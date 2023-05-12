Shiny Pokemon can be quite hard to find in the new Pokemon game. This Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Shiny Pokemon Guide – How to Get Shiny Pokemon, Shiny Pokemon Farming Locations will tell you all of the ways that you can add more shiny Pokemon to your team and avail their full use for your benefit.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Shiny Pokemon

Shiny Pokemon are essentially a different variant of the regular Pokemon that you can find in the grass or in the gyms.

The only difference that they have from the regular Pokemon is their colors as everything else is the same. However, they look beautiful and they can be a great draw for all of the collectors.

The probability of finding a shiny variant is 1 in 1024. Now we take a look at some of the ways that you can acquire these Pokemon.

Ultra Wormhole

The chances of finding shiny Pokemon in the Ultra Wormhole are slightly larger than it is in other places.

There are many Pokemon that you can find here such as Crustle, Heliolisk, Swellow, Hippowdon, Floatzel, Magcargo, Stunfisk, Yanmega and Abomasnow.

SOS Battles

During SOS battles, enemy Pokemon call for help as they are about to be defeated.

Now this means that there is a small possibility that the ally that has been called for help is shiny, but the chances of this are still very low. The battles may not always happen in the first place so this method is not an efficient way of trying to find Shiny Pokemon.

Shiny Charm

This is an item that you can find in the game. The purpose of this item is to increase the probability of finding a Shiny Pokemon from 1 in 1024 to 1 in 683.

This is very low but it can increase the speed of the process if you are grinding the game to locate Shiny Pokemon. You can get this charm at the Game Freak Office in Heahea City.

However, you will only get it after you have obtained all of the Pokemon in the Alola Pokedex, apart from the mythical ones.

So, before you start your journey to find a shiny Pokemon, you must visit the Game Freak Office first in Heahea City.

Head up to the seconds floor and meet the Game Director to receive the shiny charm. Keep in mind that you can only get the shiny charm if you completed the Alola Pokedex, apart from the mythical ones.

This shiny charm plays an important role in finding shiny Pokemon since it increases the chance of encountering one by three times.

Soft Reset

Probably the easiest method for obtaining a shiny Pokemon. In Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon few encounters are fixed meaning they are predetermined. So, all you have to do is save before the encounter and rest the game. Simply press the L + R + SELECT buttons on your 3DS and you’ll reset the game to your previous save point

Masuda Method

This is the final method for finding Shiny Pokemon. This will require you to send a Pokemon from a game file to a different game file which has an entirely different language.

Send a Pokemon from the American to the Japanese version of the game or vice versa. Now breed this Pokemon with another one at the daycare to increase the chances of the offspring being a Shiny Pokemon.

Combine this method with the Shiny Charm to further increase the probability of you finding a brand new Shiny Pokemon.