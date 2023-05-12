You know we are on to Red Dead Redemption for the past day or two, searching every possible aspect of Multiplayer and compiling stuff from different sources to complete Red Dead Redemption Guide series. Weapons are important, without them you can’t roam around the hideouts can you? but to get a specific weapon in Red Dead Redemption, you will need to neutralize a specific Hideout. In that case, this weapon location guide would help you alot.

Red Dead Redemption Weapon Location Guide

Pistols

1. Double Action Revolver: You will find it in Tesoro Azul Hideout.

2. High Power Pistol: You will have it during “Bear One Another’s Burden” mission.

3. Lemat Revolver: After the revolution, it will on sale at Escalera Gunsmith for $1,250.

4. Mauser Pistol: Available on sale from Blackwater Gunsmith for $800.

5. Schofield Revolver: You will get it during “The Gunslinger’s Tragedy” mission.

6. Semi-automatic Pistol: Neutralize “Fort Mercer” Hideout and it will become available on sale at Escalera Gunsmith for $300.

7. Volcanic Pistol: Clear the Twin Rocks Hideout and it will available on sale at Armadillo Gunsmith for $100.

Projectiles

1. Dynamite: You will get it during “Father Abraham” mission, after that it will be available on sale from various stores.

2. Fire Bottle: You will get it during “The Demon Drink” mission, after that it will be available on sale from various stores.

3. Throwing Knife: You will get it during “The Great Mexican Train Robbery” mission, after that it will be available on sale from various stores.

Rifles

1. Bolt Action Rifle: You will get it during “The Gates of El Presidio” mission and then it becomes available at Escalera Gunsmith for $750.

2. Buffalo Rifle: Achieve level 5 Hunter Master status and it will become available from any Gunsmith shop for $475.

3. Evans Repeater: Available on sale at Blackwater Gunsmith.

4. Henry Repeater: Neutralize Nosalida Hideout to get it.

5. Repeater Carbine: You will have it during “New Friends, Old Problems” mission.

6. Springfield Rifle: You will have it during “We Shall Be Together in Paradise” mission alternatively you can clear Gaptooth Breach Hideout and it will become available at Thieves’ Landing Gunsmith for $300.

7. Winchester Repeater: Either clear Tumbleweed Hideout, or complete “Spare the Rod, Spoil the Bandit” mission and it will become available at Armadillo Gunsmith for $350.

Shotguns

1. Double-Barreled Shotgun: You will have it during “Spare the Rod, Spoil the Bandit” mission, after that it will be available at Armadillo Gunsmith for $150.

2. Pump-action Shotgun: You will have it during “And the Truth Will Set You Free” mission.

3. Sawed-off Shotgun: Neutralize Pike’s Basin Hideout and It will then be available for sale at Thieves’ Landing Gunsmith for $250.

4. Semi-auto Shotgun: Find it on sale at Escalera Gunsmith for $1,000.

Sniper

1. Carcano Rifle: Find it on sale at Blackwater Gunsmith for $1,100.

2. Rolling Block Rifle: You will have it during “Empty Promises” mission.

You can level up fast to unlock all these guns in multiplayer, as each gun requires you to be on specific multiplayer level before it becomes available to you. Read our Red Dead Redemption Multiplayer Fast Level Up Guide to level up fast from level 1 to level 50 easily.

Thanks to joeman1000 of GameSpot Forums.