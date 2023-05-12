Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Ditto Guide – Where to Catch Ditto

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon comes with a range of new content but catching Ditto is still one of the most important things to do in Ultra Sun and Moon. Where can you find it? What’s the easiest way to catch one?

Well, the following Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Ditto guide will help you in this regard. The details featured below will help you find Ditto and capture him.

For more help on Pokemon Sun and Moon also read our Unlock Rare Pikachu, How to Capture Legendary Necrozma, How to Check IVs, and Hyper Training Guide.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Ditto Guide

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon players can find Ditto Ula’ula Island which is one of the Islands in the Alola region. Ula’ula Island can only be accessed when you complete the Grand Trials on Akala Island and Mele’mele Island.

You can find Ditto in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon to the South of the Hokulani Observatory. You need to search in the patches of grass near Route 10. Keep in mind that Ditto is a very rare Pokemon to it may take a while to search for him.

It isn’t easy to catch so make sure you have a number of Pokeballs available at your disposal. It is best to use a Pokemon that has sleep ability so that it may be a little easier to catch Ditto. You can also use a Pokemon that has False Swipe ability.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

This was our Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Ditto Guide if you have any questions take to the comments below.