Red Dead Redemption Treasure Hunts, Bounties, Robberies, and Nightwatch Guide

Since there is a lot to find out in Red Dead Redemption, we have come again with another Red Dead Redemption guide, which will conclude our Red Dead Redemption guide series. It includes exploits that can be used in the game, tips tricks that will help you improve different aspects of the game and also workarounds to make your life a bit easier. Yeah! We have also got a few fixes.

Red Dead Redemption Treasure Hunts

The Treasure Hunter challenges are automatically started once you kill a few of the bandits. Once the challenge is started, a map is displayed which helps you to get the first treasure.

You will be able to find Gold, Weapons, and Money as a treasure. In total there are 9 treasures you can find. Once you complete a treasure, you will be given the next until you get all of them.

The player obtains the first Treasure Map from a random event of a Treasure Hunter being attacked by bandits. Once the player saves the Treasure Hunter, he gives the player the first Treasure Map.

This is a random encounter and can happen at many different locations and times, both early and later in the game.

Treasure #1

Rewards : Fame +50, Treasure Hunter Rank 2

In the east of the Cholla Springs, Rhodes Gold is situated which is indicated by a noose on the map.

Treasure #2

Rewards : Fame +50, Treasure Hunter Rank 3

In the south-eastern corner of Rio Bravo at Del Lobo Rock the “Jackson’s Gold” is found.

Treasure #3

Rewards : Fame +50, Treasure Hunter Rank 4

“Calhoun’s Gold” is situated in the mansion in Tumbleweed basement.

Treasure #4

Rewards : Fame +50, Treasure Hunter Rank 5

“Tubman’s Gold” is situated near the banks of San Luis river North West of Chuparosa next to the tree with skulls.

Treasure #5

Rewards : Fame +50, Treasure Hunter Rank 6.

In Crooked Toes East of Escalera at the top of the pile of rocks indicated on your Treasure Map “Brown’s Gold” can be found.

You will also unlock the ability to ride on any of the stagecoaches for free. You will also get 150 Fame Points and a satchel that allows you to carry the x2 amount it currently holds.

Treasure #6

Rewards : Fame +50, Treasure Hunter Rank 7

In Ojo Del Diablo south of Chuparosa on the far left side of the huge rock arch, the Douglass’ Gold is found.

Treasure #7

Rewards : Fame +50, Treasure Hunter Rank 8

Garrison’s Gold situated along the cliffside North of Agave Viejo. Follow the path.

Treasure #8

Rewards : Fame +50, Treasure Hunter Rank 9

At the large tree at Beechers’ Hope just at the East of your ranch. The “Pickett’s Gold” is found.

Treasure #9

Rewards : Fame +50, Treasure Hunter Rank 10

Stonewall’s Gold situated North of Manzanita above Tall Trees in a small cave. Follow the winding path that you can see on the map.

Bounty Hunts

The Bounty Hunter Missions are available after you complete the first mission i.e. “Political Realities in Armadillo” given by Marshal Johnson.

The Bounty Hunter missions are indicated by a skull icon on your map.

This is a very easy way to boost up the weight of your pocket. You can either kill the victim or drag him to the court. The reward for keeping the victim alive and handing him over to the law is a lot more than just killing him.

Usually, you are awarded double the value which is being given for killing. But be careful as most of the men who have bounties on their heads have very strong gangs which will fight for them.

You may kill the men of his gang but you can’t kill the leader if you want to earn more money. The person who has the bounty on his head is shown by a red dot with a skull in the middle and his gang as plain red dots.

You can use the mini-map to differentiate between them. You can always go to the options and look for the legends if you forget how the icons look like.

Using your lasso and hog-tying the bounty is the easiest way to catch him but remember he will still be armed until you disarm him, so you will need to be very accurate with your lasso and move in quickly.

Capture him or disarm him first then start moving in with your rope. Call in your horse if you can’t see him by pressing the up button on your d-pad which is for a whistle and put the bounty on the back of your horse.

Once you have caught him and he is on the back of your horse, you have to take him back to the law’s hand. But it won’t be easy as the gangs’ men will be on your back.

They will be shooting on you all the time which will make it more difficult as it is very hard to shoot while riding the horse yourself. So always save a Dead Eye attribute and use it in such situations.

Top Bounties

Sid Winkler : $200 for Dead, $400 for Alive – poster found in New Austin

: $200 for Dead, $400 for Alive – poster found in New Austin Wade Basset : $160 for Dead, $240 for Alive – poster found in Rathskeller Fork

: $160 for Dead, $240 for Alive – poster found in Rathskeller Fork Link Huston : $120 for Dead, $240 for Alive – poster found in New Austin, Armadillo

: $120 for Dead, $240 for Alive – poster found in New Austin, Armadillo Kent Gallway : $300 for Dead, $600 for Alive – poster found in Blackwater, Manzanita post

: $300 for Dead, $600 for Alive – poster found in Blackwater, Manzanita post Julian Coronado: $120 for Dead, $240 for Alive – poster found in Escalera, Chuparosa, El Presidio

These missions also help you to complete the 100% of the game as these are important and interesting side missions.

Sharpshooter

As we all know that there is a lot to be achieved in the Red Dead Redemption. You get a lot of chances to practice your skills in the vast map provided by the free-roaming feature.

Here are a few tips which will help you increase your Level from a rookie to a “Legendary Sharpshooter”.

If you shoot your first animal the sharpshooter challenge will begin. You can always check your status by pausing the game and checking the “Challenges” tab.

For becoming a Sharpshooter you will need to complete 10 levels. A Fame award for each Level will be given to you.

Kill 5 Rabbits

Kill 5 Wild Rabbits

Shoot off the hats of two people

Kill birds while on a moving train

Kill 5 coyotes without any wounds

Kill 3 bears with one headshot for each only

Kill two wild animals via one Dead Eye attribute

Shoot off the hats of two people and disarm them

At Level 5, you unlock more ammo for all weapons

After the Level 10, your Dead Eye Meter is quickly filled

Kill 6 Animals without changing or reloading your weapon

Disarm 6 enemies without changing or reloading your weapon

Use the Dead Eye attribute to slower the things down. Try buying the items which will refill your dead eye meter such as Snake oil and chewing tobacco from the stores.

Shoot in between the eyes of the bear with a weapon of high damage for a one-shot kill.

How to Lose Your Wanted Status

When you have wanted the law sends on enforcement to stop/kill you. So you better clean off your hands before something bad happens. Check out the three ways provided to stay one step ahead of the law.

Bribe Surrender Leg It Bribe

You can bribe yourself out of it by approaching the men after you if your gun is holstered and give him the half of the total bounty which is on your head.

If you have achieved the Legend title” Buckaroo” then this will be cheaper, 25% of the bounty’s value.

Surrender

Being in the holstered position you can go to the lawmen and surrender yourself. But they will end up taking you in Jail. You will either need to pay up the bounty fee or do a Bounty Hunter mission so you can pay your bounty off.

Leg it

You can just keep running until the bounty is finished. But if the bounty is high then obviously more men will be after you. Don’t wear the bandanna when attempting to scarper as this only makes the meter run down more slowly.

You can see the meter on the bottom left screen. It will slowly lower down, it can be anything from 20 seconds to 50 seconds for your bounty to be completely removed depending on how high it is.

You can just pay your bounty on telegraph offices. You can write Pardon Letters, found in chests in Gang Hideouts. Both these ways will help you to get rid of your bounty.

Money Farming

To buy the best weapons, and the stud horses you need a lot of money. If you have a heavy pocket in the game then it will be a lot easier for you to play. You can earn fast money easily by reading this guide.

Go to the area of Tall Trees, as there are a lot of bears for you to kill. You will need good weapons with full ammunition.

The good thing is that the bears are also marked on the map so you can easily track them down and then sell their fur and skin for easy and fast money.

Go for a bird shooting challenge. It is difficult to find but once you do, you will be rich. Spend all your money on the wage and keep losing deliberately.

Until you have the last amount which is required for the challenge. Now WIN this time, use your Dead Eye attribute and try the best you can.

Once you have won the challenge just kill the man who is betting with you. You can loot off all your lost cash and the one which you have won too.

The most difficult part is that it is very difficult to find these men who do bets as they are randomly spawned on the map.

Robbery Tips

Another quick way for earning good cash is robbing other people. If you specialize in it then there is nothing else you will need.

Never try to rob someone in a crowded area as if you will shoot, everyone, will get their revolvers and start shooting at you which will cause a lot more trouble.

You’re more likely to be successful at a robbery if you get close to the person who you want to fleece. Simply point your gun at their head, wait for the prompt to appear on the screen and then press Triangle or Y to rob them.

Be prepared to shoot back too, sometimes the victims will start to shoot at you. So just kill them and loot their bodies off!

Be careful as for all the bad deeds you do, you will lose the honor Points. So if that matters to you then don’t bother robbing people.

You can Rob more efficiently if you wear a bandanna across your head. You can buy it from the Tailor’s store in Thieves’ Landing or it is also available in the general store of Escalera.

Nightwatch Tips

The side activities are one of the major parts which make the game more interesting and fun to play. One of them is the Night watch duty which is also a great way to earn extra gold easily & quickly.

The following guide will help you with where to find the night watch duties and how to be successful at it.

As the title, “Night Watch” clearly indicates that you will need to work when the light is gone. So obviously the night watch duty is available at night.

After the mission “New Friends, Old Problem” you can start accepting the night watchman duties in Macfarlane’s Ranch, Blackwater, and Chuparosa.

There is a Crescent icon on the map wherever the duty is available. You have to follow a guard dog in it. The dog will roam in the town until the animal founds something suspicious. So stay close to the dog at all times so you can hear him bark.

Once you are near the trouble, you will see an enemy dot on the mini-map. If you capture the enemy and hog-tie him before bringing him back to the law will get you Honor Points.

You can never let your dog die; if you do, the mission will unfortunately fail.

But not to worry you won’t lose any of your Honor Points. Sometimes animals act as enemies too, so make sure you rip off their skin and meat once you kill them and sell it for extra money.

The jobs are always available. So you can keep on doing them again and again which will help you get extra cash.

Save Anywhere Trick

It is very boring once you need to ride miles to save your game. There are two easy ways through which you can save your game anywhere and anytime.

The easiest way is just go to the options and change your audio settings, apply them and your game will automatically save at that spot.

You can also buy two-horse heeds. Open the item menu and select the horse to summon. Changing the horses will also save your game. So be wise and don’t ride a thousand-mile just to save your game.

How To Duel and Win

You see a blue and a red meter in the duel which is yours and your enemy’s health. The one with the most health, in the end, is the winner.

Don’t draw the weapon too quickly as it will result negatively. Only Draw when you hear “DRAW!” and pull the L2 button to draw your weapon. Now you will be in the Dead Eye mode.

Aim on your enemy’s body parts and press R1 so you can tag them. Once you have tagged the most you can press R2 so your bullets can fly.

During targeting watch the reticule flash between red and white and see how it gets bigger and smaller.

If you want to be accurate then press R1 when the reticule is very small and white. If you want to win quickly than aim for the head of the armed hand.

Tips and Tricks

If you want to travel to another town quickly and are in single-player mode, this tip can help you a lot.

All you need to do is to go to a stagecoach taxi and you can either ride shotgun or go as a passenger. But in case you are not near a town, gang hideout or settlement, all you need to do is set up camp.

You can be either walking or with your horse and to set up camp you have to press select and choose a campsite in your kit. When you create this campsite, you will get the option to travel to any waypoint visited in the past.

A side bonus is being able to save or change outfits using this. But if you are playing in multiplayer you have to go to the transport post in the nearest town. Select your destination and travel to it using taxi or stagecoaches.

Newspapers

To keep the knowledge of the happenings of the Red Dead Redemption’s world, you can buy a Blackwater Ledger newspaper.

You can get them from different places in the game e.g. a man is selling them outside the train depot at MacFarlane’s Ranch. Keep reading newspapers even if you have finished the storyline.

Gestures

You can do the hat tip gesture when someone is near you by tapping the circle or B button in PS and Xbox respectively.

Sprinting

You can make Marston sprint by pressing and holding A or X on Xbox and PS respectively. But tap the same button once more to get a little excess speed for this sprint.

Wealth and Weapons

You can loot bodies and chests to find ammunition and earn money fast. You can find a chest in Pike’s Basin. Ammunition can also be found in your houses inside the chests and armories.

You can see these properties as a greenhouse icon on the map. You will get your first house in McFarlane’s Ranch.

Regenerating Health

IF need you can regenerate your health using the medicine if you are in danger, but first use R1 or RB for PS and Xbox respectively to cover yourself.

Don’t hesitate and share your tips tricks and exploits you have found out in Red Dead Redemption.

Meanwhile, you can read our guide on how to Level up Fast in RDR, Unlock RDR Secret Characters, and RDR Weapons Locations Guide.