you soak up during the first phase of the shield, the more damage it will return in the second phase.

Is the Cube Gun good in Remnant 2?

Yes, the Cube Gun is an absolute beast when it comes to close to mid-range combat. It shreds through enemies like butter. On top of the insane fire rate and DPS, this is probably the only weapon in the game with infinite ammo.

It has 5 bullets that go out with a bang but always come back upon either hitting the target or reaching maximum travel distance. That is why you will never have to worry about ammo again. This can prove to be a lifesaver in do-or-die situations.

Even with just this feature alone, this weapon is up there with some of the best weapons in the game.