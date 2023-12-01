In this Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Eevee Evolutions Guide, we will guide you on different evolutions of Eevee. Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon are now out and it features the rare Pokemon Eevee along with its variety of evolutions.

We have curated this Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Eevee Evolutions Guide in which we have listed all different evolutions of Eevee and how you can evolve your Eevee into your favorite evolution form.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Eevee Evolutions Guide

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Eevee Evolutions Guide details everything that you need to know about Eevee and its different evolution stages.

Eevee is a cat-like normal-type Pokemon known for its ability to evolve into eight different forms. Each of these evolutions has a unique type and set of abilities. This Pokemon’s base stats are not very high, but it makes up for this with its adaptability and versatility.

It can learn a wide variety of moves, including attacks, status moves, and support moves. This makes Eevee a valuable member of any team.

Its most distinguishing feature is its ability to evolve into eight different forms: Jolteon, Flareon, Vaporeon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, and Sylveon. Each of these evolutions has its own unique strengths and weaknesses. The choice of which form to evolve Eevee into depends on the individual Trainer’s needs and preferences.

Eevee is a popular Pokemon among Trainers of all ages and skill levels. It is a relatively easy Pokemon to find, and its evolutions are all powerful and versatile. Eevee is a great Pokemon for both beginners and experienced Trainers alike.

How to Evolve Eevee into Different Forms

There are eight different evolution stages of Eevee and each one is unique and comes with its specific stats, abilities, strengths, and weaknesses. We have detailed each evolution stage below with their details and how you can evolve in that specific form.

Evolution into Vaporeon

Vaporeon is a Water-type Pokemon known for its highest HP among other Eevee’s evolutions and special attacks. It has a unique ability to learn support moves that sets it apart from other Water-type Pokemons.

How to Evolve to Vaporeon

Give Water Stone to Eevee to evolve him to Vaporeon.

Recommended Build

Item Leftovers Moves Protect: Protects Vaporeon from attacks for one turn Surf: A power Water-type attack that can damage multiple opponents Toxic: Slowly poisons the opponent, giving it damage over time Wish: Heals a team member by half of Vaporeon’s maximum HP Ability Water Absorb: Absorbs Water-type attacks while nullifying their damage and restoring Vaporeon’s HP Nature Calm: Boosts Vaporeon’s Special Defense while enhancing its ability to withstand special attacks Recommended build for Vapreon Evolution in Pokemon Sun and Moon

Base Stats

HP : 130

: 130 Attack : 65

: 65 Defense : 60

: 60 Special Attack : 110

: 110 Special Defense : 95

: 95 Speed: 65

Evolution into Jolteon

Jolteon, the Electric-type Pokemon is known for its exceptional Speed and Special Attack stats. It excels in dealing with damage. But due to its low defensive stats, it must be positioned carefully to avoid being overwhelmed by opponents.

How to Evolve to Jolteon

Give Fire Stone to Eevee to evolve him to Vaporeon.

Recommended Build

Item Life Orb Moves Hidden Power: Provides Jolteon with a reliable Ice-type Attack to counter Ground-type Pokemon that are immune to Electric-type Attacks Volt Switch: A dual-purpose move that deals with damage while allowing Jolteon to switch out to preserve its health Shadow Ball: An effective Ghost-type attack capable of damaging multiple opponents Thunderbolt: A powerful Electric-type attack that capitalizes on Jolteon’s high Special Attack stat Ability Volt Absorb: Nullifies Electric-type attack while restoring Jolteon’s HP Nature Timid: Enhances speed Jolteon recommended build in Pokemon Ultra SM

Base Stats

HP : 65

: 65 Attack : 65

: 65 Defense : 60

: 60 Special Attack : 110

: 110 Special Defense : 95

: 95 Speed: 130

Evolution into Flareon

Flareon is a Fire-type evolution of the classic Eevee, best known for its exceptional Attack and Special Defense stats. While most of Eevee’s evolution excels in using special moves, Flareon stands out as a physical attacker.

How to Evolve to Flareon

Give Thunder Stone to Eevee to evolve him to Flareon.

Recommended Build

Item Muscle Band Moves Flare Blitz: A powerful Fire-type attack that deals with significant damage to opponents Superpower: A Fighting-type attack that gives Flareon a competitive edge against Rock-type Pokemons Quick Attack: A Normal-type attack with high priority allowing Flareon to strike first and finish off weakened opponents Return: A Normal-type attack that provides Flareon with a reliable option against Fire and Water-type Pokemons Ability Flash Fire: Nullifies Fire-type attacks while boosting Flareon’s Fire-type moves by 50% Nature Adamant: Enhances attack stats maximizing physical damage output Flareon recommended build evolution table

Base Stats

HP : 65

: 65 Attack : 130

: 130 Defense : 60

: 60 Special Attack : 95

: 95 Special Defense : 110

: 110 Speed: 65

Evolution into Espeon

The Psychic-type evolution, Espeon, is known for its exceptional Special Attack stats and supportive moves that buff allies and simultaneously debuffs enemies.

How to Evolve to Espeon

To evolve your Eevee to Espeon, maximize his friendship by leveling up during the daytime, the main key to this is Happiness. The daytime in ultra sun is 6 am-6 pm whereas for the ultra moon, the timing is 6 pm-6 am.

Recommended Build

Item Light Clay Moves Psychic: A powerful Psychic-type Attack that can deal significant damage to psychic-weak opponents while providing Espeon with a reliable STAB move Reflect: Reduces physical damage to team Light Screen Morning Sun Ability Magic Bounce Nature Timid Recommended build for Espeon

Base Stats

HP : 65

: 65 Attack : 65

: 65 Defense : 60

: 60 Special Attack : 130

: 130 Special Defense : 95

: 95 Speed: 110

Evolution into Umbreon

This Dark-type Pokemon is known for its defensive resilience amongst the rest of Eevee’s evolutions. Its Special Defense, Defense, and HP stats allow it to withstand a barrage of attacks.

How to Evolve to Umbreon

To evolve your Eevee to Umbreon, maximize his friendship by leveling up during the nighttime. It should have a Soothe Bell to prevent the Pokemon from fainting during the evolution.

Recommended Build

Item Leftovers Moves Baton Pass: Transfers Umbreon’s stats chances to an incoming teammate Foul Play: Dark-type move that uses the opponent’s attack stat instead of Umbreon’s while turning their strength against them Substitute: Creates a decoy that takes damage instead of Umbreon while providing it an opportunity to set up moves and switch our safely Wish: Heals half of active Pokemon’s HP on the next turn while providing support and recovery Ability Synchronize: This ability potentially disrupts the opponent’s strategy by inflicting status effects Nature Calm: Enhances special defense stats Recommended Build for Umbreon

Base Stats

HP : 95

: 95 Attack : 65

: 65 Defense : 110

: 110 Special Attack : 60

: 60 Special Defense : 130

: 130 Speed: 65

Evolution into Leafeon

This Glass-type Pokemon is known for its impressive defense stats and offensive abilities. While its Attack stats exceed its special attack it still improves Leafeon’s offensive powers.

How to Evolve Eevee to Leafeon

Take your Eevee inside the lush jungle near Moss Rock. Go up and straight to the north and evolve your Pokémon right there.

Recommended Build

Item Adrenaline Orb Moves Leaf Blade: Grass-type attack that deals significant damage to multiple opponents Knock off: A strategic move that disrupts the opponent’s strategy by removing their held item, potentially crippling their abilities or tactics Sword Dance: A powerful stat-boosting move that doubles Leafeon’s Attack stat, significantly enhancing its physical damage output X-Scissor: Bug-type attack that provides Leafeon with coverage against other Grass-type Pokémon Ability Chlorophyll: Doubles Leafeon’s Speed under the effects of harsh sunlight Nature Adamant: Enhances the Attack stats Leafeon recommended build table

Base Stats

HP : 65

: 65 Attack : 110

: 110 Defense : 130

: 130 Special Attack : 60

: 60 Special Defense : 65

: 65 Speed: 95

Evolution into Glaceon

Glaceon is an Ice-type Pokemon known for its exceptional Special Attack stat, enabling it to unleash devastating Ice-type attacks. However, its low Speed and Ice-type vulnerabilities pose challenges in utilizing its offensive capabilities effectively.

How to Evolve to Glaceon

Fly to the top of the village and go down until you get to the ice rock. Evolve your Eevee into Glaceon there.

Recommended Build

Item Never Melt Ice Moves Blizzard: A powerful Ice-type attack that deals significant damage to a wide range of opponents, capitalizing on Glaceon’s impressive Special Attack stat Hidden Power: Provides Glaceon with coverage against specific types that resist Ice-type attacks, such as Steel- and Fire-type Pokemon Ice Beam: A reliable Ice-type attack that offers consistency and additional coverage against Grass- and Dragon-type Pokemon Shadow Ball: A Ghost-type attack that provides coverage against Glaceon’s Ground-type weaknesses and deals effective damage to a variety of opponents Ability Ice Body: Boosts Glaceon’s Speed during hail, allowing it to strike first Nature Modest: Further enhances Glaceon’s Special Attack stat Recommended build for Glaceon

Base Stats

HP : 65

: 65 Attack : 60

: 60 Defense : 110

: 110 Special Attack : 130

: 130 Special Defense : 95

: 95 Speed: 65

Evolution into Slyveon

Sylveon, the evolved form of Eevee, is a Fairy-type Pokemon renowned for its impressive Special Attack stat. This potent offensive capability can be further amplified by its Pixilate Hidden Ability, which transforms Normal-type moves into Fairy-type moves, boosting their damage output.

How to Evolve to Slyveon

To evolve your Eevee to Slyveon, teach him a Fairy-type move and have two affection hearts.

Recommended Build

Item Choice Specs Moves Hyper Voice: A powerful Normal-type attack that becomes a Fairy-type attack due to Sylveon’s Pixilate Ability, giving damage to multiple opponents. Psyshock: A Psychic-type attack that provides effective coverage against Poison-type Pokemon, which are typically resistant to Fairy-type moves. Quick Attack: A Normal-type attack with high priority, allowing Sylveon to strike first and finish off weakened opponents. Hidden Power (Fire or Fighting): Provides Sylveon with supereffective coverage against Steel-type Pokemon, which are resistant to Fairy-type attacks Ability Pixilate: Transforms Normal-type moves into Fairy-type moves, increasing their damage output and increasing Sylveon’s offensive capabilities Nature Modest: Enhances Sylveon’s Special Attack stat Sylveon recommended build

Base Stats

HP : 95

: 95 Attack : 65

: 65 Defense : 65

: 65 Special Attack : 110

: 110 Special Defense : 130

: 130 Speed: 60

Tips for Each Evolution Category

If you are looking for someone on the defensive side of things, you can rely on Umbreon, who has huge defensive stats, a good amount of HP, and a variety of walling moves. These include toxic, curse, payback, moonlight, and wish.

Flareon has a good attack and great S-def, but given it has a bad moveset, it will force you to work your way out of trouble. You will have moves like fire fang, iron tail, return, and curse. However, it can be the TANK due to 130 in defense stat, but if you are looking for someone more hardcore to be in the tanking role, look no further than Glaceon and Vaporeon.

Glaceon is best in hailstorms and Vaporeon not only has huge HP, it also has a great switch to water attack, thanks to water absorption.