Pokemon X and Y Berries and Berry Farming Guide



In Pokemon X and Y, Berries are naturally occurring fruits which a character can use both during the battle and outside the battle.

In order to get most out of these Berries, they should always be at Pokemon’s disposal. However, there are some Berries which can only be utilized while your character is NOT taking part in a battle. Berries once used will be gone for good.

For more help on Pokemon X and Y, read our Breeding, Super Training and Mega Evolution Stones Guide.

Pokemon X and Y Berries

Following are the types of Berries you will come across in Pokemon X and Y:

Medical Berries

These Berries are said to cure different STATUS conditions a character is experiencing. A very few of them also seem to boost HP or PP of your character.

Aspear

Aspear is said to cure the Frozen STATUS condition on a single Pokemon.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Cheri

Cheri is said to cure the Paralyzed STATUS condition on a single Pokemon.

Chesto

Chesto is able to cure the Sleep STATUS condition on a Pokemon.

Leppa

It restores 10 PP of one move.

Lum

It cures all STATUS conditions.

Oran

It restores 10 HP to one Pokemon.

Pecha

It can cure the Poisoned STATUS condition on a single Pokemon.

Persim

It cures the Confused STATUS condition on a Pokemon.

Rawst

It cures the Burned STATUS condition on a Pokemon.

Sitrus

HP of a Pokemon is increased by 25%.

Berries that Decrease EV

Like the name itself suggests; these Berries tend to reduce the Effort Values/EVs of Pokemon.

Grepa

It removes 10 EVs on the Special Defense Stat.

Hondew

It removes 10 EVs on the Special Attack Stat.

Kelpsy

It removes 10 EVs on the Attack Stat.

Pomeg

It removes 10 EVs on the HP Stat.

Qualot

It removes 10 EVs on the Defense Stat.

Tamato

It removes 10 EVs on the Speed Stat.

Stat Enhancing Berries

Apicot

When your character’s HP is below 25%, it increases the Special Defense Stat.

Ganlon

When your character’s HP is below 25%, it increases the Special Defense Stat.

Lansat

When your character’s HP is below 25%, it increases the Critical Hit Ratio.

Liechi

When your character’s HP is below 25%, it increases the Attack Stat.

Petaya

When your character’s HP is below 25%, it increases the Special Attack Stat.

Salac

When your character’s HP is below 25%, it increases the Speed Stat.

Starf

When your character’s HP is below 25%, it increases a random Stat.

Type Power Decreasing Berries

These Berries decrease the amount of damage taken from a Super Effective move. For instance, a Pokemon holding a Charti will take less damage from a Rock-Type Super Effective move.

Babiri

Your Pokemon will take less damage from a Super Effective Steel-type Attack.

Charti

Your Pokemon will take less damage from a Super Effective Rock-type Attack.

Chilan

Your Pokemon will take less damage from a Normal-type Attack.

Chople

Your Pokemon will take less damage from a Super Effective Fighting-type Attack.

Coba

Your Pokemon will take less damage from a Super Effective Flying-type Attack.

Colbur

Your Pokemon will take less damage from a Super Effective Dark-type Attack.

Haban

Your Pokemon will take less damage from a Super Effective Dragon-type Attack.

Kasib

Your Pokemon will take less damage from a Super Effective Ghost-type Attack.

Kebia

Your Pokemon will take less damage from a Super Effective Poison-type Attack.

Occa

Your Pokemon will take less damage from a Super Effective Fire-type Attack.

Passho

Your Pokemon will take less damage from a Super Effective Water-type Attack.

Payapa

Your Pokemon will take less damage from a Super Effective Psychic-type Attack.

Rindo

Your Pokemon will take less damage from a Super Effective Grass-type Attack.

Roseli

Your Pokemon will take less damage from a Super Effective Fairy-type Attack.

Shuca

Your Pokemon will take less damage from a Super Effective Ground-type Attack.

Tanga

Your Pokemon will take less damage from a Super Effective Bug-type Attack.

Wacan

Your Pokemon will take less damage from a Super Effective Electric-type Attack.

Yache

Your Pokemon will take less damage from a Super Effective Ice-type Attack.

Berry Farms

Berry Farm allows you to farm different Berries right adjacent to one another so as to improve the chances of obtaining a third kind of Berry.

After discovering a particular mutated Berry, an NPC will come to the farm and tell you about all the possible combination. We have discovered a few combinations which might come in handy.

Pecha Berry + Oran Berry = Qualot Berry

Iapapa Berry + Mago Berry = Pomeg Berry

Aspear Berry + Leppa Berry = Hondew

Chesto Berry + Persim Berry = Kelpsy

Berry Farm can be found at Route #7, East of Camphrier Town which allows you to place 36 Berry trees at a given time. While growing the Berries, there are some problems which might come up.

For instance, you will have to water your Berries to help them grow faster and prevent them from drying out completely. You Berries can also become a victim of Infestations which need to be removed so as to prevent any damage.

After you have taken good care of your Berries, they will get ripened in no time and you will be able to harvest them by simply walking over to them.

Bug-Type Pokemon

Along with Berries and Mutated Berries, you will also be able to find some Bug-Type Pokemon roaming the fields. Do let us know if you come across any Pokemon.

Following Pokemon has been spotted as of now:

Volbeat – Level 15 – Common – X/Y Version

Illumise – Level 15 – Common – X-Version

Ledyba – Level 15

Combee – Level 15 – Common – Y-version

Spewpa – Level 15 – Common – X/Y Version

Mulches

There are a total of three Mulches available from the Composter. All three of them have their very own distinctive functions/effects:

Boost: It decreases the time taken by Berry to get fully ripened. It is made by taking 2 of the same Berry type a 1 of another type to make.

Rich: It decreases any negative effects which can harm your Berries prior to full growth. It is created by taking 3 Berries, each one a different type to make.

Surprise: It increases the chances of a mutation to occur while your Berries are in growth phase. It is made by placing 3 of the same berries in the Composter.

Found something missing? Comment and let us know!