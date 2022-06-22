In Raft, you’ll need a variety of materials to transform your small raft into a remarkable yacht in order to survive thirst and hunger, as well as the threat of sharks. The importance of most of these materials is quite evident from the start. However, there are some resources in Raft like Trash Cubes that seem like, well, trash.

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure so keeping that in mind, we will explain in this guide how to get Trash Cubes in Raft and what’s the benefit of finding them.

How to Get Trash Cubes in Raft

As the name suggests, trash cubes are big cubes of discarded trash floating in the water or sinking at the bottom of the ocean. You can use these Trash Cubes to upgrade your raft or trade them with island vendors for various items.

Trash Cubes are scattered throughout the ocean. To get them, you need to dive into the ocean and locate them. They spawn at random and you’ll find them based on your luck.

To make the hunt for these Trash Cubes somewhat easier, you can use your metal scanner to speed up the process. While searching for Trash Cubes in the ocean, keep your guard up and be wary of incoming sharks that could kill you.

Alternatively, you can also build a Recycler on your Raft to make Trash Cubes. You will need the following items to make a Recycler after you have acquired the blueprint from the Radio Tower

6x Plastic

4x Metal Ingot

2x Bolt

1x Circuit Board

After the Recycler has been made, you can put raw materials inside it and it will convert them to Trash Cubes. Once you have a sizeable inventory of trash cubes, take them to any vendor and you can exchange them for other materials and items.