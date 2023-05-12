Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon New Pokemon Guide – Moves, Z-Moves, Abilities

The Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Pokemon guide features details you need to know about new moves and abilities added to the game. New Pokemon and their abilities will come in handy while facing enemies and completing objectives in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon.
Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Pokemon Guide
Naganadal
Another Poison type Pokemon that is highly poisonous and can deal significant damage.
Type: Poison
Moves: Dragon Pulse
Ability: Beast Boost
UB Burst – Blacephalon
The Ultra Beast Blacephalon is able to remove its own head and comes with a new fire-type move. It can explode its own head but haalf HP will be taken away.
Type: FIRE, GHOST
Moves: Mind Blown
Ability: Beast Boost
UB Assembly – Stakataka
The Ultra Beast is made up of rocks and each of the rocks is its own life form.
Type: ROCK, Steel
Moves: N/A
Ability: Beast Boost
UB Adhesive – Poipole
It is a sweet and attracting looking Pokemon but it is highly poisonous.
Type: Poison
Moves: N/A
Ability: Beast Boost
Dusk Form Lycanroc
This Pokemon will only be available by evolving a special event that will be available starting November 17 until January 10, 2018.
Type: Rock
Moves: Accelerock, Counter
Ability: Tough Claws
Dusk Mane Necrozma
These are forms of Necrozma, a Prism Pokemon
Type: Steel, Psychic
Moves: Sunsteel Strike, Photon Geyser
Z-Moves: Searing Sunrise Smash
Ability: Prism Armor
Dawn Wings Necrozma
These are forms of Necrozma, a Prism Pokemon
Type: Dark, Psychic
Moves: Moongeist Beam, Photon Geyser
Z-Move: Menacing Moonraze Maelstorm
Ability: Prism Armor
This was our Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon New Pokemon Guide if you have any questions take to the comments below.