Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Ultra Wormholes Guide – How To Catch Shiny Pokemon, Pokemon Locations

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Ultra Wormholes Guide to help you learn all about the Ultra Space, Wormholes, and Pokemon Locations as there are not easy to find and capturing the Shiny Pokemon, Rare Pokemon, and Legendary Pokemon but it will require some effort.

Pokemon USAUM allows you to explore the entirety of the Ultra Space. In order to do so, you need to head to the Ultra Megalopolis through Ultra Wormhole and hop on Solgaleo/Lunala to find different Pokemon. While soaring through the Ultra Space, you need to collect the Orange Orbs and avoid the Blue Orbs. The reason for this is that the Orange Orbs will provide you with an increase in speed while the Blue Orbs will decrease your speed.

If you wish to explore the Ultra Space in all entirety, you need to make sure that you have as much Orange Orbs as you possibly can gather. In this Pokemon USAUM Wormholes Guide, we have detailed all that you need to know about how to catch Shiny Pokemon, Rare Pokemon, and Legendary Pokemon in the game.

For more help on Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, you can check out our Totem Stickers Locations Guide, New Pokemon Guide, and Evolution Guide.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Ultra Wormholes

In this Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Ultra Wormholes Guide, we have detailed everything you need to know about Wormholes in Pokemon USAUM.

Types of Wormholes

There are essentially four types of wormholes. Inside the Ultra Wormhole, there are four different types of wormholes, differentiated by their level of rarity.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

First of all, there is the one with no rings; it is a blue orb-like glowing wormhole shaped with no surrounding shapes, then there is the one with one ring around it, then comes the one with two rings and the last and the rarest one has all sorts of rings around the rings surrounding it; this is the rarest of all wormholes and the probability of encountering a legendary Pokemon in this wormhole is very high.

Additional to that, there are five different colors to the Wormholes which are as follows:

Yellow. These lead you to dark cave, where usually you find your Pokemon at the end in an illuminated room-like area. Green. Lead you to green fields or forests. Blue. Take you to watery areas, oceans usually. Red. They take you to cliffs and mountainous areas. White. They lead you to Ultra Beasts.

Now before we dive into the Ultra Warp drive, the following are some tips and tricks for being successful at wormhole hunting:

Avoid the blue and aim for the orange. While soaring through the Ultra Wormhole, you will come across a few colored Warp Holes. Some of these are orange rings and when you go through one of these, they increase your speed. The others are the blue ones which are electrifying obstacles that lower the speed of your travel. In order to increase your chances of finding a Legendary Pokemon in USAUM, you need to ensure that you find all the Orange Orbs and avoid hitting the Blue Orbs.

Use your best-suited cruise controls. In Heahea City on Akala Island, the Game freaks headquarters is located in the office building. There you can find and interact with a professor who will change your wormhole controls from Gyroscopic or motion control to Circle Pad. Now the gyroscopic controls are harder to manage and are somewhat inaccurate and travelling in the Ultra Wormhole is all about accuracy as you have to avoid all unwanted warp holes. So, you must visit the headquarters before you dive into the Wormhole and make sure you have your best suited controls on.

Avoid unwanted warp holes. In your travels on the Ultra Warp Ride, you will come across several warp holes that will suck you in if you are unable to escape them in speed. So, make sure you maintain a good speed by catching all the orange orb and avoiding the blue traps. Adversely, if you get sucked into one of the warp holes, make sure you save the game and explore them while you’re at it. You will be surprised to find maxed out, high level Pokemon in these warp holes.

Try using Solgaleo instead of Lunala. In m opinion, a four-legged beast such as Solgaleo, is much easier to control than a flying creature such as Lunala. So, see which of the two best suits you and switch to it by talking to the Ultra Recon Squad at Ultra Megalopolis.

The farther you go the better. As you know the four rarities of the wormholes, you need to aim for the rarest ones as they are your best chance at obtaining a shiny, rare or even legendary Pokemon. And the chance of encountering such a Warp Hole increases with the distance you go inside the Ultra Wormhole.

You can fly straight to the Altar. An improvement in the gameplay is that you can fly straight to the Wormhole at the Altar of the Sunne/Moone on Poni Island using your travel Charizard. You do not always have to go through the cave where the trial is held, instead you can reach the exact point instantly.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Shiny Pokemon Farming

As you continue to progress ahead, you may also come across a Shiny Pokemon. In order to increase your chances of encountering a Shiny Pokemon, you need to go as farther in Light Years as you possibly can. On top of that, the shininess of a Pokemon depends upon your landing on the Ultra Space Wilds. This should allow you to get a Shiny Pokemon with better IVs.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Wormholes and Pokemon

The Pokemon that you can while exploring the Ultra Space is the distance and the color of the Wormhole. If you are looking forward to catching a specific Pokemon, you should pay special attention to these things because they will help you out in your quest.

One important thing to remember here is that the Pokemon you get from these colored Wormholes is completely random so you can never be sure. You basically need to continue trying until you get the one you seek. Finally, it is also important to note that you can only capture a Legendary Pokemon once but this does not apply to Ultra Beasts and Normal Pokemon.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon White Wormholes

The White Wormholes allow you to farm the Ultra Beasts in the game. As mentioned earlier, you can catch them indefinitely. There is no limit.

Nihilego

Buzzwole

Pheromosa

Xurkitree

Celesteela

Kartana

Guzzlord

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Blue Wormholes

The Blue Wormholes allow you to catch Normal Pokemon and Legendary Pokemon. Unlike the Ultra Beasts and Normal Pokemon, you cannot farm the Legendary Pokemon infinitely.

Normal Quagsire

Normal Lombre

Normal Floatzel

Normal Stunfisk

Normal Barbaracle

Legendary Suicune = Requires Entei and Raikou

Legendary Lugia

Legendary Latias

Legendary Latios

Legendary Kyogre

Legendary Uxie

Legendary Mesprit

Legendary Azelf

Legendary Kyurem = Requires Reshiram and Zekrom

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Green Wormholes

The Green Wormholes allow you to catch Normal Pokemon and Legendary Pokemon. Unlike the Ultra Beasts and Normal Pokemon, you cannot farm the Legendary Pokemon infinitely.

Normal Nuzleaf

Normal Grumpig

Normal Drapion

Normal Audino

Normal Heliolisk

Legendary Mewtwo

Legendary Raikou

Legendary Entei

Legendary Dialga

Legendary Cobalion

Legendary Terrakion

Legendary Virizion

Legendary Reshiram

Legendary Zekrom

Legendary Xerneas

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Red Wormholes

The Red Wormholes allow you to catch Normal Pokemon and Legendary Pokemon. Unlike the Ultra Beasts and Normal Pokemon, you cannot farm the Legendary Pokemon infinitely.

Normal Swellow

Normal Altaria

Normal Yanmega

Normal Sigilyph

Normal Swanna

Legendary Articuno

Legendary Zapdos

Legendary Moltres

Legendary Ho-Oh

Legendary Rayquaza = Requires Kyogre and Groudon

Legendary Cresselia

Legendary Tornadus

Legendary Thundurus

Legendary Landorus = Requires Tornadus and Thundurus

Legendary Yveltal

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Yellow Wormholes

The Yellow Wormholes allow you to catch Normal Pokemon and Legendary Pokemon. Unlike the Ultra Beasts and Normal Pokemon, you cannot farm the Legendary Pokemon infinitely.

Normal Magcargo

Normal Medicham

Normal Hippowdon

Normal Abomasnow

Normal Crustle

Legendary Regirock

Legendary Regice

Legendary Registeel

Legendary Groudon

Legendary Palkia

Legendary Heatran

Legendary Regigigas

Legendary Giratina = Requires Dialga and Palkia

This is all we have in our Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Ultra Wormholes Guide. If there is anything else that you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!