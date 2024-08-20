How to take a bath in RDR2?

In Red Dead Redemption 2, Arthur can get dirty while completing missions across the Wild West. The game’s hyper-realistic nature means that your actions affect the world around you but also that the world affects you too. Being dirty in RDR2 can have several consequences.

In this guide, we’ll cover how Arthur can get dirty in RDR2, how it affects him and other characters, and how you can take a bath and stay clean.

How do you get dirty in Red Dead Redemption 2?

Some several actions and activities affect Arthur Morgan’s hygiene in Red Dead Redemption 2:

1. Getting shot and knifing NPCs

When you get shot, blood pools around the area where the bullet hits you. Whether that’s on your back or your legs, blood stains won’t come off unless you do something to remove them. Using knives or other melee weapons will also cause blood to spatter onto Arthur’s clothes.

2. Carrying dirty items

If you kill an animal and pick up its body or carcass afterward, you will get dirty. Carrying a bloody carcass will severely stain Arthur’s shoulder, and strapping the carcass to your horse will make it dirty as well.

3. Traversing through dirty terrain

You’ll come across many muddy paths, marshes, and unkempt roads throughout the game. Arthur will walk through it and get dirty if the mud is more than a few feet deep. Additionally, barrel rolling on dirty ground will make you dirty too.

4. Not maintaining your beard

Shaving regularly is the way to proper hygiene. Arthur’s beard grows quickly, so be sure to visit a barber pretty often. However, you can access the shaving kit near your bed in any RDR2 camps if you are out of town. You can keep a beard but maintain it.

Consequences of being Dirty in RDR2

In Red Dead Redemption 2, people will avoid you if you are dirty. If you are slightly dirty, people will talk behind your back. The game features eavesdropping ability so be sure not to use that feature when you aren’t particularly clean.

People will start liking you less if you are more than slightly dirty. Your gang members will try to give you an intervention. If you are dirty, people will run away from you. Everywhere you go.

It will be tough to accept side quests from people, and getting into a hotel for a bath can be annoyingly difficult in RDR2.

How to take a bath in RDR2?

There are several ways to keep yourself clean in Red Dead Redemption 2.

1. Bathe Daily

Visit one of the local hotels for a normal bath or a deluxe bath, where a woman will give you a good scrub. To start a bath, simply walk up to the counter and view the offered services. Each bath costs 0.25 cents, and deluxe baths cost 0.50 cents.

2. Shave your beard and Trim your hair

Shave your beard when it tends to grow too long. Visit your local barber and ask him for a quick shave or choose any hairstyle.

TIP Unlike in previous Rockstar Studios games, your hair grows back naturally, and you won’t be able to pick just any hair or beard style; they are dependent on your hair’s length.

3. Go for a dip

Another way to clean yourself in Red Dead Redemption 2 is quickly dipping in water. Do note that due to Arthur’s limited stamina, you’ll have a brief window to do so before you start drowning, so make sure you don’t wander off too far or keep a couple bottles of Bitters handy.