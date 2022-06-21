Finding food will be one of your sole goals to survive in Raft. That is where eggs come in, which are one of the many sustenance items to manage your hunger and thirst levels in the game.

However, much like the other resources in Raft, you will not just find eggs on an island. What you will find is a clucker (chicken-like livestock) to lay eggs.

The following guide will help you find cluckers and hence, bag eggs in Raft.

How To Find Cluckers In Raft

Your first step is to catch some Cluckers which can only be found on large islands. You will, however, only get access to large islands after coming across the Radio Tower, which can be tracked down by crafting a Reciever.

There is something else you need to catch Cluckers: a Net Launcher that shoots a net to catch livestock. You can craft a Net Launcher using 2x Scrap, 4x Plastic, 1x Metal Ingot, and 2x Bolt.

Next, you need some ammunition for your Net Launcher. Craft Net Canisters using 1x Explosive Powder, 4x Rope, and 4x Stone.

When you have your Net Launcher and Net Canisters, make your way to a large island. Start exploring and when you spot Cluckers, use your Net Launcher to net them.

Take note that there are two types of Cluckers. The first is a normal type which can be easily identified as it is all blue. The second type is rare and further features two types of Cluckers: a white-headed rare one and an all-red rare one.

There is a 88% chance that a large island will have the normal blue Clucker type. The white-headed and all-red rare Cluckers have an 8% and a 4% chance respectively. If you catch any rare Clucker, you’ll unlock the “Some Look Different!” achievement in the game.

How To Get Eggs In Raft

When you manage to catch some Cluckers, it is advised to take them back and place them in an enclosure so that they don’t wander off. You can build an enclosure by using 2x Dirt, 6x Planks, and 4x Plastic.

Once you have Cluckers in a grass area with fences around, all you need to do is wait for them to lay eggs. Note that the eggs will be delivered at around 4-6 minutes and one Clucker gives 2x eggs at a time.

Multiple Uses of Eggs

You can use eggs in various ways. You can firstly eat eggs to reduce your hunger levels. You can also use eggs to craft healing items. Furthermore, eggs can be used in Biofuel Refiners.