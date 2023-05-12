In this Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Items Guide, we will guide you on all the new items added in the games Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. There are many new items in Pokemon USAM that you can use; we will be detailing all the best items, and where you can find them

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Items

Some of the new items added in the game fall in the category of Z-crystals, some are battle-hold items while some new items have great effects that help you in various situations.

Blue Petal & Green Petal

Found in the Lush Jungle, Blue and Green Petals are received during the Mina’s Trial from Lana. You have to collect seven different kinds of both these petals.

DNA Splicers

A splicer that will fuse Kyurem with a certain Pokemon. It was rumored that they may have been one initially. It can eb obtained from Aether Paradise.

Exp. Share

Turning this device on, you will be able to allow all Pokemon on your team to receive shared exp. It can be found on Route 1.

Ilima’s Normalium Z

Found in the Hau’li City, this is entrusted to you by Ilima and you have to put it on the pedestal inside Verdent Cavern.

Kommonium Z

Found in the Plains Grotto, this is used to convert Z-Power into crystals. These crystals are used to upgrade Kommo-o’s Clanging Scales in a special Z-Move.

Left Poke Ball

Located in Ula’ula Island, Heahea City, and this special Poke Ball lost its trainer inside it.

Lunalium Z

This is found in Mahalo Trial, Lake of the Sunne and it is used to convert Z-Power in special crystals, which convert Lunala’s Moongeist Beam to a special Z-Move.

Lycanium Z

This is found in Malie City and it is used to convert Z-Power in special crystals, which convert Lycanroc’s Stone Edge to a special Z-Move.

Mimikium Z

This is found in Thrifty Megamart and it is used to convert Z-Power in special crystals, which convert Mimiku’s Play Rough to a special Z-Move.

N-Lunarizer

Found in Mount Lanakila, this machine is used to fuse Necrozma and it requires light and Lunala.

N-Solarizer

Found in Mount Lanakila, N-Solarizer is a machine and it fuses Necrozama using light and Solgaleo.

Orange Petal & Pink Petal

Found in Hau’li Cemetery, you get these petals from Ilima during Mina’s trial. You will need to collect seven different types.

Pink Petal

Found in Seafolk Village, you get this petal from Mina during Mina’s trial. You will need to collect seven different types.

Purple Petal

Found in Aether House, you get this petal from Nanu during Mina’s trial. You will need to collect seven different types.

Rainbow Flower

Found in Seafolk Village, you get this petal from captains during Mina’s trial. You will need to collect seven different types. When you receive these petals, it shows that they have accepted your growth.

Red Petal

Found in Wela Volcano Park, you get this petal from Kiawe during Mina’s trial. You will need to collect seven different types.

Roto Bargain

Found in Roto Loto, it reduces prices of products by half at all Poke Marts.

Roto Boost

Found in Roto Loto, it raises the stats of all battling Pokemon.

Roto Catch

Found in Roto Loto, it increases the chances of catching a Pokemon.

Roto Encounter

Found in Roto Loto, when activated it will increase the chance of finding more high-level Pokemon in the wild for a short time.

Roto Exp. Points

Found in Roto Loto, your Pokemon will earn more experience after battles.

Roto Friendship

Found in Roto Loto, with this Pokemon in your party will grow friendly quickly.

Roto HP Restore

Found in Roto Loto, it will restore the HP of your battling Pokemon.

Roto Hatch

Found in Roto Loto, it will hatch your eggs quickly.

Roto PP Restore

Found in Roto Loto, it restores the PP of all the battling Pokemon.

Roto Prize Money

Found in Roto Loto, it will triple the prize money for every battle you fight.

Roto Stealth

Found in Roto Loto, with this you cannot encounter wild Pokemon for some time.

Solganium Z

Found in Lake of the Moone, Mahalo Trial, it will convert Z-Power in crystals that convert Solgaleo’s Sunsteel Strike to a special Z-Move.

Surge Badge

Found in Malie City, you receive this novelty badge at the Kantonian Gym.

Ultranecrozium Z

Found in Mount Lanakila, this crystal turns Necrozma fused with Solgaleo or Lunala to a new form.

Yellow Petal

Found in Hokulani Observatory, you get this petal from Sophocles during Mina’s trial. You will need to collect seven different types.

Z-Power Ring

Found in Ilki Town, this ring allows Pokemon to use Z-Power. However, both willpower and physical power of the trainer are required.