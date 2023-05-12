Pokemon Ultra Sun and Move Evolutions Guide – Evolution Stones Locations, Pokemon Evolution Methods, How to Evolve

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Evolutions Guide to help you learn all that you need to know about the new Evolution Methods introduced in Pokemon USAUM. Evolving Pokemon into their new forms in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon is a bit different compared to the previous Pokemon titles.

There are different evolution methods in Ultra Sun and Moon to evolve Pokemon into their new forms. The evolution methods in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon requires players learn a specific move, or having a specific ability or being at a specific place, any of this can trigger the evolution of your Pokemon into its new form and in this Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Evolutions guide we will guide you step-by-step on how to evolve Cubone and other Pokemon in the game.

That and you also need Evolution Stones like Dusk Stone, Ice Stone and more to evolve your Pokemon into their new forms which is also covered in this Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon guide. Before we dive into different evolutions, I have provided a brief overview of different types of Evolution Methods so that you exactly know what to do.

For more help on Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, you can refer to our Wormholes Guide, Totem Stickers Locations Guide, and Best Starter Pokemon Guide.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Evolutions

In this Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Evolutions Guide, we have detailed all the new Evolution Methods introduced in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon for Nintendo 3DS.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Evolution Methods

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Evolution Based on Attack

This is a returning Evolution Method in USAUM. It requires your desired Pokemon to know a specific Attack Move. In Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, there is only one Pokemon who uses this Evolution Method.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Evolution Based on Ability and Time

As mentioned earlier, Pokemon USAUM introduces a new Evolution Method that requires a Pokemon to evolve with a specific Ability at a certain time in the game. Once again, only a single Pokemon utilizes this Evolution Method.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Evolution Based on Location

Easily, the most prevalent Evolution Method introduced in Pokemon USAUM. This evolution requires you to be at a specific place in order to carry out a successful Evolution.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Evolution Stones Locations

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Water Stone

You can find it by riding Lapras in the water right off the rocky shore southwest of the motel on Route 8 on Akala island. It will be submerged under the water.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Fire Stone

You can find it in Diglett’s Tunnel on Route 7, Akala Island or buy it in KoniKoni City.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Ice Stone

You can find it in Po Town.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Leaf Stone

You can get it from Poke Pelago or buy it in KoniKoni City.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Thunder Stone

You can find it on Route 9 or buy it in KoniKoni City.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Water Stone

You can find it in the watery area of Route 8. It is located inside the water.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Oval Stone

You can find it near the Pokemon Nursery on Akala Island.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Dusk Stone

You can find it near the beachside of the Poni Wilds or buy it from the Flea Market.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Dawn Stone

In order to find the Dawn Stone, you need to head over to Ultra Megapolis and find a boy near the right-side of the Pokemon Center. You need to tell him stories before leaving the area and telling him some stories. Eventually, you will be able to battle him. Defeat the boy to acquire the stone.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Sun Stone

You can find it via Poke Pelago, near Blush Mountain, and in the Haina Desert.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Moon Stone

You can find it in on Route 13, via Poke Pelago, and in the Haina Desert.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Shiny Stone

You can find it on the left-hand side of the Ancient Poni Path or buy it in Malie City.

Evolve Rockruff into Dusk Lycanroc

Once you have acquired Rockruff from Mystery Gift, you should be able to evolve it into Dusk Lycanroc. Once you have acquired Rockruff, you can complete a simple 2-step procedure to evolve it into Dusk Lycanroc. First, you need to increase Rockruff’s level to 25 and ensure that it evolves between 05:00 PM and 05:59 PM.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Evolutions

Bulbasaur evolves into Ivysaur at Level 16.

Ivysaur evolves into Venusaur at Level 32.

Charmander evolves into Charmeleon at Level 16.

Charmeleon evolves into Charizard at Level 36.

Squirtle evolves into Wartortle at Level 16.

Wartortle evolves into Blastoise at Level 36.

Caterpie evolves into Metapod at Level 7.

Metapod evolves into Butterfree at Level 10.

Weedle evolves into Kakuna at Level 7.

Kakuna evolves into Beedrill at Level 10.

Pidgey evolves into Pidgeotto at Level 18.

Pidgeotto evolves into Pidgeot at Level 36.

Regular Rattata evolves into Raticate at Level 20.

Alolan Rattata evolves into Alolan Raticate Level 20 at Night.

Spearow evolves into Fearow at Level 20.

Ekans evolves into Arbok at Level 22.

Goldeen evolves into Seaking at Level 33.

Magikarp evolves into Gyarados at Level 20.

Doduo evolves into Dodrio at Level 31.

Seel evolves into Dewgong at Level 34.

Grimer evolves into Muk at Level 38.

Gastly evolves into Haunter at Level 25.

Drowzee evolves into Hypno at Level 26.

Krabby evolves into Kingler at Level 28.

Voltorb evolves into Electrode at Level 30.

Cubone evolves into Alolan Marowak Level 28 at night.

Cubone evolves into Regular Marowak Level 28 in Ultra Space.

Koffing evolves into Weezing at Level 35.

Rhyhorn evolves into Rhydon at Level 42.

Horsea evolves into Seadra at Level 32.

Male Nidoran evolves into Nidorina at Level 16.

Nidoran evolves into Nidorino at Level 16.

Zubat evolves into Golbat at Level 22.

Oddish evolves into Gloom at Level 21.

Paras evolves into Parasect at Level 24.

Venonat evolves into Venomoth at Level 31.

Diglett evolves into Dugtrio at Level 26.

Regular Meowth evolves into Persian at Level 28.

Psyduck evolves into Golduck at Level 33.

Mankey evolves into Primeape at Level 28.

Poliwag evolves into Poliwhirl at Level 25.

Abra evolves into Kadabra at Level 16.

Machop evolves into Machoke at Level 28.

Bellsprout evolves into Weepinbell at Level 21.

Tentacool evolves into Tentacruel at Level 30.

Geodude evolves into Graveler at Level 25.

Ponyta evolves into Rapidash at Level 40.

Tentacool evolves into Tentacruel at Level 30.

Geodude evolves into Graveler at Level 25.

Ponyta evolves into Rapidash at Level 40.

Magnemite evolves into Magneton at Level 30.

Omanyte evolves into Omastar at Level 40.

Kabuto evolves into Kabutops at Level 40.

Dratini evolves into Dragonair at Level 30.

Dragonair evolves into Dragonite at Level 44.

Chikorita evolves into Chikorita at Level 16.

Bayleef evolves into Meganium at Level 32.

Cyndaquil evolves into Quilava at Level 14.

Quilava evolves into Typholsion at Level 36.

Totodile evolves into Croconaw at Level 18.

Croconaw evolves into Feraligatr at Level 30.

Sentret evolves into Furret at Level 15.

Hoothoot evolves into Noctowl at Level 20.

Ledyba evolves into Ledian at Level 18.

Spinarak evolves into Ariados at Level 22.

Chinchou evolves into Lanturn at Level 27.

Natu evolves into Xatu at Level 25.

Mareep evolves into Flaaffy at Level 15.

Flaaffy evolves into Ampharos at Level 30.

Marill evolves into Azumarill at Level 18.

Hoppip evolves into Skiploom at Level 18.

Skiploom evolves into Jumpluff at Level 27.

Smoochum evolves Jynx into at Level 30.

Elekid evolves into Electabuzz at Level 30.

Magby evolves into Magmar at Level 30.

Larvitar evolves into Pupitar at Level 30.

Pupitar evolves into Tyranitar Level 55 –

Treecko evolves into Grovyle at Level 16.

Grovyle evolves into Sceptile at Level 36.

Torchic evolves into Combusken at Level 16.

Combusken evolves into Blaziken at Level 36.

Mudkip evolves into Marshtomp at Level 16.

Marshtomp evolves into Swampert at Level 36.

Poochyena evolves into Mightyena at Level 18.

Zigzagoon evolves into Linoone at Level 20.

Wurmple evolves into Silcoon or Cascoon At Level 7

Silcoon evolves into Beautifly at Level 10.

Cascoon evolves into Dustox at Level 10.

Lotad evolves into Lombre at Level 14.

Seedot evolves into Nuzleaf at Level 14.

Taillow evolves into Swellow at Level 22.

Wingull evolves into Pelipper at Level 25.

Ralts evolves into Kirlia at Level 20.

Surskit evolves Masquerain into at Level 22.

Shroomish evolves Breloom into at Level 23.

Slakoth evolves into Vigoroth at Level 18.

Vigoroth evolves into Slaking at Level 36.

Nincada evolves Ninjask into At Level 20

Whismur evolves into Loudred at Level 20.

Loudred evolves into Exploud at Level 40.

Makuhita evolves into Hariyama at Level 24.

Sandile evolves into Krokorok at Level 29.

Krokorok evolves into Krookodile at Level 40.

Darumaka evolves into Darmanitan at Level 35.

Dwebble evolves into Crustle at Level 34.

Scraggy evolves into Scrafty at Level 39.

Yamask evolves into Cofagrigus at Level 34.

Tirtouga evolves into Carracosta at Level 34.

Archen evolves into Archeops at Level 37.

Trubbish evolves into Garbodor at Level 36.

Zorua evolves into Zorua at Level 30.

Elgyem evolves into Beheeyem at Level 42.

Litwick evolves into Lampent at Level 41.

Axew evolves into Fraxure at Level 38.

Fraxure evolves into Haxorus at Level 48.

Cubchoo evolves into Beartic at Level 37.

Mienfoo evolves into Mienshao at Level 50.

Golett evolves into Golurk at Level 43.

Pawniard evolves into Bisharp Level 52.

Rufflet evolves into Braviary Level 54.

Vullaby evolves into Mandibuzz Level 54.

Deino evolves into Zweilous at Level 50.

Zweilous evolves into Hydreigon Level 64.

Larvesta evolves into Volcarona Level 59.

Chespin evolves into Quilladin at Level 16.

Quilladin evolves into Chesnaught at Level 36.

Fennekin evolves into Braixen at Level 16.

Braixen evolves into Delphox at Level 36.

Froakie evolves into Frogadier at Level 16.

Frogadier evolves into Greninja at Level 36.

Bunnelby evolves into Diggersby at Level 20.

Fletchling evolves into Fletchinder at Level 17.

Fletchinder evolves into Talonflame at Level 35.

Scatterbug evolves into Spewpa at Level 9.

Spewpa evolves into Vivillon at Level 12.

Litleo evolves into Pyroar at Level 35.

Flabébé evolves into Floette at Level 19.

Skiddo evolves into Gogoat at Level 32.

Espurr evolves into Meowstic at Level 25.

Honedge evolves into Doublade at Level 35.

Binacle evolves into Barbaracle at Level 39.

Skrelp evolves into Dragalge at Level 48.

Clauncher evolves into Clawitzer at Level 37.

Gothita evolves into Gothorita at Level 32.

Gothorita evolves into Gothitelle at Level 41.

Solosis evolves into Duosion at Level 32.

Duosion evolves into Reuniclus at Level 41.

Ducklett evolves into Swanna at Level 35.

Vanillite evolves into Vanillish at Level 35.

Vanillish evolves into Vanilluxe at Level 47.

Deerling evolves into Sawsbuck at Level 34.

Foongus evolves into Amoonguss at Level 39.

Frillish evolves into Jellicent at Level 40.

Joltik evolves into Galvantula at Level 36.

Ferroseed evolves into Ferrothorn at Level 40.

Klink evolves into Klang at Level 38.

Klang evolves into Klinklang at Level 49.

Tynamo evolves into Eelektrik at Level 39.

Aron evolves into Lairon at Level 32.

Lairon evolves into Aggron at Level 42.

Meditite evolves into Medicham at Level 37.

Electrike evolves into Manectric at Level 26.

Gulpin evolves into Swalot at Level 26.

Carvanha evolves into Sharpedo at Level 30.

Wailmer evolves into Wailord at Level 40.

Numel evolves into Camerupt at Level 43.

Spoink evolves into Grumpig at Level 32.

Trapinch evolves into Vibrava at Level 35.

Vibrava evolves into Flygon at Level 45.

Cacnea evolves into Cacturne at Level 32.

Swablu evolves into Altaria at Level 35.

Barboach evolves into Whiscash at Level 30.

Corphish evolves into Crawdaunt at Level 30.

Baltoy evolves into Claydol at Level 36.

Lileep evolves into Cradily at Level 40.

Anorith evolves into Armaldo at Level 40.

Shuppet evolves into Banette at Level 37.

Duskull evolves into Dusclops at Level 37.

Wynaut evolves into Wobbuffet at Level 15.

Spheal evolves into Sealeo at Level 32.

Bagon evolves into Shelgon at Level 30.

Shelgon evolves into Salamence at Level 50.

Beldum evolves into Metang at Level 20.

Metang evolves into Metagross at Level 45.

Turtwig evolves into Grotle at Level 18.

Grotle evolves into Torterra at Level 32.

Chimchar evolves into Monferno at Level 14.

Monferno evolves into Infernape at Level 36.

Piplup evolves into Prinplup at Level 16.

Prinplup evolves into Empoleon at Level 36.

Starly evolves into Staravia at Level 14.

Staravia evolves into Staraptor at Level 34.

Bidoof evolves into Bibarel at Level 15.

Kricketot evolves into Kricketune at Level 10.

Shinx evolves into Luxio at Level 15.

Luxio evolves into Luxray at Level 30.

Sealeo evolves into Walrein at Level 44.

Cranidos evolves into Rampardos at Level 30.

Shieldon evolves into Bastiodon at Level 30.

Burmy evolves into Female Wormadam at Level 20.

Burmy evolves into Male Mothim at Level 20.

Buizel evolves into Floatzel at Level 26.

Cherubi evolves into Cherrim at Level 25.

Shellos evolves into Gastrodon at Level 30.

Drifloon evolves into Drifblim at Level 28.

Glameow evolves into Purugly at Level 38.

Stunky evolves into Skuntank at Level 34.

Bronzor evolves into Bronzong at Level 33.

Gible evolves into Gabite at Level 24.

Gabite evolves into Garchomp at Level 48.

Snover evolves into Abomasnow at Level 40.

Snivy evolves into Servine at Level 17.

Servine evolves into Serperior at Level 36.

Tepig evolves into Pignite at Level 17.

Pignite evolves into Emboar at Level 36.

Oshawott evolves into Dewott at Level 17.

Dewott evolves into Samurott at Level 36.

Patrat evolves into Watchog at Level 20.

Lillipup evolves into Lillipup at Level 16.

Herdier evolves into Stoutland at Level 32.

Purrloin evolves into Liepard at Level 20.

Hippopotas evolves into Hippowdon at Level 34.

Skorupi evolves into Drapion at Level 40.

Croagunk evolves into Toxicroak at Level 37.

Finneon evolves into Lumineon at Level 31.

Tympole evolves into Palpitoad at Level 25.

Palpitoad evolves into Seismitoad at Level 36.

Sewaddle evolves into Swadloon at Level 20.

Drilbur evolves into Excadrill at Level 31.

Timburr evolves into Gurdurr at Level 25.

Pidove evolves into Tranquill at Level 21.

Tranquill evolves into Unfezant at Level 32.

Blitzle evolves into Zebstrika at Level 27.

Roggenrola evolves into Boldore at Level 25.

Bergmite evolves into Avalugg at Level 37.

Noibat evolves into Noivern at Level 48.

Rowlet evolves into Dartrix at Level 17.

Dartrix evolves into Decidueye at Level 34.

Litten evolves into Torracat at Level 17.

Torracat evolves into Incineroar at Level 34.

Popplio evolves into Brionne at Level 17.

Brionne evolves into Primarina at Level 34.

Pikipek evolves into Trumbeak at Level 14.

Trumbeak evolves into Toucannon at Level 28.

Grubbin evolves into Charjabug at Level 20.

Cutiefly evolves into Ribombee at Level 25.

Mareanie evolves into Toxapex at Level 38.

Mudbray evolves into Mudsdale at Level 30.

Dewpider evolves into Araquanid at Level 22.

Morelull evolves into Shiinotic at Level 24.

Stufful evolves into Bewear at Level 27.

Bounsweet evolves into Steenee at Level 18.

Wimpod evolves into Golisopod at Level 30.

Sandygast evolves into Palossand at Level 42.

Jangmo-o evolves into Hakamo-o at Level 35.

Hakamo-o evolves into Kommo-o at Level 45.

Cosmog evolves into Cosmoem at Level 43.

Goomy evolves into Sliggoo at Level 40.

Wooper evolves into Quagsire at Level 20.

Pineco evolves into Forretress at Level 31.

Snubbull evolves into Granbull at Level 23.

Teddiursa evolves into Ursaring at Level 30.

Slugma evolves into Macargo at Level 38.

Swinub evolves into Piloswine at Level 33.

Remoraid evolves into Octillery at Level 25.

Houndour evolves into Houndour at Level 24.

Phanpy evolves into Donphan at Level 25.

Venipede evolves into Venipede at Level 22.

Whirlipede evolves into Scolipede at Level 30.

Pikachu evolves into Alolan Raichu by using a Thunder Stone.

Pikachu evolves into Regular Raichu by using a Thunder Stone in Ultra Space.

Nidorina evolves into Nidoqueen by using Moon Stone.

Nidorino evolves into Nidoking Moon Stone.

Clefairy evolves into Clefable Moon Stone.

Jigglypuff evolves into Wigglytuff after using a Moon Stone.

Golbat evolves into Crobat after leveling up with High Happiness.

Gloom evolves into Vileplume after using a Leaf Stone.

Gloom evolves into Bellossom after using a Sun Stone.

Alolan Meowth evolves into Alolan Persian by level up with High Happiness.

Growlithe evolves into Arcanine after using a Fire Stone.

Poliwhirl evolves into Poliwrath after using a Water Stone.

Shellder evolves into Cloyster after using a Water Stone.

Pichu evolves into Pikachuafter leveling up with High Happiness.

Cleffa evolves into Clefairyafter leveling up with High Happiness.

Igglybuff evolves into Jigglypuffafter leveling up with High Happiness.

Togepi evolves into Togeticafter leveling up with High Happiness.

Weepinbell evolves into Victreebel after using a Leaf Stone.

Exeggcute evolves into Alolan Exeggutor by using a Leaf Stone.

Exeggcute evolves into Regular Exeggutor after using a Leaf Stone in Ultra Space.

Staryu evolves into Starmie by using Water Stone.

Chansey evolves into Blissey after leveling up with High Happiness.

Sunkern evolves into Sunflora after using a Sun Stone.

Murkrow evolves into Honchkrow after using a Dusk Stone.

Misdreavus evolves into Mismagius after using a Dusk Stone.

Lombre evolves into Ludicolo after using a Water Stone.

Nuzleaf evolves into Shiftry after using a Leaf Stone.

Skitty evolves into Delcatty by using Moon Stone.

Roselia evolves into Roserade after using a Shiny Stone.

Pansage evolves into Simisage after using a Leaf Stone.

Pansear evolves into Simisear after using a Fire Stone.

Panpour evolves into Simipour after using a Water Stone.

Munna evolves into Musharna after using a Moon Stone.

Cottonee evolves into Whimsicott after using a Sun Stone.

Petilil evolves into Lilligant after using a Sun Stone.

Minccino evolves into Minccino after using a Shiny Stone.

Eelektrik evolves into Eelektross after using a Thunder Stone.

Lampent evolves into Chandelure after using a Dusk Stone.

Floette evolves into Florges after using a Shiny Stone.

Doublade evolves into Aegislash Dusk Stone.

Helioptile evolves into Heliolisk after using a Sun Stone.

Cosmoem evolves into Solgaleo/Lunala.

Haunter evolves into Gengar by trading Haunter.

Onix evolves into Steelix by trading while holding a Metal Coat.

Lickitung evolves into Lickilicky after leveling up while knowing Rollout.

Rhydon evolves into Rhyperior by trading while holding Protector.

Tangela evolves into Tangrowth after leveling up while knowing Ancient Power.

Seadra evolves into Kingdra by trading Seadra while holding a Dragon Scale.

Scyther evolves into Scizor by trading while holding Metal Coat.

Electabuzz evolves into Electivire by trading while holding Electirizer.

Magmar evolves into Magmortar by trading while holding Magmarizer.

Eevee evolves into Espeon after leveling up with high Happiness in the daytime.

Eevee evolves into Umbreon after leveling up with high Happiness during night.

Eevee evolves into Leafeon after leveling up near a large mossy rock, found at Lush Jungle.

Eevee evolves into Glaceon after leveling up near a large icy rock, found at Mount Lanakila.

Eevee evolves into Sylveon after leveling up with 5 Affection Hearts in Pokémon Refresh.

Porygon evolves into Porygon2 by trading while holding Up-Grade.

Togetic evolves into Togekiss after using a Shiny Stone.

Aipom evolves into Ambipom after leveling up while knowing Double Hit.

Yanma evolves into Yanmega after leveling up while knowing Ancient Power.

Gligar evolves into Gliscor after leveling up at night whilst holding a Razor Fang.

Sneasel evolves into Weavile after leveling up at night whilst holding a Razor Claw.

Piloswine evolves into Mamoswine after leveling up while knowing Ancient Power.

Porygon 2 evolves into Porygon-Z by trading Porygon2 while holding a Dubious Disc.

Tyrogue evolves into Hitmonlee At Level 20, if Attack is greater than Defense.

Tyrogue evolves into Hitmonchan At Level 20, if Attack is less than Defense.

Tyrogue evolves into Hitmontop At Level 20, if Attack is equal to Defense.

Kirlia evolves into Gardevoir Level 30.

Kirlia evolves into Gallade after using a Dawn Stone on a male Kirlia.

Azurill evolves into Marill after leveling up with High Happiness.

Nosepass evolves into Probopass after leveling up in Blush Mountain

Dusclops evolves into Dusknoir by trading Dusclops while holding a Reaper Cloth.

Snorunt evolves into Glalie Level 42.

Clamperl evolves into Huntail by trading Clamperl when holding a Deep Sea Tooth.

Budew evolves into Roselia after leveling up during the day with High Happiness.

Buneary evolves into Lopunny after leveling up with High Happiness.

Bonsly evolves into Sudowoodo after leveling up while knowing Mimic.

Mime Jr. evolves into Mr. Mime after leveling up while knowing Mimic.

Happiny evolves into Chansey after leveling up while holding an Oval Stone with High Happiness.

Munchlax evolves into Snorlax after leveling up with High Happiness.

Riolu evolves into Lucario after leveling up with high Happiness during the daytime.

Mantyke evolves into Mantine after leveling up while Remoraid is in your party.

Boldore evolves into Gigalith by trading Boldore.

Woobat evolves into Swoobat after leveling up with High Happiness.

Gurdurr evolves into Conkeldurr by trading Gurdurr.

Swadloon evolves into Leavanny after leveling up with High Happiness.

Spritzee evolves into Aromatisse by trading while holding a Sachet.

Swirlix evolves into Slurpuff by trading while holding a Whipped Dream.

Inkay evolves into Malamar Reach Level 30 while the gaming console is upside-down.

Tyrunt evolves into Tyrantrum Reach Level 39 during the daytime.

Amaura evolves into Aurorus Reach Level 39 during the night.

Sliggoo evolves into Goodra after leveling up while it rains.

Phantump evolves into Trevenant by trading Phantump.

Pumpkaboo evolves into Gourgeist by trading Pumpkaboo.

Yungoos evolves into Gumshoos after leveling up to Level 20 in the daytime.

Charjabug evolves into Vikavolt Pokémon Sun & Moon: after leveling up at Vast Poni Canyon.

Crabrawler evolves into Crabominable after leveling up at Mount Lanakina.

Fomantis evolves into Lurantis after leveling up to Level 34 in the daytime.

Salandit evolves into Salazzle Level 33.

Steenee evolves into Tsareena after leveling up while knowing the move Stomp.

Poipole evolves into Naganadel after leveling up while knowing Dragon Pulse.

Regular Sandshrew evolves into Sandslash at Level 22.

Alolan Sandshrew evolves into Alolan Sandslash after using a Ice Stone.

Regular Vulpix evolves into Ninetales after using a Fire Stone.

Alolan Vulpix evolves into Alolan Ninetales after using a Ice Stone.

Kadabra evolves into Alakazam by trading Kadabra.

Machoke evolves into Machamp by trading Machoke.

Graveler evolves into Golem by trading Graveler.

Slowpoke evolves into Slowking Level 37 by Slowbro by trading while holding a King’s Rock.

This is all we have in our Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Evolutions Guide. If there is anything else that you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!