Red Dead Redemption 2 Fence Locations Guide

Red Dead Redemption 2 Fences are special shops that offer special items and are willing to buy stolen goods. You can sell any stolen good like Gold Bars, Stage Coaches, Jewelry and anything that a regular merchant won’t purchase.

These fences can also craft you special trinkets and talismans. They have a wide range of items to sell as well, like masks to hide your identity and special crafting recipes for Arthur.

Fences are unlocked after The Spines of America mission during Chapter 2.

You can also buy a multitude of items from RDR2 Fences. The majority of these highly valuable items will have certain requirements to unlock them. There are four of these regular fences

Saint-Denis Fence – It will be found in the market east of the city. It is not in some untoward makeshift building so we can safely say it is the most successful and trustworthy fence in RDR2. This lad owns the shop and completes the evil green mask from Undead Nightmare on the shelf behind his counter.

Emerald Ranch Fence – During the game’s main storyline, Arthur will be acquainted with this fence. You will find Seamus in a makeshift on the right side of the big red barn at Emerald Ranch.

Rhodes Fence – At the outskirts of Rhodes, you will find this fence working out of a rusty red shack. This will be situated in the caravan park that Josiah Trelawny goes missing from in the chapter 3 mission ‘Magicians for sport’, if you are following the storyline.

Van Horn Fence – That Seamus from Emerald Ranch fence also has a side job and works as a stolen wagon and stagecoach salesman. You will get to this fence when you pass the chapter 2 mission ‘The Spines of America’ to deliver your first wagon to him and kick off this lucrative racket.

In addition to regular fences, you also unlock two special services: wagon fence and horse fence.

Wagon Fence – This fence is located at Emerald Ranch. When you drive a stolen wagon or coach, you can take it to this fence. You will be rewarded for the stolen wagon in cash.

Horse Fence – This fence works similar to the Wagon Fence, only it accepts illegally acquired mounts instead of wagons. This fence is unlocked north of Clemens Point after you complete the “Horse Flesh for Dinner” mission in Chapter 3.

How to Unlock Stolen Items and Sell Stolen Items in Fence Shops

In order to sell stolen items, just visit a nearby fence shop but if you want to purchase anything from a fence shop, mostly you will have to unlock it first. Below is the detailed list of all items available in the Fence shops along with their price tag and how you can unlock them.

Weapons

Item Price How to Unlock Dynamite $1.00 Complete “Who the hell is Leviticus Cornwall” in Chapter 1 Hatchet $4.25 Complete “Dear Uncle Tacitus” in Chapter 5 Fire Bottle $0.75 Complete “The Fine Joys of Tobacco” in Chapter 3 Throwing Knife $2.50 Complete “Paying a Social Call” in Chapter 2 Tomahawk $4.00 Complete “Americans at Rest” in Chapter 2 Cleaver $8.00 Complete “Dear Uncle Tacitus” in Chapter 5 Machete $10.00 Complete “Dear Uncle Tacitus” in Chapter 5

Documents

Item Price How to Unlock Dynamite Arrow Pamphlet $85 Complete “A Short Walk in Pretty Town” in Chapter 3 Homing Tomahawk Pamphlet $60 Complete “Eastward Bound” in Chapter 1 Incendiary Buckshot Pamphlet $80 Complete “Pouring Forth Oil” in Chapter 2 Poison Arrow Pamphlet $58 Complete “Eastward Bound” in Chapter 1 Poison Throwing Knife Pamphlet $58 Complete “Pouring Forth Oil” in Chapter 2 Explosive Slug Pamphlet $90 Complete “A Short Walk in Pretty Town” in Chapter 3 Special Horse Medicine Pamphlet $65 Complete “Pouring Forth Oil” in Chapter 2 Special Horse Reviver Pamphlet $65 Complete “American Distillation” in Chapter 3 Special Horse Stimulate Pamphlet $65 Complete “Pouring Forth Oil” in Chapter 2 Special Health Cure Pamphlet $68.50 Complete “American Distillation” in Chapter 3 Special Bitters Pamphlet $55 Complete “Eastward Bound” in Chapter 1 Special Miracle Tonic Pamphlet $68.50 Complete “A Short Walk in Pretty Town” in Chapter 3 Special Snake Oil Pamphlet $68.50 Complete “American Distillation” in Chapter 3 Special Tonic Pamphlet $68.50 Complete “A Short Walk in Pretty Town” in Chapter 3 Horse Meal Pamphlet $55 Complete “Pouring Forth Oil” in Chapter 2 Volatile Dynamite Pamphlet $78 Complete “American Distillation” in Chapter 3 Volatile Fire Bottle Pamphlet $76 Complete “Pouring Forth Oil” in Chapter 2 Jack Hall Gang Map 1 $1 Available if you don’t buy it from Maximo High Stakes Treasure Map 1 $1 Have the Treasure Hunter chance encounter three times without taking the map

Kits

Item Price How to Unlock Herbivore Bait $2.25 — Lock Breaker $25 — Predator Bait $3 — Gun Oil $1.50 — Potent Snake Oil $5.50 — Snake Oil $3.5 — Alligator Tooth Talisman $40 Craft: Vintage Civil War Handcuffs, Gold Jointed Bracelent, Legendary Alligator Tooth Bear Claw Talisman $34.75 Craft: Silver Chain Bracelet, Quartz Chunk, Legendary Bear Claw Boar Tusk Talisman $31 Craft: Gold Earring, Cobalt Petrified Wood, Legendary Boar Tusk Bison Horn Talisman $38.5 Craft: Abalone Shell Fragment, Silver Earring, Legendary Bison Horn Raven Claw Talisman $29 Craft: Old Brass Compass Beaver Tooth Trinket $18.25 Craft: Legendary Beaver Tooth Tatanka Bison Horn Trinket $16.75 Craft: Legendary Tatanka Bison Horn Buck Antler Trinket $22 Craft: Legendary Buck Antler Cougar Fang Trinket $20.50 Craft: Legendary Cougar Fang Coyote Fang Trinket $21.25 Craft: Legendary Coyote Fang Elk Antler Trinket $22.75 Craft: Legendary Elk Antler Fox Claw Trinket $23.5 Craft: Legendary Fox Claw Lion’s Paw Trinket $19.75 Craft: Lion’s Paw Moose Antler Trinket $19 Craft: Legendary Moose Antler Panther’s Eye Trinket $25 Craft: Legendary Panther Eye Pronghorn Antler Trinket $24.50 Craft: Legendary Pronghorn Antler Ram Horn Trinket $17.50 Craft: Legendary Ram Horn Wolf Heart Trinket $16 Craft: Legendary Wolf Heart

Masks

Item Price How to Unlock Executioner Hood $4.75 — Canvas Sack Hood $3 — Metal Skull Mask $8.50 — Psycho Mask $10 —

Provisions

Item Price How to Unlock Baked Beans $1.2 — Canned Pees $0.75 — Moonshine $2.25 —

Satchels

Item Price How to Unlock Tonics Satchel $20 Reach Epilogue 1 Ingredients Satchel $26 Reach Epilogue 1 Kit Satchel $15 Reach Epilogue 1 Provisions Satchel $25 Reach Epilogue 1 Materials Satchel $29 Reach Epilogue 1 Valuables Satchel $22 Reach Epilogue 1 Legend of the East Satchel $150 Own all previous satchels

This concludes our RDR2 Fences Guide!