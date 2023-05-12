Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon New Pokemon Guide – Moves, Z-Moves, Abilities

The Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Pokemon guide features details you need to know about new moves and abilities added to the game. New Pokemon and their abilities will come in handy while facing enemies and completing objectives in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Pokemon Guide

Naganadal

Another Poison type Pokemon that is highly poisonous and can deal significant damage.

Type: Poison

Moves: Dragon Pulse

Ability: Beast Boost

UB Burst – Blacephalon

The Ultra Beast Blacephalon is able to remove its own head and comes with a new fire-type move. It can explode its own head but haalf HP will be taken away.

Type: FIRE, GHOST

Moves: Mind Blown

Ability: Beast Boost

UB Assembly – Stakataka

The Ultra Beast is made up of rocks and each of the rocks is its own life form.

Type: ROCK, Steel

Moves: N/A

Ability: Beast Boost

UB Adhesive – Poipole

It is a sweet and attracting looking Pokemon but it is highly poisonous.

Type: Poison

Moves: N/A

Ability: Beast Boost

Dusk Form Lycanroc

This Pokemon will only be available by evolving a special event that will be available starting November 17 until January 10, 2018.

Type: Rock

Moves: Accelerock, Counter

Ability: Tough Claws

Dusk Mane Necrozma

These are forms of Necrozma, a Prism Pokemon

Type: Steel, Psychic

Moves: Sunsteel Strike, Photon Geyser

Z-Moves: Searing Sunrise Smash

Ability: Prism Armor

Dawn Wings Necrozma

These are forms of Necrozma, a Prism Pokemon

Type: Dark, Psychic

Moves: Moongeist Beam, Photon Geyser

Z-Move: Menacing Moonraze Maelstorm

Ability: Prism Armor

This was our Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon New Pokemon Guide if you have any questions take to the comments below.