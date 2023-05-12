Red Dead Redemption 2 Challenges Guide – Challenge Types, Rewards

There are a lot of challenges available in Red Dead Redemption 2. There are a total of 9 challenge trees in RDR 2 and each one has 10 challenges under it. A total of 90 challenges with each one having its own different and unique set of objectives for you to complete with rewards.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Challenges

You can view all of your challenges from the in-game menu by going into the progress and then the challenges option. You’ll also be required to complete all of these to 100% the game. It’s also the most needed and the most time taking part when completing the game so you better give attention to it from the beginning.

You’ll have to complete Tier 1 to unlock Tier 2 and so on. Therefore, keep an eye out on them and start taking benefit of the main missions to complete these. This RDR2 Challenges Guide will help you complete all of the challenges in the game with the required rank, rewards for completing them, and how to complete.

The entire Challenge list in Red Dead Redemption 2 merge into one guide. The best part of the games comes after completing all the challenges, you’ll receive the Legend of the East outfit which includes reduced melee damage received, reduced rate of depletion of your cores, increased amount and XP and much more

Bandit Challenges

Bandit Challenges are one of the easiest one to complete. Just give it a read below and complete them when you have the opportunity when playing. These challenges include breaking the law, stealing, robbing trains and more.

Rank 1

Reward : Bandit Bandolier.

To complete this you will have to hold up five townsfolk by robbing them with a gun. Beating and threatening them until they give you money will do the job. Valentine or Strawberry are the best towns to complete this challenge since the law enforcement there isn’t as threatening as it is in other places.

Rank 2

Reward : 25 Dead Eye XP, $5.

Just rob two coaches or complete two coach robbery missions successfully to receive the reward. You can hijack one from a town and sell it to a fence at Emerald Station.

Rank 3

Reward : Bandit Holster.

You will have to rob cash registers in four shops in a day. This can be done anywhere from shops, gunsmith or a clinic. You’ll to travel to Strawberry the fourth check mark on this challenge. Try to start the challenge in the morning around the time the shops start opening so that you have more time.

Rank 4

Reward : 50 Dead Eye XP, $10.

To do this, you will have to rob three coaches in a single day. It’s similar to the second challenge.

Rank 5

Reward : 100 Dead Eye XP, $15.

Very simple, all you have to is commit crimes until your bounty reaches $250. You have to do this in one state so don’t go to another without completing this challenge.

Rank 6

Reward : 100 Dead Eye XP, $15.

Another job of stealing 5 horses and selling them off to a fence at Clemens Clove.

Rank 7

Reward : Bandit Off-Hand Holster.

Just rob $50 from the people in your town. Try aiming your sights on people not dressed up like cowboys since they’re more likely to pay up with money, rather than shooting at you. Saint Denis has wealthier and better dressed citizens who will provide more loot than others.

Rank 8

Reward : 100 Dead Eye XP, $15.

You will have to steal 7 wagon coaches and sell them to a fence at Emerald Ranch. These are pretty much on every road but we recommend you hang around Emerald Ranch to shorten the distance required to bring them back.

Rank 9

Reward : 150 Dead Eye XP, $20.

You’ll have to hogtie people 3 times by aiming your lasso at them and leave them on road. Pick and take anyone from a town on your horse to a nearby road track to complete this challenge.

Rank 10

Reward : 150 Dead Eye XP, $20.

Jump on five trains and rob them by aiming your gun at a passenger or a guard. You can buy a ticket at a nearby station to enter a train. One will magically transport to you through the fast travel system, and then you can begin the theft. You can increase your chances of getting away with it successfully by waiting until it has moved away from civilization.

Explorer Challenges

Explorer challenges require you to find a total of 10 Treasure Maps in the Wild West.

Gambler Challenges

Gambling is one of the mini-games in RDR 2. Gambler Challenges are going to test your skills and you’ll be required to complete them all one by one.

Rank 1

Reward : Gambler Holster.

All you have to do is start by winning 5 hands of Poker. You can start your first match earl on in the story mission ‘Who is Not Without Sin.’

Rank 2

Reward : 25 Dead Eye XP, $5.

You will have to double down in Blackjack and also win the hand five times to complete it. This is risky so you’ll need a large amount of money, especially if you don’t win the hand after doubling down

Rank 3

Reward : Gambler Bandolier.

You need to win 3 games of Five Finger Fillet. You can play this at a camp for a fee of $1. It’s not an easy challenge but will be possible to do after a few tries.

Rank 4

Reward : 50 Dead Eye XP, $10.

To complete this, you will have to bust one Poker opponent in (Flatneck Station, Saint Denis, Valentine). Find illegal Poker games going on in the back of shops and bust them by walking in. Though, be ready for a fight. Cajole someone into going ‘all in’ by raising the stakes. They’ll call it if you win. You can do the challenge again by rejoining the game if you lose.

Rank 5

Reward : 50 Dead Eye XP, $10.

Win three rounds of Dominoes by getting rid of your tiles as soon as possible against two or fewer opponents.

Rank 6

Reward : 100 Dead Eye XP, $15.

To do this, you will have to find the Blackjack table in both locations of Rhodes and Van Horn. Once there, just place a bet and beat the dealer by winning each round.

Rank 7

Reward : Gambler Gun Belt.

As mentioned before, you will have to beat five finger filler player at all three locations (Strawberry, Valentine, Van Horn).

Rank 8

Reward : 100 Dead Eye XP, $15.

You have to win three hands of Blackjack in one game with at least three hits or more. Ask for a hit only when your total number is low. It’s not an easy thing to do so it will take your money and time.

Rank 9

Reward : 150 Dead Eye XP, $20.

Just win three games of dominoes back to back in a camp. It’s simple but can take your time and money to score a hattrick.

Rank 10

Reward : Gambler Off-Hand Poker.

Like Rank 9, this one also requires you to win three hands of poker in a row but it’s harder than dominoes. Just make sure you have enough money to play at least ten rounds or more in succession and grab a table to keep trying until you win three times in a row. Make sure

Herbalist Challenges

Arthur is a very big fan of plants and RDR 2 consists of Herbalist challenges to make us like him too. You’ll have to complete one before revealing the next one so keep searching and using your Eagle Eye feature to find out.

Rank 1

Reward : Herbalist Off-Hand Holster.

You will have to pick a total of six yarrows. These are common and appear to be like red roses. Just activate your Eagle Eye while roaming to spot them easily as they glow.

Rank 2

Reward : 25 Health XP, $5.

Just locate 4 different spices of Berry with the help of Eagle Eye vision. Keep exploring and if you are having a hard time finding one of these then just explore a new area.

Rank 3

Reward : Herbalist Gun Belt.

Craft 7 items while using sage as an ingredient. Sage is easy to find and looks green like a leaf.

Rank 4

Reward : 50 Health XP, $10.

Very simple, you just have to feed 5 mushrooms on your horse. Once acquired, go to your horse wheel and press L1 to feed it to him. You’ll have to pick and inspect each mushroom before feeding them to the horse.

Rank 5

Reward : 50 Health XP, $10.

Craft nine different items using Indian Tobacco as an ingredient. Indian Tobacco is very easy to find and it appears as a tall shiny green plan while using Eagle Eye. You’ll find these easily while exploring the West World.

Rank 6

Reward : 100 Health XP, $15.

This is simple but will take time as you need to pick up 15 different species of herb. Just keep traveling across the map and look out for herbs.

Rank 7

Reward : Herbalist Holster.

Craft and use 5 special miracle tonics. These can be crafted from plants like Sage, Yarrow, and Lavender. These are also used for healing and can be crafted at a campfire. Simply bring up your item wheel from the quick menu, select the tonic, and release the left trigger to use it.

Rank 8

Reward : 100 Health XP, $15.

Use Oleander herb to craft 6 poison weapons. You will have more chances to find it in the bayou of Lemoyne and then set a campfire to craft 6 poison weapons.

Rank 9

Reward : 150 Health XP, $20.

Another one to take very long. You have to find at least one of each species of Herb in the huge map of RDR 2. This one is going to be very time consuming so our advice is to keep that Eagle Eye vision on and start looking for herbs from the start.

Rank 10

Reward : Herbalist Bandoiler.

Time for hunting as you are required to season and cook all 11 types of meat in the game. This includes animals like deer, snakes and a lot more. Cook them at your campfire and season them with different herbs like Sage or Thyme to complete all of the Herbalist challenges.

Horseman Challenges

There are some horse-related challenges in the game to test your skills. Some of them involve horse riding and going to locations in a limited amount of time.

Rank 1

Reward : Horseman Gun Belt.

All you have to do is kill 5 rabbits from horseback. This can be done while shooting rabbits or by running over them. This one is easy to do as rabbits are abundant in the West West.

Rank 2

Reward : 25 Stamina XP, $5.

You have to jump over 5 obstacles while on horseback in just three seconds. Your horse automatically jumps over obstacles and fences so all you have to do is to run towards them.

Rank 3

Reward : Horseman Holster.

To complete this challenge you will have to ride from Valentine to Rhoades in less than five minutes. Your horse should ideally be in the race horse category, and you need to bond with it to upgrade its stamina first. Keep some stamina shots with you during the time trial in case your steed gets tired.

Rank 4

Reward : 50 Stamina XP, $10.

To complete this, drag a victim while using your lasso for 3300 feet. Try to do this on a smooth track so the lasso doesn’t get loose.

Rank 5

Reward : 50 Stamina XP, $10.

For this challenge, you will have to crush 5 enemies while on horseback. Rabbits are the easiest target to complete this challenge so just run across them.

Rank 6

Reward : 100 Stamina XP, $15.

All you have to do is to travel from Strawberry to Saint Denis in less than nine minutes but while avoiding water. So be ready to use some bridges in the game and also have some tonics stacked to boost stamina of your horse as it’s a tough one.

Rank 7

Reward : Horseman Bandolier.

To do this, you have to kill 7 enemies from horseback without dismounting. So make use of the Dead Eye and auto lock system to lock on enemies. Stay calm and take your shots accurately to avoid the rush.

Rank 8

Reward : 100 Stamina XP, $15.

This challenge requires you to kill 9 predators from horseback. The easiest target is going to be an alligator so just keep looking for them in the Waterland. You can also kill a bear or cougar but they are fast and will chase you down. Also, keep an effective rifle with you to take them down.

Rank 9

Reward : 150 Stamina XP, $20.

Another one to stay away from water. You have to ride from Van Horn to Blackwater in less than 17 minutes to complete this challenge. Plan your route beforehand and make sure your steed has level 4 bonding with Arthur. It will need to be a fast paced race horse to complete the journey within this time.

Rank 10

Reward : Horseman Off-Hand Holster.

This challenge requires you to break every wild breed in the wild. This involves taming a horse. So just stay in the wild, find every type of breed and calm it down. You will have to then mount it and ride it until the horse gets comfortable with you.

Master Hunter Challenges

Red Dead Redemption 2 Master Hunter Challenges are here to make you a perfect skilled hunter in the game. These challenges include finding, hunting, and bringing back animals to earn some extra rewards.

Rank 1

Reward : Master Hunter Off-Hand Holster.

You have to kill and skin 3 deer. You will just have to kill and find only 2 as you already take down one in the prologue. Eagle Eye ability will come in handy to catch them and also skin them quickly.

Rank 2

Reward : 25 Health XP, $5.

To achieve this challenge, you will have to get three perfect quality rabbit pelts. This can be done by using the Varmint Hunting Rifle or by using small arrows.

Rank 3

Reward : Master Hunter Bandolier.

You will have to track 10 different species using binoculars. First, you will have to study animals by looking at them and then track them using binoculars. Just keep animals in sight to spot 10 different animal species in the game.

Rank 4

Reward : 50 Health XP, $10

This challenge requires you to call an animal and get 5 clean kills. You can get a clean kill by aiming at the head of any animal, hear or neck. Just approach any animal without being spotted, use the call button and perform a well-timed shot while using the Dead Eye.

Rank 5

Reward : 50 Health XP, $10.

You have to skin 3 black or grizzly bears which will be mostly found in the mountainous regions in the game. Keep a well amount of ammo with you to take them down and skin them before they rot. Just go back to the game once done to complete this challenge.

Rank 6

Reward : 100 Health XP, $15.

You have to kill 5 cougars with your bow and skin them. To achieve this, you should have a good aim and to make it easier, start by using poisonous arrows to avoid being killed as they are very dangerous.

Rank 7

Reward : Master Hunter Gun Belt.

For this challenge, you have to use a bait to lure and kill both a herbivore and predator in the game. You can craft bait from the herb and meat available. Spot an animal and drop the bait to lure them into the trap and kill them afterward.

Rank 8

Reward : 100 Health XP, $15.

This challenge requires to catch 3 fish without using the fishing rod. So just grab a pistol or an arrow and spot some fishes in the water.

Rank 9

Reward : 150 Health XP, $20.

You will have to catch Opossum while being possum to complete this challenge. Just chase Opossum or shoot at them until they play dead and that’s when you can grab him as well as the challenge.

Rank 10

Reward : Master Hunter Holster.

This is the final challenge and will require you to hunt the legendary panther Giaguaro. This legendary panther can be found in Lemoyne and will become trackable when you reach the Rank 10. Make sure to go well equipped and make use of Eagle Eye to take him down before he takes you down.

Sharpshooter Challenges

There are a total of 10 Sharpshooter challenges in the game to make you a professional when it comes shooting. Follow our guide and you will be a pro in no time.

Rank 1

Reward : Sharpshooter Bandolier.

Just shoot 3 flying birds. It’s the easiest one and won’t take much time. Use Dead Eye and the auto-lock to help you take the flying birds down.

Rank 2

Reward : 25 Dead Eye XP, $5.

This requires you to kill 2 different enemy species in a single Dead Eye use. This can be done anywhere, just spot two different species and activate Dead Eye to complete it.

Rank 3

Reward : Sharpshooter Holster.

You have to kill 5 flying birds while on a moving train. Just hop on a train and take your gun out to take some flying birds down while using the Dead Eye.

Rank 4

Reward : 50 Dead Eye XP, $10.

This challenge requires you to kill an enemy from 80 feet away by throwing a tomahawk. It’s possible once your Dead Eye is upgraded enough to spot targets from 80 feet away. Like other games, spot an enemy and aim for the head and keep your aim a bit higher so it hits the head.

Rank 5

Reward : 50 Dead Eye XP, $10.

This one can be completed by killing 6 animals without switching or reloading. Just get your best weapon out and find a flock of chicken to start shooting. Chickens die with only one shot so they are the best target to complete this one.

Rank 6

Reward : 100 Dead Eye XP, $15.

Take out your sniper and kill someone from 660 feet away with a long scoped rifle. Just grab a long scoped rifle from a gunsmith and keep an eye out for the challenge in the stats as it records your longest sniping distance. This can be done on any human or any animal so make your choice.

Rank 7

Reward : Sharpshooter Off-Hand Holster.

Score 7 headshots in a row. This shouldn’t be that hard to do. Just aim for the head and use Dead Eye to score 7 perfect headshots in a row.

Rank 8

Reward : 100 Dead Eye XP, $15.

For this challenge, you will have to disarm three enemies without reloading or switch your weapon. This can be easily done by shooting the hand or the arm in which the enemy is holding a gun. Perform that perfect shot and you’ll be good to go.

Rank 9

Reward : 150 Dead Eye XP, $20.

This challenge requires you to shoot three people’s hat off in the same Dead Eye use. Use Dead Eye and shoot people’s hat to take them off.

Rank 10

Reward : Sharpshooter Gun Belt.

This one is last and requires you to kill 3 flying birds with three long scoped rifle shots. Grab a long scoped rifle from a nearby gunsmith store and find a flock of birds to shoot at. Stay close to for more guaranteed kills.

Survivalist Challenges

Survival challenges are based on Crafting and Fishing. These are particularly harder than previous ones so we are here to help you with completing them.

Rank 1

Reward : Survivalist Gun Belt.

Requires to catch three bluegill fish. Bluegill fish is easy to find in lakes and rivers of RDR 2. This catch also happens to be a part of a story mission.

Rank 2

Reward : 25 Stamina XP, $5.

You will have to hand five animals to the camps or the trapper. It’s simple as it reads, hunt, and deliver them to a camp.

Rank 3

Reward : Survivalist Off-Hand Holster.

You have to kill five animals using a Varmint rifle to achieve this. Varmint rifle can be found at a gunsmith store and you can kill any five animals to complete this challenge. Rabbits are going to be the easiest ones to do this on.

Rank 4

Reward : 50 Stamina XP, $10.

Craft all of the arrow types including dynamite, fire, improved, poison and small game to complete this challenge. To do this, you will have to learn and get recipes from a fence at Emerald Ranch. Afterward, all you need is to get is the required ingredients and craft them.

Rank 5

Reward : 50 Stamina XP, $10.

This requires catching a fish in the Bayou from a riverboat while standing on railroad tracks. This area is full of animals including alligator which will make it a bit harder to keep an eye out for them. Just jump on the railroad tracks and catch a fish to complete this challenge.

Rank 6

Reward : 100 Stamina XP, $15.

You have to kill a scavenging enemy animal while it’s feeding a corpse and five times. It’s very simple, just kill an innocent and bring him to an area of animals. Now just wait until a predator like a cougar or an alligator comes close to it, now just take them out to complete it.

Rank 7

Reward : Survivalist Bandolier.

To do this, you have to kill small game animals with consecutive shots by using small arrows. Small game animals include rabbits, raccoons, skunks, rats and more. Small arrows can be crafted using feathers. Once ready, just try to take out rabbits to complete it.

Rank 8

Reward : 100 Stamina XP, $15.

In this challenge, you are required to craft a tomahawk, improved tomahawk, volatile dynamite, and volatile fire bottle. Crafting of these items can be learned from recipes. You can purchase their recipes from a fence at Emerald Ranch. Now you just need to gather the ingredients and craft them at your campsite.

Rank 9

Reward : 150 Stamina XP, $15.

This requires you to catch a fish with at least 19 lbs. This one is based on luck so just keep fishing and you’ll randomly catch one with 19 lbs or more.

Rank 10

Reward : Survivalist Holster.

This challenge requires you to catch one of each type of fish throughout the world. This one is going to take very long. So just keep fishing until you catch each type. You can also check out the type of fishes you have caught from the in-game progression to make it easier.

Weapons Expert Challenges

RDR 2 Weapons Expert Challenges are here to test your skills with in-game weapons like guns, bows, throwables, and explosives. You will have to complete them one by one. This guide will help you complete all of them to finally achieve 100% challenges completion.

Rank 1

Reward : Weapons Expert Holster.

This one is simple and requires you to kill 3 enemies with a knife. Just sneak up on enemies and start killing them. Though, this will be most likely completed automatically in a story mission “Paying a Social Call”.

Rank 2

Reward : 25 Health XP, $5.

You have to kill 3 enemies in 10 seconds using only throwing knives. This can be also achieved in the mission called Paying a Social Call. In the mission, you’ll receive knives to make use of. Just use Dead Eye and aim for the head to get guaranteed kills.

Rank 3

Reward : Weapons Expert Gun Belt.

This one requires you to kill three birds of prey using the tomahawk only. You can get tomahawk from a fence at Emerald Ranch. Try to bait birds and tomahawks at them to complete it.

Rank 4

Reward : 50 Health XP, $10.

You need to kill 10 enemies with a shotgun while using crafted ammo. You can craft bullets using the weapon wheel and just equip them to shoot some enemies.

Rank 5

Reward : 50 Health XP, $10.

This challenge requires you to kill five mounted enemies using just one throwing knife per kill. It’s not an easy one but if you have a bounty on your head, the law and enemies will be chasing you down and that’s when you can take advantage of the situation to aim at their heads with a throwing knife.

Rank 6

Reward : 100 Health XP, $0.

You have to kill four enemies at the same time with a single stick of dynamite. Grab a dynamite from a gunsmith and use your Dead Eye to explode four enemies at once.

Rank 7

Reward : Weapons Expert Off-Hand Holster.

To do this, you have to kill four consecutive enemies by throwing or retrieving the same tomahawk. Just aim for the head and retrieve it until you complete the challenge. Repeat is the goal to success here.

Rank 8

Reward : 100 Health XP, $15.

This requires you to kill 15 enemies with a long barred sidearm. This can be purchased from a gunsmith and then you just have to find a bandit camp to start killing until you complete the challenge.

Rank 9

Reward : 150 Health XP, $20.

You have to kill a total of 9 unaware enemies from behind using the bow. This one is easy for stealth gamers. All you have to do is to sneak up on enemies and aim for the head for a guaranteed kill.

Rank 10

Reward : Weapons Expert Bandolier.

Take down a grizzly bear without taking any damage, using knives only. This is the last and most difficult challenge. Make sure you have loads of knives with you before you start the fight. Also, keep some toxins for a stamina boost when running away from the bear.

This is everything you need to know for completing challenges in Red Dead Redemption 2. If you follow our guide, you’ll be on your way to 100% game completion in no time.